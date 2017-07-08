Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard

Limited Wildwind availability in peak season

by Wildwind today at 4:00 pm 8 July 2017
Cat sailing at Wildwind © Wildwind

 

Dear Friend,

If you have yet to book your sailing holiday with us in Vassiliki this summer please act quickly.

We have very limited space for the next six weeks as follows:

  • July 16th – 1 apartment free
  • July 23rd - 1 room free (7 nights) and 1 apartment free (needs change of room last night)
  • July 30th - 1 room and 2 family apartments free
  • August 6th – 1 family apartment
  • August 13th – 1 room and 1 studio free

We do still have places from August 20th onward, though September 10th is close to capacity and the week of 17th September which includes the Ionian regatta will soon be full too.

If you want to make sure of your place in the sun (and wind) please contact our friendly UK sales office and speak to John, Ann, Debbie or Tina on 01920 444092 or visit wildwind.co.uk

PS - The Vassiliki Watersports Festival concluded on saturday with an amazing performance on the stage outside the Town Hall in Vassiliki. A full report with results, photos and videos will be posted as soon as we’ve recovered!
 01920 444092
 info@wildwind.co.uk
 wildwind.co.uk

http://wildwind.co.uk/brochure

  
 

11,100+
Happy clients
50%+ returning
clients

  

I just want to thank you so much for our stay at your beautiful place. What a lovely environment you've created - in terms of aesthetics, ambience and the vibe', it ticks all the boxes. We all had an absolute ball frolicking around in the water. No wonder you have such a high return rate.
- Jed Novick

  
 
   
 

Wildwind Holidays, Unit 1 Mill Studio, Ware,

Herts, SG12 9PY

01920 444092 info@wildwind.co.uk

  

Related Articles

Channel Islands Hobie Cat Championships
A blaze of colour in St. Aubin's Bay The Championships venue, St. Aubin's Bay, was a blaze of colour from the bright Hobie Cat sails on the first day of racing last Saturday morning. The fresh north westerly wind gusting to 23 knots at times, kept crews focused. Posted on 4 Jul Zhik East Coast Piers Race
Race for charity celebrates 30 years with 80 entrants A whopping 80 entrants signed on for this year's East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Zhik held by Marconi Sailing Club in Steeple this weekend. Posted on 3 Jul Solent Forts Race 2017
Eastern Solent cat race from Hayling Ferry SC The Solent Forts Race is a long-distance event for sports catamarans set in the Eastern Solent and run by Hayling Ferry Sailing Club from their base at Langstone Harbour entrance. Posted on 25 Jun Less than two weeks to go
Until the East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Zhik It's now less than two weeks until the annual East Coast Piers Race weekend at Marconi Sailing Club in Essex. The weekend is open to fast dinghies (PY980 or faster) and catamarans and is being held on the 1st and 2nd July. Posted on 19 Jun Not booked your August holiday yet?
Rare Wildwind Special Offers If you've not yet booked your summer holiday you might want to consider some of our rare 'August Special Offers'. While we are almost completely full in July already for some odd reason our bookings toward the end of August are lighter than normal. Posted on 9 Jun RCIYC Spring Regatta
Blazing sunshine and fair breezes make for a great weekend What a weekend! Blazing sunshine and fair breezes that made both days of the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Spring Regatta, held in St Aubin's Bay over 20th and 21st May, a resounding success. Posted on 26 May Wildwind sponsor Solent Forts Race 2017
Taking place on Sunday 18th June This year's Solent Forts Race is on Sunday 18th June and we are proud to announce that we are once again sponsoring the event. Posted on 18 May 2017 Wildwind season update
New boats and new accommodation Our 2017 season opened last Saturday 6th May. It was a perfect Vassiliki day with the cross-shore wind filling in at about 2pm and giving our first clients of the season perfect conditions to launch our brand new ice-blue Lasers. Posted on 15 May How Does a Catamaran Clinic Help You?
A regular feature at Wildwind Vassiliki Since 2010 catamaran clinics have been a regular feature at Wildwind Vassiliki, and once again we are kicking off our season with our intensive training weeks which offer top class race coaching to the club enthusiast. Posted on 11 May The Ultimate Try-A-Watersport Holiday
Thanks to the Wildwind Adventures programme Wildwind holidays in Vassiliki, on the beautiful Greek island of Lefkas, has long been known as one of the world's prime sailing holiday destinations. Posted on 9 May

Upcoming Events

Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul Papercourt SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Papercourt SC- 9 Jul Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy