Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Geckotech 707 National Championship at Port Edgar Yacht Club

by 707 Class Association today at 3:00 pm 26-29 June 2017
Jostling downwind in a bit of a blow during the 707 Nationals at Port Edgar © 707 Class Association

The last race counted for the Championship as Cacciatore and Seaword continued to fight their battle for supremacy. However, all competitors in the Geckotech-sponsored 707 Nationals learned what competition is about at this event. Close competition stimulated the whole fleet into trying to get their starts right...

it was all about the start. Without clear air and speed on the line you were buried into mid fleet with little chance of recovery as all the other boats were competent, capable, competitive, experienced and wiley. This was an event, and fleet, which had no respect for egos, past victories and – hangovers.

The 4 day event produced some great racing with the top boats rapidly recognising that the slightest error and you'd be mid fleet very quickly. You only have to look at their results which include winners Seaword with an 11th and 12th, Cacciatore with 7th and 8th, and Code Betty with 11th and 17th to see how quickly it could all go wrong. These boats showed that they are good but they are within reach which is very healthy for the fleet and produces fantastic racing.

The social events were brilliantly organised and, thanks to the generosity of sponsors also amazing value as just £35 brought you three events with a BBQ/river cruise with acoustic band, a hog roast, and a Class dinner and live band. The ceilidh dancing to rock music was certainly different.

Day 1

This produced four races in awful, wet conditions, but at least there was wind. Race 1 and 2 were won by Cacciatore helmed by RYA Keelboat guru Calum Calder, with Andy Marshall in Seaword second and Jon Powell in Code Betty third. What happened in the 3rd race is anyone's guess as Jon Powell was first and the other two boats relegated to 7th and 11th. Race 4 was another surprise for the Seaword and Code Betty as they finished 12th and 9th with Cacciatore winning and Sharky 2nd and Tallulah 3rd proving that a cool head can produce the results. So, Code Betty was ahead.

It was a great start to the event which proved that you cannot match race in such a competitive fleet without the consequence of being well and truly thumped by the other boats in the fleet- there are no duffers. Previous Champion Jon Powell from Southampton was second, and new to the fleet Tallulah from Findhorn, helmed by old-hand Phil Hermiston, was third.

Day 2

The weather was better, and after some spinnaker drying for the previous day, light, conditions were good. The tide was to create a heavily port end biased line which was to be challenging as boats fought to be in pole position. More than one didn't make it through on starboard after being blanketed by the fleet and couple of port end flyers were bold but paid off.

Who wishes they were not on port during the 707 Nationals at Port Edgar - photo © 707 Class Association
Who wishes they were not on port during the 707 Nationals at Port Edgar - photo © 707 Class Association

Seaword on points needed to pull something out of the bag to stay in touch with Cacciatore on 10, and determination and a cool head was required by the team. Cleverly they got it right and pulled off 3 first places. It is amazing how fortunes change and some days you just get it right and others get it wrong, so Rammie was on song and yesterday's other front ranking boats came mid-fleet. Who can answer why?

Day 3

The wind was up and the sun was out. These were great sailing conditions, hard on the beat and a bit of a challenge under spinnaker. The sailing was close; so close in Race 1 in fact that Seaword and Cacciatore had a photo-finish which was finally agreed to be a dead heat with them sharing the point.

Totally unphased by the broaching boat, the fleet coolly carries on during the 707 Nationals at Port Edgar - photo © 707 Class Association
Totally unphased by the broaching boat, the fleet coolly carries on during the 707 Nationals at Port Edgar - photo © 707 Class Association

However Cacciatore had one of those days with a 12th and an 8th and lost their runaway lead. Once again the fleet is so competitive that without those magic starts you'll not be at the front. It also helps if you don't get tangled in the start buoy.

Edinburgh Uni sailed very well with a 2nd, 3rd and a 5th so obviously their teamwork was good in the increasingly windy conditions.

Day 4 - Final Day – Head to Head

The two leading positions were well ahead of the fleet and, as we now had two possible discards, it was going to be a head to head in the final two races on the last day. Cacciatore on 13.5 and Seaword 15.5.

It was now officially windy and if you thought the rest of the fleet would make it easy for these two you have to recognise the skill and talent of the other sailors. Seaword won the first race and other high-wind boats of Betty, Edinburgh Uni, Sharky and Valhalla got between them and Cacciatore. So it was down to the final race of this 4 day event with only 2 points separating the leaders for the Championship.

Now is not the time to practice sailing without a rudder during the 707 Nationals at Port Edgar - photo © 707 Class Association
Now is not the time to practice sailing without a rudder during the 707 Nationals at Port Edgar - photo © 707 Class Association

In the end Code Betty racked up a 2nd and 1st to win the final day. Seaword pulled in a first and Cacciatore a 5th leaving the final race the decider.

Just two points apart surely they couldn't get any non-top places with this pressure? In the final race Seaword nearly blew it with a 4th and Cacciatore a 2nd which gave them equal points at the end of the final day, but winners on count back.

The Craic

In the rest of the fleet there are of course several notable mentions. A boat helmed by founder of Autism on the Water, Murray Macdonald, bravely faced the increasing conditions with a new crew and the challenges they face in this environment. They did very well just to finish following a hairy downwind ride which caused others in the fleet to broach aswell. They were a strong element of the social scene too.

More-T-Vicar had one of the more spectacular broaches requiring a change of broken battens, and underwear, I believe.

Rachel Alvarez entered a fiercely competitive ladies team from PEYC who were well up on most of the regular crews finishing with top ten positions in some of the races in spite of the strong winds. They were an inspiration in positiveness and enthusiasm. It shows that there are no restrictions in the 707 fleet – you just need to have a skilled team.

Universities are starting to recognise the excitement of one design fleet racing and there were teams from Dundee, Edinburgh and two from Glasgow all sailing with determination. The Association's initiative to encourage these teams will hopefully have them back for more through part-owning boats.

Socially the event was a blast with great mixing between the crews in all four nights. The river cruise with acoustic guitars led to much singing, the final night dinner to much dancing. Where do the fleet's talents stop?

Previous winners have been attracted back into the fleet along with new talented crews from Universities due to the low cost and ruggedness of the boats. We anticipate good continued growth of the highly affordable 707 fleet and now have a Fleet Development Plan.

Sponsorship for the re-vitalised and growing 707 Class was in abundance, and prizes were plentiful and well deserved amongst this ultra-competitive, but friendly fleet. Twenty six boats hit every start line with quality helms and crews determined and not prepared to give anything away, so the racing was first class and we would like to hear from anyone who might wish to try 707 racing.

Well done to 2017 National Champions, Seaword. The rest of the fleet is right on your tail.

Overall Results:

PosBoat NameR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R9R10R11R12R13R14Pts
2Seaword2211121111.51511420.5
3Cacciatore11712321.512825227.5
4Code Betty331917112762132142
5Tallulah68239761181348768
6Sharky139521412946766369
7A Grand Day Out4761411131174657573
8Edinburgh University91010619152053283677
9More T Vicar111315436831097111284
10Jetstream511142713478741814895
11Big Boys Toys (GUSC)81747810171053132727102
12Little Red Rooster1448812163121310111211104
13Rammie7121611725141812101314107
14Braveheart1061710165415141414913114
15Beaver Hunter121591869221392712109122
16Blue Funk27535481691118272727133
17Valhalla181812215141916151116410139
18Apollo1614182210201017161691516157
19Partial Pressure15221313272112181923271819193
20Malarkey19192420181823271715151615195
21Baltika23161915272314212221201722210
22Dundee University20212016151918222320222120212
23Shoki21202324222421192017172017217
24Jalapeno17242527212515232719191918225
25Autism on the Water22232117232224202122212721233
26Tigerfeet25252619241713272427232727250
27Bangers and Mash24262223252625242724242223262
