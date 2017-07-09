Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman

The Musto summer sale is now LIVE. Enjoy up to 50% off!

by Musto today at 8:38 am 9 July 2017

Musto
MENS
WOMENS
ACTIVITY
ACCESSORIES
OUR WORLD
Musto Summer Sale: Up To 50% Off

Enjoy up to 50% off. The summer sale is now live.

Wear the best. Be the best.

SHOP NOW
Men's Summer Sale
Technical Snug BR1 Jacket
Anchorage Long Sleeve Check Shirt
Driver Polo
SHOP MENS
Women's Sale
Women's Ivana Crew Neck Sweat
Women's Flagship Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Elisa Capri Trouser
SHOP WOMENS
Follow Musto
FacebokTwitterInstagramyoutubePinterestGoogle+

Registered Office: Musto Limited, International House, St Katharine Docks, London E1W 1UN, England

©2017 Musto

Related Articles

The new generation of foiling sailor
We talk to Richard Mason Richard Mason is a Musto Clothing Ambassador and one of the up-and-coming sailors in the modern foiling classes. We spoke to him after the UK Moth Nationals in Paignton about his sailing in the Moth and on the Extreme Sailing Series. Posted on 27 Jun Musto and the British Sailing Team
Official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear Musto are thrilled to announce that they are, once again, the official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear to the British Sailing Team. Posted on 12 Apr A Legend Returns
Keith Musto OBE aims to become oldest ever Olympian 2017: Keith Musto, founder of industry leading sailing brand Musto, has revealed an astonishing return to sailing at the age of 81, as he is announced as part of British Sailing Team squad and is looking to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Posted on 1 Apr Musto Footwear Favourites
HPX Race Boots & Evolution Deck Shoes A favourite of racers, coaches RIB drivers, the HPX Race Boots with OutDry® Technology have revolutionised the performance and comfort of waterproof and breathable footwear and Musto were proud to be the first to the marine market with this technology. Posted on 18 Oct 2013 Musto BR2 Collection
Reliable protection for battling the elements offshore Musto's BR2 collection offers reliable protection for sailors battling the elements offshore. The innovative BR2 fabric offers a 2-layer waterproof and breathable shell with mesh lining for enhanced comfort and performance. Posted on 23 Sep 2013 Musto's SS13 MPX collection
The Race is On Ergonomically designed and featuring Stretch GORE-TEX® fabric panels to offer greater freedom of movement, the MPX Race garments from Musto's SS13 collection are ideal for vigorous sailboat racing. Posted on 27 Aug 2013 Nigel Musto on the Rolex Fastnet Race
Sailing about Banque Populaire VII Last weekend I was very privileged to be asked to do the Fastnet Race on Banque Populaire VII (BP7), the maxi Trimaran, with Armel L'Cleach and his crew. Posted on 20 Aug 2013 Musto's Spring Summer 2013 Dinghy Collection
4 years of development with Skandia Team GBR Leading in technical innovation and engineering excellence, the new collection encapsulates Musto's strive to create technical garments for all types of sailing from ocean racing to performance dinghy sailing. Posted on 24 Jul 2013 Musto's Spring Summer 2013 Sailing Collection
Receives a Technical Upgrade Leading in technical innovation and engineering excellence, the new collection encapsulates Musto's strive to create technical garments for all types of sailing from ocean racing to performance dinghy sailing. Posted on 12 Jul 2013 Mustos Evolution SPF
Makes sense in the sun For long hot summer days on deck or on the beach, at home or abroad, Musto has three styles of shirt which offer an SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of 30. Posted on 16 Jul 2007

Upcoming Events

Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul Papercourt SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Papercourt SC- 9 Jul Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy