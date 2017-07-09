Experience an Adriatic adventure with Sunsail's new Korčula flotilla route

by Zak Hillard today at 4:00 pm

Follow in the footsteps of famous explorers and discover Sunsail's newest flotilla route in Korčula, Croatia, available to book now for summer 2018. Following customer reviews and feedback, the popular Mljet flotilla itinerary has been given a makeover ahead of the 2018 season, with new stops adding history and intrigue to an already magical week.

The ancient Greeks dubbed Korčula 'The Black Island' because of its dense, dark forests, and it remains one of the greenest islands in the Adriatic. Korčula Town is a medieval walled city that was occupied by the Venetians for 800 years from the tenth century onwards, leaving their distinctive mark on the culture and architecture of the city. The city is famous as the birthplace of Marco Polo, and for its traditional Moreska sword dance, which is performed weekly during the summer months.

Sunsail's new Korčula flotilla allows you to set sail from the Ombla River and plot a line-of-sight course for the striking islands of the Dubrovnik-Neretva county, while gliding through deep, clear blue water. This flotilla showcases the magnificent beauty and unique tidal lakes of Mljet National Park, but still allows for time to catch the sun on Lumbarda beach. The revised route also adds the stunning waterfront town of Ston, home to the second-longest defensive wall ever built, and the amazing Ston salt flats, the oldest in Europe. Famous for cultivating seashells and oysters, Ston is a great place to pause and watch the world go by.

Lucy Black, Head of Marketing at Sunsail, comments on the new flotilla, "We're thrilled to reveal the latest updates to our most popular Dubrovnik flotilla. The Korčula route creates an accessible and exciting adventure, perfect for first time sailors and experienced skippers alike. The varied sailing conditions provide an exciting challenge for the more skilled sailors, while the fixed itinerary and support of the lead crew takes the hassle away for the less experienced sailors. Beginners can also hire a Sunsail skipper to sail them from A to B carefree! Make sure you book early to secure the yacht and holiday date of your choice."

Highlights of the week-long Korčula flotilla include: (see full itinerary below)

Explore Dubrovnik

Cultural Korčula Town

Sensational Mljet National Park

Plavac Mali wine

Famous Ston town wall and salt flats

Historic architecture Snorkelling the Adriatic

Sunsail flotillas offer the perfect balance of independence and sociability, with support and guidance available whenever you need it. Cruise with up to 12 other boats and a Sunsail lead boat, with a mechanic, skipper, and hostess on board for support and guidance 24/7. Sailing on a flotilla is an easy way to enjoy a sailing holiday, with a set itinerary and daily briefings. Non-sailors can hire a skipper to get them where they need to be.

Prices[1] for the Korčula flotilla start from £1,840 for a week-long Flotilla for four people on a Sunsail 33i Classic, (sleeps up to six people) including YDW (Yacht Damage Waiver) & Flotilla fee, departing on 6 May 2018. Flights and transfers can be booked individually.

This new flotilla is now available for booking. The liveliest sailing is generally around June to September. Temperatures average a very pleasant 22 - 24 degreesC across the season.

Sunsail has recently announced 2018 holiday dates for its Mediterranean flotillas across Croatia, Greece and Spain. Sunsail's range of 2017 flotilla routes spans from the Flotilla Hero sailing course to food and wine routes – some of which feature a dedicated kids coordinator, to keep the little skippers happy. Plan next year's break now and book early to secure your preferred choice of yacht and date.

Looking for something a little bit different? Sunsail's specialist flotillas take the flotilla concept one step further, adding an exciting twist. Scattered across the world, they are packed with hidden gems to give your holiday some extra zing. From wine lovers to rum fans, Sunsail cater to special desires, adding new itineraries throughout the year.

For more details, please visit www.sunsail.co.uk or call 0844 417 2110 to book.

Korčula Flotilla Itinerary

Day 1 Dubrovnik

Arrive early to Dubrovnik airport and relax as you admire the Pearl of the Adriatic, the medieval walled city of Dubrovnik Old Town, just a 10-minute bus or taxi ride from our base near the mouth of the Ombla River. Walk between palaces, citadels and churches and feel the history of this ancient town, from its time as a vital trading port, through the War of Independence, to its modern renaissance as a bustling hub of marble streets full of restaurants, cafés and shops.

Ride a cable car to the summit of Srd Hill for spectacular aerial views of Dubrovnik's magnificent Old Town. You'll have a unique perspective on one of Croatia's most famous landmarks.

Day 2 Dubrovnik to Slano, Mainland

Today you'll set sail from Dubrovnik for Slano, 15nm up the coast. After the welcome briefing, you can get a feel for your new yacht as you enjoy the warm waters and temperate winds between the Elaphiti Islands. Drop anchor in the beautiful waters of Uvala Lopud and enjoy lunch at one of the beachside restaurants before sailing on to Slano. After sailing, we'll host the traditional punch party, where you can get to know your fellow crews. You're then free to either eat aboard, or visit the local restaurants of Perast, Konoba Mirakul or Pizzeria Maestral.

Day 3 Slano to Pomena, Mljet

Sail from Slano, Mainland to the tiny fishing village of Pomena on the seductive island of Mljet. As you reach the northern shores of Mljet, stop for swimming and snorkelling in the warm waters that caress the coastline. You'll finish your night in the sheltered cove of beautiful Pomena. Backed by a dense Aleppo pine forest, this lovely village offers a handful of restaurants and shops to explore. In the evening, we'll settle down to a traditional Dalmatian peka. This famous dish involves lamb, veal, potatoes and vegetables cooked under the bell.

From Pomena you're just a 15-minute walk from the two spectacular saltwater lakes of Mljet National Park. Swim in the lakes then stroll along the pleasant, shaded paths that encircle them. Catch the boat at Malo Jezero to the 12th century monastery on Sveta Marija Island.

Suggested lunch spots:

The quiet fishing village of Prožurska Luka is a perfect place to stop for a bite to eat. Anchor in the peaceful waters and enjoy a picnic on the beach shaded by dense pine trees.

Day 4 Pomena to Lumbarda, Korčula Island

A short hop from Pomena, this 12nm leg ends up in the quiet fishing village of Lumbarda, on the cragy east coast of Korčula island, reputed birthplace of Marco Polo. Stop along the way for swimming and snorkelling on the island of Badija, and to explore a 14th century Franciscan monastery. Once ashore in Lumbarda, you'll head to Bire's for a spot of agro tourism and to try the local food and wine.

Arrange a wine tasting and sample the dry, aromatic white wine for which Lumbarda is rightly admired.

Suggested lunch spots:

The eastern end of Korčula is an area of rocky shores, sheltered bays and quiet beaches, any of which are perfect for a lazy lunch break. The large beach at Sandstrand is an ideal rest stop.

Day 5 Free Sailing

Today is your day to explore the Dalmatian Coast your own way. Indulge your curiosity and set your own schedule, heading out independently or in small groups with your new friends. Pop around the headland and visit bustling Korčula Town by bus or yacht, explore the medieval Old Town and watch a traditional sword dance. Climb the bell tower for views that stretch for miles around. Or go further afield and forge out into the Adriatic—if you don't have any set destinations in mind, your lead crew will be on hand with recommendations and the latest weather updates. Options from Lumbarda include Okuklje (26nm); Polace (15nm); Trstenik (11nm) and Prozura (25nm). The free sailing day is yours to do with as you please, so make the most of it.

Day 6 Ston, Pelješac

Spend the penultimate day of your holiday cruising to the coastal town of Ston, perched on the Pelješac peninsula, where you'll meet up with the rest of the fleet. Climb up the 14th-century walls that run across the hillside over to Mali Ston – you'll get amazing views across Ston and the Peljesac Peninsula, including the traditional salt pans and oyster farms still in use today. The wall is the second-longest defensive wall in the world, bettered only by the really big one in China. The evening activities include the cocktail competition, judged by your lead crew on the criteria of taste, presentation and name. You'll then head for a final group meal in Kod Balda restaurant.

Famous for cultivating seashells and oysters, Ston is the perfect place to sample these delectable treats. Head for Mali Ston, a smaller town on the northern side of Pelješac peninsula, and choose from an array of local restaurants to dine in.

Suggested lunch spots:

Anchor in the wide, tree-fringed bay of Uvala Lopud and enjoy swimming and snorkelling in the true-blue waters, then head to the sandy beach to enjoy lunch at one of the traditional restaurants.

Day 7 Ston to Dubrovnik

Set out from Ston for the final leg of your flotilla, a 22nm voyage back to ACI Dubrovnik. The journey back will begin with a flotilla regatta, a little friendly competition to test your racing skills. Once you've arrived, one of our technicians will join you on board to go through any technical glitches, before the gin and tonic party and prize giving end the week on a high note.

Suggested lunch spots:

The lovely Elaphiti Islands offer plenty of choices for lunch stops on your way to Dubrovnik. Head for Koločep for sand-and-pebble beaches and ancient pine forests, or drop anchor at Lopud's Šunj beach and enjoy traditionally prepared seafood such as baked octopus.

