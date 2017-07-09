Please select your home edition
Flying Fifteen and Laser Open Meeting at Bassenthwaite Sailing Club

by Mik Chappell today at 9:49 pm 8-9 July 2017

Waples Wine Flying Fifteen Northern Travellers
Lakeland & Border Laser Grand Prix

Due to National Park restrictions, Open Meetings on Bassenthwaite Lake often need to be combined - albeit with separate fleet starts and with individual Notices of Race to suit a specific class. On this occasion it was the Flying Fifteen and Laser fleets who look to the water with the Lasers sailing a three race series on Saturday only and the keelboats sailing five races over both days.

The weather was superb with sunshine and an adequate supply of shifty wind on both days.

In the twenty boat Laser fleet wins were taken by Dave Lawson from the home club in race 1 and by Tim Keighley from West Riding SC in race 2 so the series result was decided in the final race where Lawson was again the victor. Bass' Sailing Secretary Joe Roberts recovered from average starts to pull through the fleet with results improving by the race and he took third place overall ahead of John Leach of Hollowell SC and Ethan Dawson from the home club.

The Fifteens produced an excellent fleet of nineteen boats including ten visiting crews from as far afield as Rutland and Invergordon. The new World Champions Steve Goacher / Tim Harper (RWYC) took race 1, but race 2 saw the home club's boats in the lead positions.

Graham Kirkpatrick / Alan Smith in one of the oldest boats in the fleet led at the windward mark but they dropped back and were overtaken by Simon Longstaff / Jon Denwood and Neil Currie / Rory Yardley who went on to finish first and second.

Six competitors received DNFs in race 3 for failing to round a mark on one of the near runs.

At the end of Saturday's racing Goacher / Harper led Longstaff / Denwood by one point. David & Sally McKee from Dovestone were next up. During the evening Steve Goacher and Tim Harper invited competitors and organisers to join them with drinks and a BBQ to celebrate their World Championship success.

The wind on Sunday had picked up a notch, making conditions interesting, even for champions. The organisers limited sailing to two early races to allow for an early prizegiving and departure for visitors. Goacher/Harper took the first and the McKees the second, the leaderboard remaining as it had been overnight.

[Please see the great photo gallery at the top of this report.]

Laser Results:

PosSail_NoHelmClubPYR1R2R3Pts
1st186333David LawsonBassenthwaite SC10971212
2nd209911Tim KeighleyWest Riding SC10972133
3rd167828Joe RobertsBassenthwaite SC10974325
4th212430John LeachHollowell SC10973847
5th185251Ethan DawsonBassenthwaite SC10979459
6th175602Neil GarrisonBassenthwaite SC1097511611
7th164889Simon WilsonKillington Lake SC109785712
8th176743Peter WhippBassenthwaite SC109776913
9th207287Greg LigginsDerwent Reservoir SC109769814
10th160516Hazel NewportBassenthwaite SC1139107DNF17
11th177885Stephen RobertsSouth Windermere109712101422
12th188411James MooreBassenthwaite SC109711161122
13th132318Paul ClarkBassenthwaite SC109713131023
14th180948Alastair DuncanBassenthwaite SC109714121325
15th174909Paul GannonBassenthwaite SC113915141226
16th125720Peter CauntSt Mary's Loch SC113916151530
17th176456Jon AnsonBassenthwaite SC109717181633
18th125514Bob GateBassenthwaite SC109718171734
19th141364John RobertsBassenthwaite SC1139DNFDNCDNC42
19th102591Peter WinfindaleBassenthwaite SC1097DNCDNCDNC42

Flying Fifteen Results:

PosSail_NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st4021Steve GoacherTim HarperRoyal Windermere131125
2nd3973Simon LongstaffJonathan DenwoodBassenthwaite SC312339
3rd4005David McKeeSally MckeeDovestone SC2655113
4th3520Neil CurrieRory YardleyBassenthwaite SC4284515
5th4022Andy GoddardTom GoddardDovestone SC6932617
6th3815Ian CampbellLezli‑Ann PearsonBassenthwaite SC7479422
7th3281Graham KirkpatrickAlan SmithBassenthwaite SC95412927
8th3886Bruce BonarAndrew BonarRutland SC1011661032
9th3805Graham MasseyLucy CloughDovestone SC5131171134
10th617Graham LamondAlistair LamondRipon SC87DNF81538
11th3623Angus CorrySally RobertsBassenthwaite SC11810141342
12th3293Ian PrestonJonathan BullenBassenthwaite SC13109111443
13th3517Craig RobinsonHannah DaviesUllswater YC1212DNF18749
14th3535Matt PalletAndy SpencerBurton SC1714DNF16855
15th3265Keith ThomasDuncan Greenhalgh & Andrew ThomasBassenthwaite SC1619DNF101257
16th2504Alan JonesSteve MarshalBassenthwaite SC151713131657
17th3390Ian MacphersonTim ChittendenBassenthwaite SC141812151859
18th3792Paul BurnellColin FisherInvergordon Boat Club1916DNF171769
19th3685Steve LeeMatt LeeLoch Lomond SC1815DNF191971
