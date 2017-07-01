IKM Three Bridges Race

IKM Three Bridges Race © 707 Class Association

by 707 Class Association today at 7:14 am

This race was established to help celebrate the opening of the new Forth Bridge. Sailed in 707s it was run during the 707 National Championship on July 1st, but will hopefully become a regular event on the calendar.

Kindly sponsored by Consulting Engineers IKM from Inverkeithing, the fleet were keen to push hard for first place and the kudos of being the first winner of this event.

A big beat from Dalgety Bay in windy conditions saw the fleet battling through the gusts and tidal swirls created under these awesome bridges. The top mark was much further upwind and saw Cacciatore and Seaword in their usual battle only a few metres apart. The gusts created quite a lot of consternation amongst the crews as they approached the windward mark and the inevitable broaches occurred adding to the excitement – and lost places. This was 707 sailing with added fun.

Big Boys Toys is a 707 Class Association-owned boat and was being helmed for the first time by Caitlin Ross of Glasgow University. Her speed upwind was impressive as she overtook boat after boat. We are looking forward to seeing the girls' team she will helm for at the next event – the Sprints in September.

After already having sailed four championship races, the fleet found this race quite challenging with a number of retirements through exhaustion. However, the battle between Cacciatore and Seaword continued with a closely fought beat before the broad reach down to the finish line just off South Queensferry.

The race was won by Cacciatore with Seaword 2nd and Edinburgh University 3rd.