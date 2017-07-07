Marlow Ropes partners with global foiling event: The Foiling Week

by Kate McCoy today at 11:00 am

Marlow Ropes announces its official partnership with The Foiling Week (TFW) 2017 - the only global event dedicated to foiling boats, their sailors, designers and builders.

Marlow is TFW's racing partner, a position the leading rope manufacturer and innovator is familiar with - having supplied two of this year's America's Cup teams as well as the GC32 fleet and many foiling Moth champions.

Paul Honess of Marlow Ropes said: "TFW is recognised as the place to be for top world racers and the most influential designers so this is a perfect partnership for us. The Marlow brand is synonymous with world-class sailing - from dinghy racing to Grand Prix boats and everything in between. We are looking forward to being involved and bringing Marlow's innovations in rope and rigging to the event."

2017 editions will take place in July at Lake Garda, Italy and then South America in November, USA in December and Australia in the New Year.

TFW is the only series of global events dedicated to these amazingly fast foiling boats, their sailors and designers.

www.marlowropes.com