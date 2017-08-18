Firefly Nationals late entry deadline – 4 days to go!

2011 Firefly Nationals at Felixstowe Ferry © Chris Guy 2011 Firefly Nationals at Felixstowe Ferry © Chris Guy

by National Firefly Association today at 7:07 am

Firefly sailors intending to travel to Felixstowe for the 71st National Championship, sponsored by GJW Marine and hosted by Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club from 12-18 August, are encouraged to get their skates on – the early entry discounts come to an end on 12 July and all entries received after that date will be charged at the full price.

We have a great week planned on the water, but with the Fireflies' reputation for being a very social class it's no surprise that for many people the off the water activities are just as important. On that front there is a full programme planned, including buddies, (the original) Duckhams, bands, crews union, quizzes and much more. With cheap camping available on-site, there's no excuse not to come along and enjoy some of the closest one-design racing on offer.

Entry forms are available on the class website, https://fireflyclass.co.uk/ and via the Firefly Facebook group.