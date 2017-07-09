Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
Rooster Classic Hiking Shorts
Rooster Classic Hiking Shorts

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Rooster Southern Topper Travellers at Chichester Yacht Club

by Jackie Day today at 8:31 pm 9 July 2017

On the morning of race day the mercury was already reading 20 degrees Celsius at 9am, so the all important race briefing included hats, sun cream and water!

Racing started at midday with blue sky and a blazing sun. The forecast suggested a small increase in wind speed, but this was always going to be unpredictable. 36 competitors made 2 separate fleets of Toppers 4.2 (10) and 5.3 (26). Race conditions were testing with soaring temperatures and highly variable wind direction.

The Topper 4.2 fleet race was convincingly won by Daniel Perkins, Warsash Sailing club, having come first in all 3 races. Next came Xavier Dunn, Hill Head sailing club, in an equally consistent second place and thirdly Oscar Fry, again from Warsash Sailing club.

In the Topper 5.3 fleet Angus Kemp, Poole, Parkstone sailing club, was the proud recipient of the Topper Open trophy having won 2 of his races. Dan Batty, Dorchester/Oxford Sailing Club, came second after consistently highly placed races. Bill Hudson, NSSC, came in third reflecting another consistent achievement from these young sailors.

A very hot and busy day was rounded off nicely by well earned sandwiches, cakes and prize giving supported by Rooster Sailing.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
4.2 Fleet
1st47853Daniel PerkinsWarsash SC‑1112
2nd32258Xavier DunnHill Head SC‑2224
3rd47879Oscar FryWarsash SC‑53.536.5
4th46448Ryan DaviesWarsash SC3‑547
5th41886Charlie GranCYC‑63.558.5
6th25098Edward SittonWarsash SC48‑912
7th47079Jude SmithStokes Bay SC‑86612
8th48083Arran GoodmanHill Head SC‑77714
9th45310Patrick SmithStokes Bay SC‑109817
10th3036William GroomStokes Bay SC9‑101019
5.3 Fleet
1st47860Angus KempPoole/Parkstone YC‑2112
2nd47658Dan BattyDorchester/Oxford SC12‑33
3rd47257Bill HudsonNSSC33‑46
4th45477Jake AtkinsStokes Bay SC5(OCS)27
5th46512Dan KimishWarsash SC‑85510
6th47855Harriet KirkStokes Bay SC‑104812
7th47733Alfie LesterFelpham SC67‑1013
8th47076Daniel NicollGTSC‑2210616
9th44806Harris GoodmanHill Head SC7‑12916
10th47797Phoebe HutchingsWarsash SC413(OCS)17
11th47792Oliver Randall‑MayCYC‑1661218
12th47116Noah SherriffChew Valley Lake SC118‑1319
13th45700Andy PengWarsash SC13‑18720
14th47676Scott WhiteheadWarsash SC9(OCS)1120
15th46720Frederick BarryWarsash SC‑1591423
16th47761Matilda AsquithSpinnaker SC1211‑2023
17th46789Thomas LawsonCYC14‑151529
18th27925Alice SernaFelpham SC‑19141832
19th44151Freddy SwiftWarsash SC‑17161632
20th42004Lily SpeedCYC‑23171734
21st46076Oliver WattonArun Youth Aqua Centre18(OCS)1937
22nd45507Stuart AitkenWarsash SC2019‑2139
23rd44904Thomas MachellDell Quay SC‑24202242
24th11886Catherine McHaleCYC2122‑2443
25th33837Islay GoodmanHill Head SC‑25212344
26th28999Katie Merryfield‑DayCYC(DNS)DNCDNC54
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lloyd Hayes Junior Open at West Lancs
Sunshine for the 52 competitors On the 1st of July West Lancashire Yacht Club played host to the 6th round of the RYA North West Junior Travellers' Trophy, which also included the Topper and RS Feva Opens. Posted on 7 Jul Toppers at Stokes Bay
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 4 The great turnout of Topper sailors competing in the Southern Area continued with 43 boats attending the Stokes Bay SC on 1st July for the 4th event of the 2017 Rooster Southern Area Topper traveller series. Posted on 5 Jul Toppers at Chichester preview
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 5 Hello all South, South-East, South-West and East zone sailors! The fifth of the 2017 Rooster Sailing Southern Topper Traveller series events is now less than a week away, to be held at Chichester YC in West Sussex on Sunday 9th July. Posted on 4 Jul Topper Irish Nationals preview
Competitors set for Larne Lough in a few days With only days to go, the countdown towards the 'Topper Irish National Championships' - now in its 30th year - has started in earnest. Posted on 30 Jun Topper Midland Championship
35 sailors race at Notts County SC Warm, sunny, breezy conditions greeted the 35 Topper sailors competing at the ITCA Midlands Topper Championship, held at Notts County Sailing Club on 24th and 25th June, sponsored by Morton Boats, Pinnell & Bax, and Dinghy Rope. Posted on 27 Jun Toppers at Rutland
180 sailors for Volvo GJW Direct National Series 5 180 Toppers descended upon Rutland SC last weekend for round 5 of the 2016-17 Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series. After a succession of windy national events, the advance forecast this time was predicting generally light winds. Posted on 23 Jun Toppers at Poole
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 3 A superb turnout of Topper sailors descended on Poole YC in Dorset over the weekend of 10th and 11th June for one day of pre-event race coaching followed by the third event of the 2017 Rooster Southern Area Topper traveller on day 2. Posted on 21 Jun Toppers at Stokes Bay preview
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 4 The fourth of the 2017 Rooster Southern Topper Traveller series events is now under two weeks away to be held at Stokes Bay Sailing Club in Hampshire on Saturday 1st July. Posted on 21 Jun Plymouth Dinghy Regatta
Bumper entry of 65 boats The 2017 Plymouth Dinghy Regatta saw a bumper entry of 65 boats, covering a diverse range of classes and speeds, from a foiling Moth through to Toppers who were also contesting their South West Championships. Posted on 15 Jun North West Junior Travellers at Bassenthwaite
Including the RS Tera Northern Championship Over the weekend of 10-11 June Bassenthwaite Sailing Club held a multi fleet open meeting, mainly for junior sailors, generally sailing single handed boats. Posted on 12 Jun

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Topper Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Notts County SC Topper Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Hayling Island SC Topper Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug Waldringfield SC Topper Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy