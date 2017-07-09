The Musto summer sale is now LIVE. Enjoy up to 50% off!

Wear the best. Be the best.

Enjoy up to 50% off. The summer sale is now live.

Related Articles

The new generation of foiling sailor

We talk to Richard Mason Richard Mason is a Musto Clothing Ambassador and one of the up-and-coming sailors in the modern foiling classes. We spoke to him after the UK Moth Nationals in Paignton about his sailing in the Moth and on the Extreme Sailing Series.

Musto and the British Sailing Team

Official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear Musto are thrilled to announce that they are, once again, the official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear to the British Sailing Team.

A Legend Returns

Keith Musto OBE aims to become oldest ever Olympian 2017: Keith Musto, founder of industry leading sailing brand Musto, has revealed an astonishing return to sailing at the age of 81, as he is announced as part of British Sailing Team squad and is looking to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Musto Footwear Favourites

HPX Race Boots & Evolution Deck Shoes A favourite of racers, coaches RIB drivers, the HPX Race Boots with OutDry® Technology have revolutionised the performance and comfort of waterproof and breathable footwear and Musto were proud to be the first to the marine market with this technology.

Musto BR2 Collection

Reliable protection for battling the elements offshore Musto's BR2 collection offers reliable protection for sailors battling the elements offshore. The innovative BR2 fabric offers a 2-layer waterproof and breathable shell with mesh lining for enhanced comfort and performance.

Musto's SS13 MPX collection

The Race is On Ergonomically designed and featuring Stretch GORE-TEX® fabric panels to offer greater freedom of movement, the MPX Race garments from Musto's SS13 collection are ideal for vigorous sailboat racing.

Nigel Musto on the Rolex Fastnet Race

Sailing about Banque Populaire VII Last weekend I was very privileged to be asked to do the Fastnet Race on Banque Populaire VII (BP7), the maxi Trimaran, with Armel L'Cleach and his crew.

Musto's Spring Summer 2013 Dinghy Collection

4 years of development with Skandia Team GBR Leading in technical innovation and engineering excellence, the new collection encapsulates Musto's strive to create technical garments for all types of sailing from ocean racing to performance dinghy sailing.

Musto's Spring Summer 2013 Sailing Collection

Receives a Technical Upgrade Leading in technical innovation and engineering excellence, the new collection encapsulates Musto's strive to create technical garments for all types of sailing from ocean racing to performance dinghy sailing.