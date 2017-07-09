Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Product Feature
Rain and Sun RS400 Cover
Rain and Sun RS400 Cover

Boats for sale

International Star Class Yacht
located in Stalham

Star World Championship at Troense Bådelaug, Denmark - Overall

by Rachele Vitello today at 1:59 pm 29 June - 9 July 2017

Norwegian skipper Eivind Melleby and his crew Joshua Revkin (USA) are the winners of the 2017 Star World Championship in Troense, Denmark.

A hard fought battle today on the 6th race of the series among the leaders and potential winners of the 94th edition of this prestigious trophy: Lars Grael was the world champion for the first 4 legs of the regatta, but suffered a big come back by the Norwegian in the last upwind. Melleby read the shifts better and was able to go from tenth position to eight with enough boats between him and the 2015 Brazilian Star World Champion.

Lars Grael and Samuel F. Goncalves (BRA) are second and Reinhard Schmidt and Paul Sradnik (GER) third with a very consistent line of results. You can find full results on the 2017 Star World Championship website or on Star Sailors League.

Melleby and Revkin will go up 2,500 points on the SSL Ranking on Tuesday, allowing them to be in the Top Ten and earning a spot at the 2017 SSL Finals, in Nassau, Bahamas from 4th to 9th of December.

The Star Sailors League wants to thank the ISCYRA and Troense Yacht Club and its volunteers for managing such an amazing Star World Championship and welcoming us here.

More information at www.starworlds2017.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Star Worlds at Troense, Denmark day 5
Wind stabilises after a postponement Without any wind in the harbour on Thursday morning, the sailors were anxious for the race of the day. So were the race management, and after a deep study of the weather forecast, the starting time was postponed by 1½ hours. Posted on 7 Jul Star Worlds at Troense, Denmark day 4
Two races held in the best conditions so far Because of Monday's cancellation and due to a tricky weather situation over the next couple of days in Denmark, the race management team decided to run 2 races today, races 3 and 4. Posted on 5 Jul Star Worlds at Troense, Denmark day 3
Back on the water again After yesterday's cancellation of the sailing, due to strong winds, the majority of sailors were eager to race again. Posted on 4 Jul Star Worlds at Troense, Denmark day 2
Racing cancelled due to high winds Due to heavy wind conditions, today's racing is cancelled. Yesterday's wind condition caused 7 broken masts and 18 boats did not finish the first race of the Star Worlds, consequently the race management will take precautions to avoid a similar situation. Posted on 3 Jul Star Worlds at Troense, Denmark day 1
Lars Grael masters the strong winds, as many masts break The sailing conditions for the start of the first race day were excellent, with light clouds and winds between 12 to 16 knots, which according to the Principal Race Officer, Thomas Jørgensen is perfect Star boat conditions. Posted on 2 Jul Mark Mendelblatt and Magnus Liljedahl win
90th Bacardi Cup Champions The breeze build up shortly before 1:00pm today with 7 knots from NNE and the RC got the boats on the starting line with the black flag up. Posted on 12 Mar Star class Bacardi Cup in Miami day 5
Top four teams in contention Race Day 5 of the 90th Bacardi Cup Regatta and Race Day 2 of the eighth Annual BACARDI Miami Sailing Week presented by EFG got off to a slow start today with an onshore postponement for every class. Posted on 11 Mar Star class Bacardi Cup in Miami day 4
Light wind Biscayne Bay Race Day 4 of the 90th Bacardi Cup Regatta and Race Day 1 of the 8th Annual BACARDI Miami Sailing Week presented by EFG got off to a slow start today for the Stars. Posted on 10 Mar Star class Bacardi Cup in Miami day 3
Mendelblatt and Liljedahl top the chart A perfect day in Miami to sail the third day of the Bacardi Cup and get two races in with steady 14 knots ESE. RC moved back the start at 11:00 AM and shortened the distance of today's first race in order to make up Monday's cancellation. Posted on 9 Mar Star class Bacardi Cup in Miami day 2
A breezy day with the black flag waving Miami delivered a breezy day on the first day of racing following yesterday's cancellation. With rain clouds over the fleet with steady 20 knots from the east, most of the fleet was over and RC had to call two general recalls. Posted on 8 Mar

Upcoming Events

Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul Papercourt SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Papercourt SC- 9 Jul Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy