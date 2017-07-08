Alan and Nicholas claim next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar

Windy Wednesday at Draycote Water Sailing Club © Nick Wake Windy Wednesday at Draycote Water Sailing Club © Nick Wake

by Emma Slater today at 6:59 am

Alan Jenkins from West Kirby, Wirral and Nick Wake from Hartley Wintney, Hampshire, have secured the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar, leaving just four more places up for grabs.

As well as claiming their spot on the 2018 calendar Alan and Nick also win:

Two tickets to The Yachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show for the official prize giving

Canvas print of their winning entry

A copy of the final printed calendar

A selection of RYA goodies

And of course the much loved ilovesailing rubber duck – which this year is purple.

Alan's winning shot entitled 'Racing on the edge' was taken at the Northern Championships held at West Kirby Sailing Club of Tom Partridge and Steve Ansell in their GP14. Of his win Alan commented: "What a great late birthday present; quite surprised and delighted. As a dinghy racer it's always nice to win, and as photography is my second hobby after sailing, it's great to win in this as well.

While Nick, a former member of Draycote Water Sailing Club in Rugby, whose winning photo is entitled 'Windy Wednesday at Draycote Water Sailing Club" commented: "I am really pleased to win - I really do love sailing. The boat is a laser and I took some photos on a windy Wednesday evening race in May. It was a crazy race with lots of capsizes and other action."

Once more the judge's deliberated long and hard to pick just two winners, with Alan and Nicholas's pictures being picked from amongst the 26 stunning images submitted during June. "The calibre of entries never ceases to amaze the judging panel", commented Emma Slater, ilovesailing co-ordinator. "Choosing just two each month is increasingly difficult but we felt that Alan and Nick's pictures would make great additions to the calendar."

From dinghy cruising to yacht racing, family days out to regattas, whatever kind of sailing you love, share your favourite sailing photos and you could win a place on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar.

Two winners will be picked each month between March and July to represent a different month on the 2018 calendar, with the final two spots being selected in August from all the other entries made between March and July, giving all entrants two chances of winning.

All you have to do to take part is post your favourite sailing photo(s) on to the ilovesailing Facebook page www.facebook.com/ryailovesailing or email your entry to , it's that easy. Winners will be notified via Facebook and/or email.

The 2018 calendars will go on sale at the 2017 Southampton Boat Show in September, with the first 50 people to purchase a copy also receiving a FREE 2017 ilovesailing rubber duck. Alternatively the calendars will also be available to purchase via the RYA web shop, www.rya.org.uk/shop from 15 September.

As well as the calendar competition the ilovesailing page will continue to run its ever popular weekly caption competition, giving you a chance to share your funny, clever and witty captions in a bid to win an ilovesailing duck.

Come along to the page at www.facebook.com/ryailovesailing and get involved.

