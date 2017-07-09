Rooster Southern Topper Travellers at Chichester Yacht Club
9 July 2017
On the morning of race day the mercury was already reading 20 degrees Celsius at 9am, so the all important race briefing included hats, sun cream and water!
Racing started at midday with blue sky and a blazing sun. The forecast suggested a small increase in wind speed, but this was always going to be unpredictable. 36 competitors made 2 separate fleets of Toppers 4.2 (10) and 5.3 (26). Race conditions were testing with soaring temperatures and highly variable wind direction.
The Topper 4.2 fleet race was convincingly won by Daniel Perkins, Warsash Sailing club, having come first in all 3 races. Next came Xavier Dunn, Hill Head sailing club, in an equally consistent second place and thirdly Oscar Fry, again from Warsash Sailing club.
In the Topper 5.3 fleet Angus Kemp, Poole, Parkstone sailing club, was the proud recipient of the Topper Open trophy having won 2 of his races. Dan Batty, Dorchester/Oxford Sailing Club, came second after consistently highly placed races. Bill Hudson, NSSC, came in third reflecting another consistent achievement from these young sailors.
A very hot and busy day was rounded off nicely by well earned sandwiches, cakes and prize giving supported by Rooster Sailing.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|4.2 Fleet
|1st
|47853
|Daniel Perkins
|Warsash SC
|‑1
|1
|1
|2
|2nd
|32258
|Xavier Dunn
|Hill Head SC
|‑2
|2
|2
|4
|3rd
|47879
|Oscar Fry
|Warsash SC
|‑5
|3.5
|3
|6.5
|4th
|46448
|Ryan Davies
|Warsash SC
|3
|‑5
|4
|7
|5th
|41886
|Charlie Gran
|CYC
|‑6
|3.5
|5
|8.5
|6th
|25098
|Edward Sitton
|Warsash SC
|4
|8
|‑9
|12
|7th
|47079
|Jude Smith
|Stokes Bay SC
|‑8
|6
|6
|12
|8th
|48083
|Arran Goodman
|Hill Head SC
|‑7
|7
|7
|14
|9th
|45310
|Patrick Smith
|Stokes Bay SC
|‑10
|9
|8
|17
|10th
|3036
|William Groom
|Stokes Bay SC
|9
|‑10
|10
|19
|5.3 Fleet
|1st
|47860
|Angus Kemp
|Poole/Parkstone YC
|‑2
|1
|1
|2
|2nd
|47658
|Dan Batty
|Dorchester/Oxford SC
|1
|2
|‑3
|3
|3rd
|47257
|Bill Hudson
|NSSC
|3
|3
|‑4
|6
|4th
|45477
|Jake Atkins
|Stokes Bay SC
|5
|(OCS)
|2
|7
|5th
|46512
|Dan Kimish
|Warsash SC
|‑8
|5
|5
|10
|6th
|47855
|Harriet Kirk
|Stokes Bay SC
|‑10
|4
|8
|12
|7th
|47733
|Alfie Lester
|Felpham SC
|6
|7
|‑10
|13
|8th
|47076
|Daniel Nicoll
|GTSC
|‑22
|10
|6
|16
|9th
|44806
|Harris Goodman
|Hill Head SC
|7
|‑12
|9
|16
|10th
|47797
|Phoebe Hutchings
|Warsash SC
|4
|13
|(OCS)
|17
|11th
|47792
|Oliver Randall‑May
|CYC
|‑16
|6
|12
|18
|12th
|47116
|Noah Sherriff
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|11
|8
|‑13
|19
|13th
|45700
|Andy Peng
|Warsash SC
|13
|‑18
|7
|20
|14th
|47676
|Scott Whitehead
|Warsash SC
|9
|(OCS)
|11
|20
|15th
|46720
|Frederick Barry
|Warsash SC
|‑15
|9
|14
|23
|16th
|47761
|Matilda Asquith
|Spinnaker SC
|12
|11
|‑20
|23
|17th
|46789
|Thomas Lawson
|CYC
|14
|‑15
|15
|29
|18th
|27925
|Alice Serna
|Felpham SC
|‑19
|14
|18
|32
|19th
|44151
|Freddy Swift
|Warsash SC
|‑17
|16
|16
|32
|20th
|42004
|Lily Speed
|CYC
|‑23
|17
|17
|34
|21st
|46076
|Oliver Watton
|Arun Youth Aqua Centre
|18
|(OCS)
|19
|37
|22nd
|45507
|Stuart Aitken
|Warsash SC
|20
|19
|‑21
|39
|23rd
|44904
|Thomas Machell
|Dell Quay SC
|‑24
|20
|22
|42
|24th
|11886
|Catherine McHale
|CYC
|21
|22
|‑24
|43
|25th
|33837
|Islay Goodman
|Hill Head SC
|‑25
|21
|23
|44
|26th
|28999
|Katie Merryfield‑Day
|CYC
|(DNS)
|DNC
|DNC
|54
