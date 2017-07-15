Draycote Water Optimist Open and Training - Preview

Steve Irish will be running a coaching day after the open for Optimist sailors at Draycote Water © Paula Irish

by Draycote Water Sailing Club today at 7:35 am

Draycote Water Sailing Club is inviting Optimist sailors to make the most of one of the last chances to get in some racing and training ahead of the nationals.

The Draycote Water Optimist Open takes place on Saturday 15th July and is followed by a training day led by coach Steve Irish on the Sunday.

It will be one of the last major open meetings before the 70th Anniversary Optimist Nationals in Weymouth starting July 29 – providing a great opportunity for sailors to fine tune their starting and racing skills ahead of the biggest event in the class calendar.

Steve says: "We're expecting a really strong fleet with some close racing at the Draycote Water Optimist Open and for anyone who wants to make a weekend of it, we'll also have a full day of coaching on the Sunday with an emphasis on starting.

"It will be a fantastic weekend to get everyone focussed ahead of the nationals and we're looking forward to welcoming Optimist sailors from across the Midlands and further afield. We already have some from Weymouth signed up!"

Both main fleet and regatta sailors are welcome, with registration from 8.45, a briefing at 10.00 and a first warning signal at 10.30am. The aim is to complete six races.

Entry for the open meeting is just £15, and there will be a full galley available serving hot and cold food and refreshments. After the prize giving there will be a BBQ available for anyone wanting to socialise on the Saturday evening. Entry for the Draycote Water Optimist Open can be made here: webcollect.org.uk/mydwsc/event/2017-optimist-midland-area-championships.

The coaching day costs £35 and can be booked at this link: webcollect.org.uk/mydwsc/event/optimist-clinic The coaching day is filling up fast! If you are unable to book a place, email Steve Irish direct at and the club will consider expanding the number of places available.

Draycote Water Sailing Club - www.draycotewater.co.uk - is a 650 acre reservoir set high in the rolling Warwickshire countryside, making for an ideal combination of both great sailing conditions and easy access from the M1, M6, M45 and M40 motorways.