Flying Fifteen and Laser Open Meeting at Bassenthwaite Sailing Club

by Mik Chappell today at 9:49 pm

Waples Wine Flying Fifteen Northern Travellers

Lakeland & Border Laser Grand Prix

Due to National Park restrictions, Open Meetings on Bassenthwaite Lake often need to be combined - albeit with separate fleet starts and with individual Notices of Race to suit a specific class. On this occasion it was the Flying Fifteen and Laser fleets who look to the water with the Lasers sailing a three race series on Saturday only and the keelboats sailing five races over both days.

The weather was superb with sunshine and an adequate supply of shifty wind on both days.

In the twenty boat Laser fleet wins were taken by Dave Lawson from the home club in race 1 and by Tim Keighley from West Riding SC in race 2 so the series result was decided in the final race where Lawson was again the victor. Bass' Sailing Secretary Joe Roberts recovered from average starts to pull through the fleet with results improving by the race and he took third place overall ahead of John Leach of Hollowell SC and Ethan Dawson from the home club.

The Fifteens produced an excellent fleet of nineteen boats including ten visiting crews from as far afield as Rutland and Invergordon. The new World Champions Steve Goacher / Tim Harper (RWYC) took race 1, but race 2 saw the home club's boats in the lead positions.

Graham Kirkpatrick / Alan Smith in one of the oldest boats in the fleet led at the windward mark but they dropped back and were overtaken by Simon Longstaff / Jon Denwood and Neil Currie / Rory Yardley who went on to finish first and second.

Six competitors received DNFs in race 3 for failing to round a mark on one of the near runs.

At the end of Saturday's racing Goacher / Harper led Longstaff / Denwood by one point. David & Sally McKee from Dovestone were next up. During the evening Steve Goacher and Tim Harper invited competitors and organisers to join them with drinks and a BBQ to celebrate their World Championship success.

The wind on Sunday had picked up a notch, making conditions interesting, even for champions. The organisers limited sailing to two early races to allow for an early prizegiving and departure for visitors. Goacher/Harper took the first and the McKees the second, the leaderboard remaining as it had been overnight.

Laser Results:

Pos Sail_No Helm Club PY R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 186333 David Lawson Bassenthwaite SC 1097 1 2 1 2 2nd 209911 Tim Keighley West Riding SC 1097 2 1 3 3 3rd 167828 Joe Roberts Bassenthwaite SC 1097 4 3 2 5 4th 212430 John Leach Hollowell SC 1097 3 8 4 7 5th 185251 Ethan Dawson Bassenthwaite SC 1097 9 4 5 9 6th 175602 Neil Garrison Bassenthwaite SC 1097 5 11 6 11 7th 164889 Simon Wilson Killington Lake SC 1097 8 5 7 12 8th 176743 Peter Whipp Bassenthwaite SC 1097 7 6 9 13 9th 207287 Greg Liggins Derwent Reservoir SC 1097 6 9 8 14 10th 160516 Hazel Newport Bassenthwaite SC 1139 10 7 DNF 17 11th 177885 Stephen Roberts South Windermere 1097 12 10 14 22 12th 188411 James Moore Bassenthwaite SC 1097 11 16 11 22 13th 132318 Paul Clark Bassenthwaite SC 1097 13 13 10 23 14th 180948 Alastair Duncan Bassenthwaite SC 1097 14 12 13 25 15th 174909 Paul Gannon Bassenthwaite SC 1139 15 14 12 26 16th 125720 Peter Caunt St Mary's Loch SC 1139 16 15 15 30 17th 176456 Jon Anson Bassenthwaite SC 1097 17 18 16 33 18th 125514 Bob Gate Bassenthwaite SC 1097 18 17 17 34 19th 141364 John Roberts Bassenthwaite SC 1139 DNF DNC DNC 42 19th 102591 Peter Winfindale Bassenthwaite SC 1097 DNC DNC DNC 42

Flying Fifteen Results:

Pos Sail_No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 4021 Steve Goacher Tim Harper Royal Windermere 1 3 1 1 2 5 2nd 3973 Simon Longstaff Jonathan Denwood Bassenthwaite SC 3 1 2 3 3 9 3rd 4005 David McKee Sally Mckee Dovestone SC 2 6 5 5 1 13 4th 3520 Neil Currie Rory Yardley Bassenthwaite SC 4 2 8 4 5 15 5th 4022 Andy Goddard Tom Goddard Dovestone SC 6 9 3 2 6 17 6th 3815 Ian Campbell Lezli‑Ann Pearson Bassenthwaite SC 7 4 7 9 4 22 7th 3281 Graham Kirkpatrick Alan Smith Bassenthwaite SC 9 5 4 12 9 27 8th 3886 Bruce Bonar Andrew Bonar Rutland SC 10 11 6 6 10 32 9th 3805 Graham Massey Lucy Clough Dovestone SC 5 13 11 7 11 34 10th 617 Graham Lamond Alistair Lamond Ripon SC 8 7 DNF 8 15 38 11th 3623 Angus Corry Sally Roberts Bassenthwaite SC 11 8 10 14 13 42 12th 3293 Ian Preston Jonathan Bullen Bassenthwaite SC 13 10 9 11 14 43 13th 3517 Craig Robinson Hannah Davies Ullswater YC 12 12 DNF 18 7 49 14th 3535 Matt Pallet Andy Spencer Burton SC 17 14 DNF 16 8 55 15th 3265 Keith Thomas Duncan Greenhalgh & Andrew Thomas Bassenthwaite SC 16 19 DNF 10 12 57 16th 2504 Alan Jones Steve Marshal Bassenthwaite SC 15 17 13 13 16 57 17th 3390 Ian Macpherson Tim Chittenden Bassenthwaite SC 14 18 12 15 18 59 18th 3792 Paul Burnell Colin Fisher Invergordon Boat Club 19 16 DNF 17 17 69 19th 3685 Steve Lee Matt Lee Loch Lomond SC 18 15 DNF 19 19 71