Are you Championship ready?

Alan and Nicholas claim next two spots

On the 2018 ilovesailing calendar Alan Jenkins from West Kirby, Wirral and Nick Wake from Hartley Wintney, Hampshire, have secured the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar, leaving just four more places up for grabs.

Salcombe Merlin Week day 6

Further wall to wall sunshine for the conclusion The final day brought further wall to wall sunshine with a force three Westerly that was due to swing to the SW for the afternoon.

Salcombe Merlin Week day 5

One of the most exciting races for spectators Thursday is moving day at any championships, when the leading contenders either step up for the final challenge or fall by the wayside. The conditions for the morning race contrived to provide one of the most exciting races for spectators.

Salcombe Merlin Week day 4

Another day of wall to wall sunshine Wednesday dawned to another day of wall to wall sunshine but this time with the wind around in the East and hitting 20 knots on Prawle Point weather station.

Salcombe Merlin Week day 3

Who says that light airs racing is boring? Who says that light airs racing is boring? The morning race on day three was a roller coaster that went all the way to the line in a nail-biting finish.

Salcombe Merlin Week day 2

More great racing in the harbour Monday dawned cloudy with light drizzle to dampen the spirits a tad, however there was already a South Westerly blowing down the estuary and by start time the sun was starting to break through.

Enterprises at Yorkshire Dales

Strong winds for National Circuit event Seven boats arrived from all over the country to compete in this Enterprise National Circuit event at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club on Saturday the 1st and Sunday 2nd of July 2017.

Salcombe Merlin Week day 1

Massively popular event underway After a Saturday spent moving boats and trolleys to Mill Bay beach and a pretty fruity practice sail. the first morning of the hugely popular Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week dawned sunny but with a light to non-existent breeze from the NW.

Enterprises at Earlswood Lakes

Midland Area Double Chine series round 5 This event, the fifth in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Earlswood Lake Sailing Club on Sunday the 25th of June 2017.