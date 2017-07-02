Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012

Lasers shine at Craftinsure Connaught Championship

by Rod Daniel, Craftinsure.com today at 9:58 am 1-2 July 2017
Craftinsure Laser Connaught Championship in Wexford Harbour © Rod Daniel

Two days of great sailing took place in Wexford Harbour on 1st and 2nd July with full rig, Radial and 4.7 fleets competing in the Craftinsure Laser Connaughts.

The event incorporated the Irish Ladies Laser National Championships, won by Aoife Hopkins, and the Youth National Championships, where Jack Fahy came first and took overall honours in the 4.7s.

In the Radials, the biggest fleet with 32 boats, there were some great duels, not least between eventual winner Ronan Wallace and Aoife Hopkins.

Craftinsure Ireland director, Rod Daniel, who attended the event and prize giving, commented "Wexford Harbour Boat Club did a great job hosting the event and everyone I spoke to had thoroughly enjoyed the weekend".

