Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Surefooted
Product Feature
Flying Fifteen Rudder Bag
Flying Fifteen Rudder Bag

Alan and Nicholas claim next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar

by Emma Slater today at 6:59 am 8 July 2017
Windy Wednesday at Draycote Water Sailing Club © Nick Wake

Alan Jenkins from West Kirby, Wirral and Nick Wake from Hartley Wintney, Hampshire, have secured the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar, leaving just four more places up for grabs.

As well as claiming their spot on the 2018 calendar Alan and Nick also win:

  • Two tickets to The Yachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show for the official prize giving
  • Canvas print of their winning entry
  • A copy of the final printed calendar
  • A selection of RYA goodies
  • And of course the much loved ilovesailing rubber duck – which this year is purple.
Alan's winning shot entitled 'Racing on the edge' was taken at the Northern Championships held at West Kirby Sailing Club of Tom Partridge and Steve Ansell in their GP14. Of his win Alan commented: "What a great late birthday present; quite surprised and delighted. As a dinghy racer it's always nice to win, and as photography is my second hobby after sailing, it's great to win in this as well.

Racing on the edge - photo © Alan Jenkins
Racing on the edge - photo © Alan Jenkins

While Nick, a former member of Draycote Water Sailing Club in Rugby, whose winning photo is entitled 'Windy Wednesday at Draycote Water Sailing Club" commented: "I am really pleased to win - I really do love sailing. The boat is a laser and I took some photos on a windy Wednesday evening race in May. It was a crazy race with lots of capsizes and other action."

Once more the judge's deliberated long and hard to pick just two winners, with Alan and Nicholas's pictures being picked from amongst the 26 stunning images submitted during June. "The calibre of entries never ceases to amaze the judging panel", commented Emma Slater, ilovesailing co-ordinator. "Choosing just two each month is increasingly difficult but we felt that Alan and Nick's pictures would make great additions to the calendar."

From dinghy cruising to yacht racing, family days out to regattas, whatever kind of sailing you love, share your favourite sailing photos and you could win a place on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar.

Two winners will be picked each month between March and July to represent a different month on the 2018 calendar, with the final two spots being selected in August from all the other entries made between March and July, giving all entrants two chances of winning.

All you have to do to take part is post your favourite sailing photo(s) on to the ilovesailing Facebook page www.facebook.com/ryailovesailing or email your entry to , it's that easy. Winners will be notified via Facebook and/or email.

The 2018 calendars will go on sale at the 2017 Southampton Boat Show in September, with the first 50 people to purchase a copy also receiving a FREE 2017 ilovesailing rubber duck. Alternatively the calendars will also be available to purchase via the RYA web shop, www.rya.org.uk/shop from 15 September.

As well as the calendar competition the ilovesailing page will continue to run its ever popular weekly caption competition, giving you a chance to share your funny, clever and witty captions in a bid to win an ilovesailing duck.

Come along to the page at www.facebook.com/ryailovesailing and get involved.

Love Boating? Then why not join the association that promotes and protects, safe, successful and rewarding British boating. Join today and support the RYA in protecting your boating rights and freedoms. Take advantage of free advice and support on all aspects of your boating, as well as enjoying a range of fantastic personal member offers. Find out more by calling 02380 604 159, email or visit www.rya.org.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Are you Championship ready?
Key points to think about with P&B We've experienced the best and the worst conditions the British weather could throw at us. Your boats have probably sailed you through several events and club races already without too many glitches. Posted today at 9:00 am Draycote Water Optimist open and training preview
Get some last-minute practise in ahead of the Nationals Draycote Water Sailing Club is inviting Optimist sailors to make the most of one of the last chances to get in some racing and training ahead of the nationals. Posted today at 7:35 am GP14 Welsh Area Championship
A nice holiday vibe at Dovey This year's Welsh Area Championship ended up being a Nationals warm up with 10 out of the 19 boats entered in the Gold Fleet. Held over two days with a sea training event the day before there was a nice holiday vibe. Posted on 7 Jul 'Big Monday' at Parkstone
48 Lasers answer the call It has become a tradition amongst Laser sailors at Parkstone that one of the regular Monday night sailing sessions be deemed, 'Big Monday'. The idea behind the title is to encourage as many people as possible onto the water. Posted on 7 Jul The World Sailing Show - July 2017
How the America's Cup was won and more This month's World Sailing Show comes from the heart of the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda where this beautiful mid Atlantic island put on a show like no other. Flying Cup boats, Superyachts, the J-Class and the Youth America's Cup pulled the crowds. Posted on 6 Jul Lasers at Notts County
Sunshine for the 40 competitors The first Sunday in July saw the Laser open at Notts County Sailing Club with forty entries from all over the Midlands. Thanks to Rooster Sailing, Holt, Allen Brothers and Morton Boats for sponsorship in the form of prizes. Posted on 4 Jul World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Kim Andersen continues to keep us informed Another month has flown by, and as ever, it is my great pleasure to keep you all informed about what we at World Sailing have been working on during this period. Posted on 4 Jul Lasers at Aldenham
A bright and very breezy day On a bright and very breezy day 13 visitors from 11 different clubs joined 10 local Aldenham boats for what proved to an exhilarating day's sailing. Posted on 1 Jul Southport Junior 12 hour race
Team Budworth's view of the event On 24th June, a team of seven Budworth sailors ranging in age from 13 to 18 took part in Southport Sailing Club's annual Junior 12 hour race. This was Budworth's first entry in the race since 2008. Posted on 30 Jun U.S. Youth Sailing Championship
177 of America's top youth sailors in Texas The sun cascaded upon Corpus Christi Bay this morning for the fourth and final day of competition at the 2017 U.S. Youth Championships, hosted by Corpus Christi Yacht Club. Posted on 29 Jun

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy