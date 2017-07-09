Please select your home edition
Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Are you Race Ready? Plan,Prepare, Perform for TridentUK!
9 July 2017
9 July 2017
Upcoming Events
Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul
Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul
22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul
Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul
Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul
Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul
Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Open Meeting for SigneT
Papercourt SC- 9 Jul
Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul
