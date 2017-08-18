Please select your home edition
Firefly Nationals late entry deadline – 4 days to go!

by National Firefly Association today at 7:07 am 12-18 August 2017
2011 Firefly Nationals at Felixstowe Ferry © Chris Guy

Firefly sailors intending to travel to Felixstowe for the 71st National Championship, sponsored by GJW Marine and hosted by Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club from 12-18 August, are encouraged to get their skates on – the early entry discounts come to an end on 12 July and all entries received after that date will be charged at the full price.

We have a great week planned on the water, but with the Fireflies' reputation for being a very social class it's no surprise that for many people the off the water activities are just as important. On that front there is a full programme planned, including buddies, (the original) Duckhams, bands, crews union, quizzes and much more. With cheap camping available on-site, there's no excuse not to come along and enjoy some of the closest one-design racing on offer.

Entry forms are available on the class website, https://fireflyclass.co.uk/ and via the Firefly Facebook group.

Related Articles

314 sailors from 54 different schools
For Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships The bare statistics of 314 competitors from 54 different schools competing at Itchenor Sailing Club last week does not nearly tell the story of close and competitive sailing, fun on the water and new friends made. Posted on 3 Jul Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships
Sherbourne pair win the title The ebb tide was strong enough to get the 48 Fireflies to the start area in very still but sunny conditions. A weak breeze set in but it was fitful. Finally a breeze set in from the West and a race got under way. Posted on 2 Jul Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships day 3
Six races for the Fireflys in Chichester Harbour Thursday dawned grey, overcast and damp in Chichester Harbour. Hardly ideal sailing conditions since the wind was light too. However, the 48-strong fleet of Fireflys got away for their first race only a few minutes late caused by the fickle breeze. Posted on 30 Jun Fireflys at Rickmansworth
Relaxed rigging and free bacon sarnies A select group of visitors joined the four enthusiastic members for the annual Firefly Open meeting at Rickmansworth Sailing Club on Saturday 6th. A little more sun would have been nice but it was warm and dry and there were no complaints. Posted on 10 May 55th Annual Warming Pan
50 shades of grey in Hamble The Merlin Rockets went first on a windy, grey Saturday morning in Hamble. It was perhaps fitting therefore that "50 shades of Grey" Stuart Bithell and his girlfriend led the fleet down the Hamble to Southampton Water. Posted on 20 Mar 55th Annual Warming Pan preview
Dust off your boat covers and dig out your wetsuits This year's Warming Pan will take place on the 18th & 19th March, run as always by the Hamble River SC. Looking at the forecasts there will be wind, so dust off your boat covers, dig out your wetsuits and dry suits and head to Hamble on Saturday morning. Posted on 14 Mar Rutland Cat pounces on Team Fireflys
Taking flight during 'weatherbomb' Doris It's not the sort of team building exercise you would plan, but it certainly brought the team together. This cat wasn't properly tied down for 'weatherbomb' Doris, took flight and landed on 3 Fireflys belonging to the Rutland team racers. Posted on 25 Feb Fireflys win the day in the 44th Bloody Mary
1-2 for the class with Alex & Thomas Davey taking the win It was a day for the traditional classes at Queen Mary Sailing Club in the 44th Bloody Mary. Alex and Thomas Davey won the race in their Firefly and, in a 1-2 for the class, Barney Smith and Finian Morris finished 2nd. Posted on 7 Jan Paul Elvström, Sailing's Greatest
David Henshall's obituary of the legendary sailor With a couple of weeks still to go, 2016 has not been a good year for anyone who is normally referred to along with the adjective 'Great'. Posted on 13 Dec 2016 Paul Elvstrøm passes away
The legendary Danish yachtsman and sailing innovator Paul Elvstrøm has passed away at the age of 88 in Hellerup, Denmark. The legendary sailor won four consecutive Olympic gold medals, firstly in the Firefly at the 1948 London Games, where the sailing was held in Torbay. Posted on 8 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Felixstowe Ferry SC Firefly National Championships for Firefly
Felixstowe Ferry SC- 12 Aug to 18 Aug Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep
