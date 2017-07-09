Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Topaz Cover
Rain and Sun Topaz Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta - Day 3

by David Branigan today at 7:25 pm 6-9 July 2017

A sea breeze brought changes to the leader board in several classes in the penultimate day of Ireland's biggest sailing regatta, the Volvo Dun Laoghaire regatta on Dublin Bay today.

One contender for tomorrow's (Sunday) top prize of the 'Volvo Boat of the Regatta Trophy' is a Howth yacht that took the lead in the biggest class this afternoon. Paddy Gregory's Flashback now tops the IRC offshore division after three coastal races sailed.

A promising eight to 10 knot south–easterly wind got racing for all 475 boats in 35 classes off to a solid start this morning and it held all day to keep the ambitious programme of more than 290 races on target for tomorrow's final round two rounds in most classes.

The Gregory led 31-boat IRC offshore fleet departed Scotsman's Bay bound for North Burford, the turning mark on the 20–mile course.

The north Dublin Beneteau 34.7 is six points clear overall of Chris Power–Smith's much J122 Aurelia in the 31–boat fleet even though Power–Smith was the winner of this afternoon's race.

Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 3 - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport
Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 3 - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport

A single race tomorrow morning will decide the offshore title and also the Jack Ryan Whiskey Royal Dee Irish Sea Offshore Championship that is being sailed as part of the Dun Laoghaire Championships.

On the centre course, Classes Zero, One and Two completed three further races over windward–leeward courses under Race Officer Peter Crowley.

Jay Colville's Forty Licks from East Down Yacht Club has moved into the overall lead of the five–boat Class Zero fleet even though she shares the same eight points as one–time leader Dark Angel (Tony Ackland) from Swansea.

Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 3 - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport
Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 3 - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport

Royal Irish Yacht Club yachts top the leaderboard in 29–boat Class One with John Maybury's J109 Joker II – another contender for yacht of the regatta – still leading but on a reduced margin of just three points after Richard Goodbody's J109 White Mischief had a stand–out performance to count a 1,2 and 3 today. Goodbody now moves up to second overall on 12 points. J109s complete the podium places with Ronan Harris's Jigarmee 21 points off the lead.

In the 17–boat Class two, Howth Yacht Club's Dave Cullen sailing the modified Half–tonner Checkmate has overtaken visiting Scottish Half–Tonner Trastada (skippered by Angus Roddy). Cullen who has six results in the top five and counted two race wins today for an eight point margin over the Clyde vintage yacht that dropped to as low as eighth in this afternoon's race six. In what is looking ery much like a battle of the Half tonners overall, the 2015 Volvo Regatta Class Two Champion Jonny Swan in Harmony is third.

There is no change at the top of IRC three where another Howth Yacht, Richard Colwell's Fusion continues to dominate with four race wins from seven starts in the eight boat fleet. Howth Yacht Club boats occupy the top four spots with X302s Dux (Anthony Gore–Grimes) and Maximus (Paddy Kyne) second and third respectively.

In IRC four, Jonathan Flood's Modified Forumla 28 Flash from Bray Sailing Club leads 2015 champion Cartoon (Ken Lawless) by a point and half after eight races sailed in the 15–boat fleet.

Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 3 - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport
Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 3 - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport

In the one design classes, only half a point after eight races separates St Spence's Clyde based Carna and Andrew Bradley's Chinook from the Royal Irish Yacht Club.

The GP14 Leinster Championships are being lead by Fergus Barnham from Nantwich, UK with Sutton Dinghy Club's Alan Blay in second after six races sailed. Greystones Sailing Club's GP14 World Champion Shane MacCarthy lies third in the 27–boat fleet.

Results are provisional and subject to protest. Full results in all 35 classes are available on www.dlregatta.org. The 2017 regatta concludes tomorrow with two final races for most classes.

The Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta is Ireland's biggest sailing event concludes tomorrow, Sunday 9th July, with 475 boats and over 2,500 competitors taking part. There is a great festival atmosphere across the waterfront and Dun Laoghaire town as four sailing clubs come together for the biennial event; Dun Laoghaire Motor Yacht Club, Royal Irish Yacht Club, Royal St. George Yacht Club and National Yacht Club.

For more information see www.dlregatta.org or find Dun Laoghaire Regatta on Facebook and Twitter.

Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 3 - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport
Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 3 - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Are you Championship ready?
Key points to think about with P&B We've experienced the best and the worst conditions the British weather could throw at us. Your boats have probably sailed you through several events and club races already without too many glitches. Posted today at 9:00 am Alan and Nicholas claim next two spots
On the 2018 ilovesailing calendar Alan Jenkins from West Kirby, Wirral and Nick Wake from Hartley Wintney, Hampshire, have secured the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar, leaving just four more places up for grabs. Posted today at 6:59 am Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 2
Leaderboards shaping up across 35 racing classes As Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta 2017 reaches its halfway stage, overall leaderboards are shaping up across 35 racing classes. The so far light wind seventh edition of Ireland's biggest sailing event has produced some impressive performances. Posted on 7 Jul Ramsgate Week 2017 preview
A whole host of activities in the town Ramsgate Week 2017 held in Ramsgate, Kent is hosted by the Royal Temple Yacht Club, and takes place between the 23rd - 28th July. Once again Ramsgate Week and Ramsgate Festival will overlap bringing a whole host of activities to the town. Posted on 7 Jul GP14 Welsh Area Championship
A nice holiday vibe at Dovey This year's Welsh Area Championship ended up being a Nationals warm up with 10 out of the 19 boats entered in the Gold Fleet. Held over two days with a sea training event the day before there was a nice holiday vibe. Posted on 7 Jul Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 1
A record breaking 475 boats taking part It was business as usual for John Maybury's Joker 2 on Thursday afternoon's opening races of the 2017 Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta. The triple class one national champion has move to the top of the leaderboard in Ireland's biggest sailing event. Posted on 7 Jul RORC Cowes Dinard St Malo Race preview
176 bound for St Malo on Friday In excess of 1500 sailors, will be competing in the 2017 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race. The largest RORC fleet since the 2015 Rolex Fastnet Race, with 164 racing under the IRC Rating Rule for the magnificent King Edward VII Cup. Posted on 6 Jul Wayfarers at Aldeburgh preview
Racing for the L'Escargot Trophy This weekend sees the travelling Wayfarers descend on Aldeburgh YC for the L'Escargot Trophy which is the fourth event of the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series 2017. Posted on 6 Jul Prizegiving rounds off another epic
Superb 2017 Round the Island Race Competitors from yesterday's excellent Round the Island Race gathered at the Island Sailing Club in Cowes this morning to celebrate the culmination of another epic record-breaking race. Posted on 2 Jul Four seasons in one incredible day
In the Round the Island Race 2017 Four seasons in one day, a game of two halves, a bit of everything; you can pick your cliche, but the 2017 Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay has certainly delivered on all levels. Posted on 1 Jul

Upcoming Events

Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul Papercourt SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Papercourt SC- 9 Jul Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy