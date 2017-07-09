Rooster Southern Topper Travellers at Chichester Yacht Club

by Jackie Day today at 8:31 pm

On the morning of race day the mercury was already reading 20 degrees Celsius at 9am, so the all important race briefing included hats, sun cream and water!

Racing started at midday with blue sky and a blazing sun. The forecast suggested a small increase in wind speed, but this was always going to be unpredictable. 36 competitors made 2 separate fleets of Toppers 4.2 (10) and 5.3 (26). Race conditions were testing with soaring temperatures and highly variable wind direction.

The Topper 4.2 fleet race was convincingly won by Daniel Perkins, Warsash Sailing club, having come first in all 3 races. Next came Xavier Dunn, Hill Head sailing club, in an equally consistent second place and thirdly Oscar Fry, again from Warsash Sailing club.

In the Topper 5.3 fleet Angus Kemp, Poole, Parkstone sailing club, was the proud recipient of the Topper Open trophy having won 2 of his races. Dan Batty, Dorchester/Oxford Sailing Club, came second after consistently highly placed races. Bill Hudson, NSSC, came in third reflecting another consistent achievement from these young sailors.

A very hot and busy day was rounded off nicely by well earned sandwiches, cakes and prize giving supported by Rooster Sailing.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 4.2 Fleet 1st 47853 Daniel Perkins Warsash SC ‑1 1 1 2 2nd 32258 Xavier Dunn Hill Head SC ‑2 2 2 4 3rd 47879 Oscar Fry Warsash SC ‑5 3.5 3 6.5 4th 46448 Ryan Davies Warsash SC 3 ‑5 4 7 5th 41886 Charlie Gran CYC ‑6 3.5 5 8.5 6th 25098 Edward Sitton Warsash SC 4 8 ‑9 12 7th 47079 Jude Smith Stokes Bay SC ‑8 6 6 12 8th 48083 Arran Goodman Hill Head SC ‑7 7 7 14 9th 45310 Patrick Smith Stokes Bay SC ‑10 9 8 17 10th 3036 William Groom Stokes Bay SC 9 ‑10 10 19 5.3 Fleet 1st 47860 Angus Kemp Poole/Parkstone YC ‑2 1 1 2 2nd 47658 Dan Batty Dorchester/Oxford SC 1 2 ‑3 3 3rd 47257 Bill Hudson NSSC 3 3 ‑4 6 4th 45477 Jake Atkins Stokes Bay SC 5 (OCS) 2 7 5th 46512 Dan Kimish Warsash SC ‑8 5 5 10 6th 47855 Harriet Kirk Stokes Bay SC ‑10 4 8 12 7th 47733 Alfie Lester Felpham SC 6 7 ‑10 13 8th 47076 Daniel Nicoll GTSC ‑22 10 6 16 9th 44806 Harris Goodman Hill Head SC 7 ‑12 9 16 10th 47797 Phoebe Hutchings Warsash SC 4 13 (OCS) 17 11th 47792 Oliver Randall‑May CYC ‑16 6 12 18 12th 47116 Noah Sherriff Chew Valley Lake SC 11 8 ‑13 19 13th 45700 Andy Peng Warsash SC 13 ‑18 7 20 14th 47676 Scott Whitehead Warsash SC 9 (OCS) 11 20 15th 46720 Frederick Barry Warsash SC ‑15 9 14 23 16th 47761 Matilda Asquith Spinnaker SC 12 11 ‑20 23 17th 46789 Thomas Lawson CYC 14 ‑15 15 29 18th 27925 Alice Serna Felpham SC ‑19 14 18 32 19th 44151 Freddy Swift Warsash SC ‑17 16 16 32 20th 42004 Lily Speed CYC ‑23 17 17 34 21st 46076 Oliver Watton Arun Youth Aqua Centre 18 (OCS) 19 37 22nd 45507 Stuart Aitken Warsash SC 20 19 ‑21 39 23rd 44904 Thomas Machell Dell Quay SC ‑24 20 22 42 24th 11886 Catherine McHale CYC 21 22 ‑24 43 25th 33837 Islay Goodman Hill Head SC ‑25 21 23 44 26th 28999 Katie Merryfield‑Day CYC (DNS) DNC DNC 54