The Musto summer sale is now LIVE. Enjoy up to 50% off!
by Musto today at 8:38 am
9 July 2017
Enjoy up to 50% off. The summer sale is now live.
Wear the best. Be the best.
Registered Office: Musto Limited, International House, St Katharine Docks, London E1W 1UN, England
©2017 Musto
The new generation of foiling sailor
We talk to Richard Mason
Richard Mason is a Musto Clothing Ambassador and one of the up-and-coming sailors in the modern foiling classes. We spoke to him after the UK Moth Nationals in Paignton about his sailing in the Moth and on the Extreme Sailing Series.
Posted on 27 Jun
Musto and the British Sailing Team
Official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear
Musto are thrilled to announce that they are, once again, the official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear to the British Sailing Team.
Posted on 12 Apr
A Legend Returns
Keith Musto OBE aims to become oldest ever Olympian
2017: Keith Musto, founder of industry leading sailing brand Musto, has revealed an astonishing return to sailing at the age of 81, as he is announced as part of British Sailing Team squad and is looking to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Posted on 1 Apr
Musto Footwear Favourites
HPX Race Boots & Evolution Deck Shoes
A favourite of racers, coaches RIB drivers, the HPX Race Boots with OutDry® Technology have revolutionised the performance and comfort of waterproof and breathable footwear and Musto were proud to be the first to the marine market with this technology.
Posted on 18 Oct 2013
Musto BR2 Collection
Reliable protection for battling the elements offshore
Musto's BR2 collection offers reliable protection for sailors battling the elements offshore. The innovative BR2 fabric offers a 2-layer waterproof and breathable shell with mesh lining for enhanced comfort and performance.
Posted on 23 Sep 2013
Musto's SS13 MPX collection
The Race is On
Ergonomically designed and featuring Stretch GORE-TEX® fabric panels to offer greater freedom of movement, the MPX Race garments from Musto's SS13 collection are ideal for vigorous sailboat racing.
Posted on 27 Aug 2013
Nigel Musto on the Rolex Fastnet Race
Sailing about Banque Populaire VII
Last weekend I was very privileged to be asked to do the Fastnet Race on Banque Populaire VII (BP7), the maxi Trimaran, with Armel L'Cleach and his crew.
Posted on 20 Aug 2013
Musto's Spring Summer 2013 Dinghy Collection
4 years of development with Skandia Team GBR
Leading in technical innovation and engineering excellence, the new collection encapsulates Musto's strive to create technical garments for all types of sailing from ocean racing to performance dinghy sailing.
Posted on 24 Jul 2013
Musto's Spring Summer 2013 Sailing Collection
Receives a Technical Upgrade
Leading in technical innovation and engineering excellence, the new collection encapsulates Musto's strive to create technical garments for all types of sailing from ocean racing to performance dinghy sailing.
Posted on 12 Jul 2013
Mustos Evolution SPF
Makes sense in the sun
For long hot summer days on deck or on the beach, at home or abroad, Musto has three styles of shirt which offer an SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of 30.
Posted on 16 Jul 2007
Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul
Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul
22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul
Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul
Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul
Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul
Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Open Meeting for SigneT
Papercourt SC- 9 Jul
Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul
