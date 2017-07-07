Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Hi-fit Womens 0.2
Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Hi-fit Womens 0.2

Swan European Regatta 2017

by Nautor's Swan today at 11:49 am 3-7 July 2017

The Swan fleet kicked off its time at the Isle of Wight with another great edition of the Round the Island Race which took place on Saturday, July 1st, with a nice breeze. This well-known event traces back to 1931 and is still an iconic rendezvous for Northern Europe.

Over 1340 boats were at the starting line, among which 18 Swan yachts; the best-placed Swan, receiving the ClubSwan Award and replicating the success of last year, was the Swan 36 Finola (Christopher Frost).

From 3th to 7th of July, saw the turn of the 18th edition of the Swan European Regatta. 18 Swan yachts enjoyed the daily races and great social functions, under the impeccable organization of the Royal Yacht Squadron.

The challenging conditions of the Solent certainly embraced the Swan fleet from the first race providing all participants with great fun and demonstrating the beauty and variability of its conditions.

As the Royal Yacht Squadron cannons fired at 10:25 on July 4th to announce the first warning signal, light winds characterized the 4 days' racing, in the flat waters off Cowes.

Different daily winners shone in Class 1, but the overall winner was the Swan 40 Sloop John T.

Swan 40 Sloop John T wins Class 1 at the Swan European Regatta 2017 - photo © Paul Wyeth / Nautor's Swan
Swan 40 Sloop John T wins Class 1 at the Swan European Regatta 2017 - photo © Paul Wyeth / Nautor's Swan

A close fight among two Swan 36s was witnessed in class 2 during the first and second day, but the unrivalled winner was Swan 36 Anna Mai, with 2nd place going to Swan 36 Sheevra. This confirms that these cherished classic ladies remain as competitive today as ever, thanks to their dedicated and passionate owners.

Swan 36 Anna Mai wins Class 3 at the Swan European Regatta 2017 - photo © Paul Wyeth / Nautor's Swan
Swan 36 Anna Mai wins Class 3 at the Swan European Regatta 2017 - photo © Paul Wyeth / Nautor's Swan

A gorgeous sunset was the perfect setting for the Owner's Dinner, which took place in the RYS Platform room, just in front of the well-known Squadron Line: such a lovely atmosphere among passionate Swan Owners.

A great end-of-day on Thursday 6th for the attending sailors, celebrating their last night of the event with a BBQ Crew Party and live music.

The prize-giving ceremony saw Harry Hutchinson's Swan 36 Anna Mai as protagonist, being the overall winner in her class and presented with the Source Trophy as best S&S Swan as well as the Highland Fling Trophy for best owner-driver.

Harry Hutchinson's Swan 36 Anna Mai wins Class 3 at the Swan European Regatta 2017 - photo © Paul Wyeth / Nautor's Swan
Harry Hutchinson's Swan 36 Anna Mai wins Class 3 at the Swan European Regatta 2017 - photo © Paul Wyeth / Nautor's Swan

The Swan European Trophy was jointly awarded to Anna Mai and Ian & Graham Thompson's Swan 40 Sloop John T.

Having reached second place at the 2015 edition, Mr Hutchinson and his crew came to this year's event very strongly commited to achieving the best result possible and their efforts rewarded them their goal.

The Managing Director of Vortec Marine (Nautor's Swan Authorized Service Centre), Ross Collingwood presented the Lewmar Trophy to the best-maintained yacht, awarded to Harold Baum's beautiful Swan 48 Elan, in the wonderful setting of the Royal Yacht Squadron lawn.

Swan European Regatta 2017 - photo © Paul Wyeth / Nautor's Swan
Swan European Regatta 2017 - photo © Paul Wyeth / Nautor's Swan

This marks the end of the 18th edition of the Swan European Regatta which has provided an incredible week of race action enjoyed by everyone with great hospitality and flawless organization provided by the Royal Yacht Squadron.

Full results can be found here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

S&S Swan Rendervous in Scarlino
8th edition of the iconic event The 8th edition of the iconic S&S Swan Rendezvous 2017 took place at Marina di Scarlino, the chic-purpose built Tuscan Marina Resort, from June 21st to the 24th. Posted on 25 Jun Silvers Marine Scottish Series overall
Swan takes flight with trophy Congratulations to Jamie McGarry and Colin Moore and the crew of 'Eala of Rhu' who not only won class one, but also the coveted Scottish Series Trophy and the Scottish IRC Championship. Posted on 29 May Rebooted Nord Stream Race
Baltic 1000 mile competition to start in August This summer, a new format for the Nord Stream Race brings together some of the most high-achieving yacht clubs from the National Sailing Leagues. Posted on 30 Apr The King of Carbon
If you go sailing, you're going to need a mast! If you want to go sailing, whether in a dinghy, keelboat or yacht, whether racing or cruising, you are going to need a mast! Posted on 25 Apr National pride at stake in The Nations Trophy
Launched by Nautor's Swan The Nations Trophy has been launched by its founder, Nautor's Swan, with the fundamental commitment to revitalize the concept of competition between nations. Posted on 26 Mar Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean overall
Freya and Cuordileone reign supreme After four fun-filled days of racing at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda's Caribbean home in Virgin Gorda, Don Macpherson's Swan 90 Freya and Leonardo Ferragamo's ClubSwan 50 Cuordileone have been crowned champions of the Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean 2017. Posted on 6 Mar Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean day 3
Leaders hold firm heading into final race day Race Day Three of the Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean brought more of the same sunny and breezy conditions that have characterised the week so far in Virgin Gorda as well as custom courses for the assembled fleet of Nautor's Swan yachts. Posted on 5 Mar Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean day 2
Freya and Cuordileone hang tight After a stunning start to proceedings at the Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean yesterday, the fleet of Nautor's Swan yachts gathered in Virgin Gorda for the event enjoyed equally exciting conditions as they completed today's round-the-island race. Posted on 4 Mar Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean day 1
Freya and Cuordileone enjoy perfect start Bright, blustery conditions and plenty of breeze made the first race day of the Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean 2017 one to remember. The fleet took to the starting line just off Necker Island this morning as scheduled. Posted on 3 Mar A variegated flock visits Virgin Gorda
For the Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean The Rolex Swan Cup has been attracting fleets of Nautor's Swan boats to the iconic yachting haven of Porto Cervo, Sardinia since 1980. Posted on 2 Mar

Upcoming Events

Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul Papercourt SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Papercourt SC- 9 Jul Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy