Related Articles

Lloyd Hayes Junior Open at West Lancs

Sunshine for the 52 competitors On the 1st of July West Lancashire Yacht Club played host to the 6th round of the RYA North West Junior Travellers' Trophy, which also included the Topper and RS Feva Opens.

314 sailors from 54 different schools

For Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships The bare statistics of 314 competitors from 54 different schools competing at Itchenor Sailing Club last week does not nearly tell the story of close and competitive sailing, fun on the water and new friends made.

Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships day 2

Pank & Campbell win in the RS Feva class The hundred strong fleet left Itchenor Sailing Club in a gentle South-Easterly for the second day of this regatta. With the threat of decreasing breezes and rain the race officer Andy Penman got the fleet off on time for their first race.

Thames Valley Challenge Team Racing

Upper Thames Sailing Club's turn to host the event When it's your turn to host this amazing competition there is a "rabbit in the headlights" moment when you realise how much there is to do!

Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships day 1

103 RS Fevas start racing in Chichester Harbour Racing was due to start at 1100 in Chichester Harbour on Monday 26 June. The race team set up a course down harbour near East Head. The wind at the time was fickle so race officer Andy Penman delayed the start to allow the wind to settle.

America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas

Fantastic sailing for the RS Fevas in Bermuda For the first time at an America's Cup there has been a Junior Regatta alongside the main event. The brain child Sir Russell Coutts, and run by the Endeavour Program this event was designed to inspire the next generation of young sailors.

Exclusive RS Cat16 AC35 Package!

Celebrating the success of the 35th America's Cup To celebrate the success of the 35th America's Cup and use of the RS Cat 16 as the chosen roadshow boat for Land Rover BAR, we are offering this exclusive package.

RS Feva Endeavour Junior Regatta

At the America's Cup today The RS Feva Endeavour Junior Regatta is the half time show today at the Americas Cup presented by Louis Vuitton. You can watch the youth sailors competing on the America's Cup course on all the same channels as the main event.

Great deals on RS Sailing ex-charter boats

RS Feva XL Race boats available from mid-August If you're looking for a great deal that will help you get on the water, here it is! We have a small selection of ex-charter RS Feva XL Race boats that will be available from mid-August.