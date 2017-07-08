Are you Championship ready?

|
The sailing season is truly in full swing.
We’ve experienced the best and the worst conditions the British weather could throw at us. Your boats have probably sailed you through several events and club races already without too many glitches. Here at P&B we have a couple of key points we think about before pushing your boat out onto the water, those last minute checks. We like to be prepared for every eventuality which can make the difference between winning and losing an event.
- Make sure the boat is well prepared; there is nothing worse than doing boat work at events, it's a rubbish way to spend your evening and breakages are a bad way to lose an event or overall position.
- Ensure your boat is tuned to your settings or tuning guide. P&B offer tuning guides for all classes, we produce sails which are available on the website. (Tuning equipment list, rig gauge, tape measure, marker pen, pre bend measure, twine, etc.)
- Never pack sailing kit based on the expected weather, pack everything! Some days you can be wearing sunnies - the Gill Racing Sunglasses Black are stylish and are floatable, so if you drop them, all is not lost. A rash vest, hikers and a cap are a must. The Musto fast dry crew cap is a favourite with the P&B Musto race team and comes with a handy clip to attach to your sailing kit and dries in minutes. Out on the water you're exposed to 40% more UV than on the land. The very next day you could be donning a steamer, gloves and a beanie, you never know what the weather might throw at you.
- Before you get the chance to leave your sails in the highly capable hands of the sail loft team at P&B Northampton, how can you get your sails looking as good as new? Allow some time to give your sails the once over. Check common areas of rubbing such as where the top batten hits the luff, the headboard and when applicable, the spinnaker retrieval patch. Sail tape is also a must have at events.
- Make sure you have a toolbox at the ready, fully kitted out with all the essential tools as well as some spare parts you could need. Duck and chafe tape is a must have, it can help if your boat gains any bumps out on the crowded start line or rocky shore. When the gelcoat is broken or gets damaged, fibreglass takes on water as osmosis takes place, eventually creating bubbles in the gelcoat. Here a P&B we recommend the epoxy repair kit for any worrying structural problems that are affecting your boat. It can be used on polymer and epoxy boats to keep you on the water at an event. When your event is over, P&B's Michael Mansergh and Richard Byne our resident experienced pro's when it comes to anything boat repair related and returning your boat to an anaesthetically and structurally sound state.
- Always make sure you have a rule book on hand as you never quite sure when you'll be needing it.