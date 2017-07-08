Globally recognised DAME Design Awards now open for entries

DAME Design Awards © METSTRADE DAME Design Awards © METSTRADE

by Sigrid van der Wel today at 11:44 am

The DAME Design Award is the largest marine competition of its kind, anywhere in the world. It focuses attention on the art and science of design in all aspects, from styling, functionality and innovation, through to ease of implementation, practicality of use – and even packaging.

METSTRADE organiser RAI Amsterdam is pleased to announce the opening of entries for the 27th edition of this competition until 19th September 2017. All submissions are made using a dedicated online portal.

The DAME Design Award attracts a very high standard of entries each year and continues to highlight the critical role of design in retaining today's boat buyers and attracting the next generation. It is judged by a panel of top naval architects, boat, interior and industrial designers, plus user experts. To win a DAME Category and then to attain the ultimate prize of DAME Award Overall Winner is widely recognised as having reached the pinnacle of design practice for marine equipment.

Showcase recognition for the best of the best

The importance of the DAME Awards in the global marine industry is unrivalled. It is organised every year as part of the METSTRADE Show, the world's largest marine equipment trade event. A significant number of entries are recognised for their merit by achieving recognition as a DAME Nominated product and are placed on a special presentation within the METSTRADE Show. From these, the final selection of seven Category winners and the eventual DAME Award overall winner is made.

2016 winner – Torqeedo GmbH

Speaking after receiving the DAME Award last year for his company's Cruise FP models, Torqeedo GmbH co-founder and CEO, Dr Christoph Ballin, stated: "We are absolutely thrilled to be the overall winner of the DAME Award for the second time. Torqeedo is delighted to see the coming of age for electric mobility in the marine industry and is proud to be a driver in this business. The DAME Awards is the most prestigious competition of its kind anywhere in the world and to win it is also a wonderful experience for everyone that works for us."

www.metstrade.com/awards/dame-design-award