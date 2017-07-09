Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Product Feature
Zhik Hydrobase Super Thermals
Zhik Hydrobase Super Thermals

J/70 UK National Championship at the Royal Yacht Squadron - Day 2

by Louay Habib today at 6:50 am 7-9 July 2017

The second day of the J/70 UK National Championship got off to late start, but it was well worth the wait. Low cloud prevented a sea breeze from building in the morning, and the J/70 fleet was held ashore, giving rugby fans the chance to watch the All Blacks Vs British and Irish Lions decided!

As if by magic, after a thrilling match, the breeze filled in from the southwest, giving the 29 boat J/70 fleet, a feast of fantastic racing. Due to the late start only three races were due to be held, but after the allotted racing, PRO Simon van der Byl, asked J/70 UK Class committee member, David Mcleman (RSrnYC) whether they would like to keep racing, and after a resounding thumbs up from the fleet, Race 7 was held. Significantly, the race meant that teams could then discard a race for the series.

Three competitive races in the Central Solent on day 2 of the J/70 UK Nationals in Cowes - photo © Louay Habib / Key Yachting
Three competitive races in the Central Solent on day 2 of the J/70 UK Nationals in Cowes - photo © Louay Habib / Key Yachting

After seven races, Ian Wilson's Team Soak (RSrnYC) now leads the regatta by eight points, after a top class performance was rounded off with a win in Race 7. Defending champions, Calascione & Ripard (RYS), recovered from a slow start to post a fourth in the last race but drop to second place for the regatta. Martin Dent's Jelvis remains in third. Patrick Liardet's Corinthian team, racing Cosmic (RSrnYC), put into two good results today to climb to fourth on the leaderboard, three points ahead of Jeremy Thorp's Phan(RSrnYC). Jack Davies Team Yeti (RSYC) are in seventh place and remain the top boat eligible for the Under 30 Prize. Congratulations should also go to Simon Childs Fin Majic 2 (HISC) and Charles Thompson's Brutus (RSrnYC), which both won races today.

J/70 UK Nationals in Cowes day 2 - photo © Louay Habib / Key Yachting
J/70 UK Nationals in Cowes day 2 - photo © Louay Habib / Key Yachting

After racing competitors enjoyed a hearty hog roast supper at the Royal Yacht Squadron Pavilion, which was well attended, and a superb way to end a magnificent day on the water. Racing at the J/UK National Championship will conclude tomorrow, Sunday 9th July, and the champion will be decided.

Follow all the action with live updates on Facebook www.facebook.com/j70uk and Twitter twitter.com/J70UKCA

For more information visit www.rys.org.uk/regattas/j70-nationals

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

J/70 UK Nationals at Cowes day 1
Classic sea breeze racing in the Solent The first day of the J/70 UK National Championship will be remembered for classic sea breeze racing in the Solent. Royal Yacht Squadron PRO, Simon van der Byl, and his dedicated team, set four superb courses. Posted on 7 Jul J/70 UK Nationals at Cowes preview
Eleven races scheduled over thee days Adrenalin pumping action is expected for the J/70 UK Nationals with 25 teams entered for three days of tactically challenging windward leeward racing. A gruelling schedule of eleven races will also require fitness and stamina for a top performance. Posted on 5 Jul SAILING Champions League set for the Alps
1768 metres above sea level in St. Moritz The SAILING Champions League continues its success. Apart from St. Petersburg and Porto Cervo, this year St. Moritz is also booked on the competition schedule between the best yacht clubs in Europe and the USA. Posted on 2 Jul J/70s at Lake Garda
Alcatel J/70 Cup Event 3 The third event of the Italian Circuit ALCATEL J/70 CUP came to an end on Sunday in Riva del Garda, northern Garda Lake, after a weekend of exciting and challenging sailing. Posted on 27 Jun Musto launches Pimp my Ride competition
For young sailors at Lendy Cowes Week One of the longest running events in the UK, Lendy Cowes Week has earned international acclaim as the world's best-known sailing regatta. Musto are proud to be sponsoring the 'Under 25 Trophy' at Lendy Cowes Week, once again. Posted on 20 Jun Interview with Team Allen's George Hand
A perfect start to his Musto Skiff season George Hand of Team Allen is having a superb season so far in the Musto Skiff: undefeated since the Inland Championship at Grafham Water last November. We speak to him about his plans for the season and being a part of Team Allen. Posted on 13 Jun RSrnYC Harken June Regatta overall
Spectacular finale in the Central Solent The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series Harken June Regatta was blessed with spectacular conditions for the final day of action. The southwesterly wind piped up from 15 to 20 knots by the end of the day. Posted on 11 Jun RSrnYC Harken June Regatta day 1
Sunshine start The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series continues with the Harken June Regatta. A variety of boats, including XOD, Sportsboats, classics, cruisers, and IRC racing yachts enjoyed champagne conditions on the first day. Posted on 10 Jun J70 Europeans at Hamble overall
Viva l'Italia! After nine scintillating races, the 2017 J/70 Open European Championship is decided. Claudia Rossi's Italian team, racing Petite Terrible, retained their title in a thrilling final day of high speed action in the Central Solent. Posted on 10 Jun J70 Europeans at Hamble day 3
Noticia takes the lead After four races on the third day of the J/70 European Championship, there were aching limbs and bloodshot eyes among the sailors. but plenty of smiling faces after another fantastic day on the water. Posted on 9 Jun

Upcoming Events

Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul Papercourt SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Papercourt SC- 9 Jul Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy