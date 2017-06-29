Geckotech 707 National Championship at Port Edgar Yacht Club

Jostling downwind in a bit of a blow during the 707 Nationals at Port Edgar © 707 Class Association

by 707 Class Association today at 3:00 pm

The last race counted for the Championship as Cacciatore and Seaword continued to fight their battle for supremacy. However, all competitors in the Geckotech-sponsored 707 Nationals learned what competition is about at this event. Close competition stimulated the whole fleet into trying to get their starts right...

it was all about the start. Without clear air and speed on the line you were buried into mid fleet with little chance of recovery as all the other boats were competent, capable, competitive, experienced and wiley. This was an event, and fleet, which had no respect for egos, past victories and – hangovers.

The 4 day event produced some great racing with the top boats rapidly recognising that the slightest error and you'd be mid fleet very quickly. You only have to look at their results which include winners Seaword with an 11th and 12th, Cacciatore with 7th and 8th, and Code Betty with 11th and 17th to see how quickly it could all go wrong. These boats showed that they are good but they are within reach which is very healthy for the fleet and produces fantastic racing.

The social events were brilliantly organised and, thanks to the generosity of sponsors also amazing value as just £35 brought you three events with a BBQ/river cruise with acoustic band, a hog roast, and a Class dinner and live band. The ceilidh dancing to rock music was certainly different.

Day 1

This produced four races in awful, wet conditions, but at least there was wind. Race 1 and 2 were won by Cacciatore helmed by RYA Keelboat guru Calum Calder, with Andy Marshall in Seaword second and Jon Powell in Code Betty third. What happened in the 3rd race is anyone's guess as Jon Powell was first and the other two boats relegated to 7th and 11th. Race 4 was another surprise for the Seaword and Code Betty as they finished 12th and 9th with Cacciatore winning and Sharky 2nd and Tallulah 3rd proving that a cool head can produce the results. So, Code Betty was ahead.

It was a great start to the event which proved that you cannot match race in such a competitive fleet without the consequence of being well and truly thumped by the other boats in the fleet- there are no duffers. Previous Champion Jon Powell from Southampton was second, and new to the fleet Tallulah from Findhorn, helmed by old-hand Phil Hermiston, was third.

Day 2

The weather was better, and after some spinnaker drying for the previous day, light, conditions were good. The tide was to create a heavily port end biased line which was to be challenging as boats fought to be in pole position. More than one didn't make it through on starboard after being blanketed by the fleet and couple of port end flyers were bold but paid off.

Seaword on points needed to pull something out of the bag to stay in touch with Cacciatore on 10, and determination and a cool head was required by the team. Cleverly they got it right and pulled off 3 first places. It is amazing how fortunes change and some days you just get it right and others get it wrong, so Rammie was on song and yesterday's other front ranking boats came mid-fleet. Who can answer why?

Day 3

The wind was up and the sun was out. These were great sailing conditions, hard on the beat and a bit of a challenge under spinnaker. The sailing was close; so close in Race 1 in fact that Seaword and Cacciatore had a photo-finish which was finally agreed to be a dead heat with them sharing the point.

However Cacciatore had one of those days with a 12th and an 8th and lost their runaway lead. Once again the fleet is so competitive that without those magic starts you'll not be at the front. It also helps if you don't get tangled in the start buoy.

Edinburgh Uni sailed very well with a 2nd, 3rd and a 5th so obviously their teamwork was good in the increasingly windy conditions.

Day 4 - Final Day – Head to Head

The two leading positions were well ahead of the fleet and, as we now had two possible discards, it was going to be a head to head in the final two races on the last day. Cacciatore on 13.5 and Seaword 15.5.

It was now officially windy and if you thought the rest of the fleet would make it easy for these two you have to recognise the skill and talent of the other sailors. Seaword won the first race and other high-wind boats of Betty, Edinburgh Uni, Sharky and Valhalla got between them and Cacciatore. So it was down to the final race of this 4 day event with only 2 points separating the leaders for the Championship.

In the end Code Betty racked up a 2nd and 1st to win the final day. Seaword pulled in a first and Cacciatore a 5th leaving the final race the decider.

Just two points apart surely they couldn't get any non-top places with this pressure? In the final race Seaword nearly blew it with a 4th and Cacciatore a 2nd which gave them equal points at the end of the final day, but winners on count back.

The Craic

In the rest of the fleet there are of course several notable mentions. A boat helmed by founder of Autism on the Water, Murray Macdonald, bravely faced the increasing conditions with a new crew and the challenges they face in this environment. They did very well just to finish following a hairy downwind ride which caused others in the fleet to broach aswell. They were a strong element of the social scene too.

More-T-Vicar had one of the more spectacular broaches requiring a change of broken battens, and underwear, I believe.

Rachel Alvarez entered a fiercely competitive ladies team from PEYC who were well up on most of the regular crews finishing with top ten positions in some of the races in spite of the strong winds. They were an inspiration in positiveness and enthusiasm. It shows that there are no restrictions in the 707 fleet – you just need to have a skilled team.

Universities are starting to recognise the excitement of one design fleet racing and there were teams from Dundee, Edinburgh and two from Glasgow all sailing with determination. The Association's initiative to encourage these teams will hopefully have them back for more through part-owning boats.

Socially the event was a blast with great mixing between the crews in all four nights. The river cruise with acoustic guitars led to much singing, the final night dinner to much dancing. Where do the fleet's talents stop?

Previous winners have been attracted back into the fleet along with new talented crews from Universities due to the low cost and ruggedness of the boats. We anticipate good continued growth of the highly affordable 707 fleet and now have a Fleet Development Plan.

Sponsorship for the re-vitalised and growing 707 Class was in abundance, and prizes were plentiful and well deserved amongst this ultra-competitive, but friendly fleet. Twenty six boats hit every start line with quality helms and crews determined and not prepared to give anything away, so the racing was first class and we would like to hear from anyone who might wish to try 707 racing.

Well done to 2017 National Champions, Seaword. The rest of the fleet is right on your tail.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R9 R10 R11 R12 R13 R14 Pts 2 Seaword 2 2 11 12 1 1 1 1.5 1 5 1 1 4 20.5 3 Cacciatore 1 1 7 1 2 3 2 1.5 12 8 2 5 2 27.5 4 Code Betty 3 3 1 9 17 11 27 6 2 1 3 2 1 42 5 Tallulah 6 8 2 3 9 7 6 11 8 13 4 8 7 68 6 Sharky 13 9 5 2 14 12 9 4 6 7 6 6 3 69 7 A Grand Day Out 4 7 6 14 11 13 11 7 4 6 5 7 5 73 8 Edinburgh University 9 10 10 6 19 15 20 5 3 2 8 3 6 77 9 More T Vicar 11 13 15 4 3 6 8 3 10 9 7 11 12 84 10 Jetstream 5 11 14 27 13 4 7 8 7 4 18 14 8 95 11 Big Boys Toys (GUSC) 8 17 4 7 8 10 17 10 5 3 13 27 27 102 12 Little Red Rooster 14 4 8 8 12 16 3 12 13 10 11 12 11 104 13 Rammie 7 12 16 11 7 2 5 14 18 12 10 13 14 107 14 Braveheart 10 6 17 10 16 5 4 15 14 14 14 9 13 114 15 Beaver Hunter 12 15 9 18 6 9 22 13 9 27 12 10 9 122 16 Blue Funk 27 5 3 5 4 8 16 9 11 18 27 27 27 133 17 Valhalla 18 18 12 21 5 14 19 16 15 11 16 4 10 139 18 Apollo 16 14 18 22 10 20 10 17 16 16 9 15 16 157 19 Partial Pressure 15 22 13 13 27 21 12 18 19 23 27 18 19 193 20 Malarkey 19 19 24 20 18 18 23 27 17 15 15 16 15 195 21 Baltika 23 16 19 15 27 23 14 21 22 21 20 17 22 210 22 Dundee University 20 21 20 16 15 19 18 22 23 20 22 21 20 212 23 Shoki 21 20 23 24 22 24 21 19 20 17 17 20 17 217 24 Jalapeno 17 24 25 27 21 25 15 23 27 19 19 19 18 225 25 Autism on the Water 22 23 21 17 23 22 24 20 21 22 21 27 21 233 26 Tigerfeet 25 25 26 19 24 17 13 27 24 27 23 27 27 250 27 Bangers and Mash 24 26 22 23 25 26 25 24 27 24 24 22 23 262