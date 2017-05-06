NICE ULTIMED: The biggest boats, the greatest skippers. a Clash of Titans

NICE ULTIMED - a clash of the titans © Eloi Stichelbaut / Sodebo NICE ULTIMED - a clash of the titans © Eloi Stichelbaut / Sodebo

by A.S.O. / Nice UltiMed today at 11:18 am

Nice will host a major sailing event from 28 April to 6 May 2018 — the most grandiose and ambitious such event the capital of the French Riviera has ever hosted: NICE ULTIMED.

The XXL boat race will bring the best skippers in the world to the Mediterranean to command the largest racing boats in the world. Ultimate-class trimarans are true giants of the seas, designed to smash records across the oceans. "We have never seen anything like this in the heart of the Mediterranean. It is a wonderful opportunity for Nice to reach a new milestone in its ambition to consolidate its great nautical tradition", stresses the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi.

"The pioneering concept of this race will bring it close to the public in its many sections near the coast, as well as putting the spotlight on the Mediterranean's most notable landmarks and running lots of sea- and land-based activities for the crowds", continues Mr Estrosi. "I want to stress that we benefit from the expertise of ASO, which stands out as a reference in the organisation of large-scale sports events and will be helping us in the organisation of Nice UltiMed. I would also like to see the two leading clubs of our city, Club Nautique de Nice and l'Aigle Nautique, involved. Nice and the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur are set to host a nautical event like no other."

A new sporting paradigm for the biggest racing boats in the world

In just under one year's time, the largest racing multihulls in the world will go head-to-head for the first time in the heart of the Mediterranean, competing in a race with an innovative format. "The launch of Nice UltiMed is great news. It looks like it will be the first race of the season for us, and I am delighted to get to sail the Mediterranean again", says a thrilled Armel Le Cléac'h, the winner of the latest edition of the Vendée Globe.

The idea is to unleash the full potential of these ultra-fast trimarans in these waters while staying as close to the public as possible, so NICE ULTIMED will feature a combined format known as "Off-shore Sprint", a hybrid of off-shore racing and nautical stadium racing. In between the start and the finish of the race in Baie des Anges, the amazing course will put the spotlight on some of the most well-known Mediterranean landmarks. "The aim of this event is to give fans in the Mediterranean area the opportunity to enjoy the amazing spectacle of these mind-bogglingly big boats on land and sea alike: they are longer than a basketball court, wider than a handball court, have a height of 35 metres —equivalent to a 10-storey building— and derive their power from sails with a surface area equal to that of 2.5 tennis courts!", highlights Jean-Baptiste Durier, the director of NICE ULTIMED.

The elite of ocean racing set for a Clash of Titans

An extraordinary race needs extraordinary competitors. NICE ULTIMED will bring together elite skippers, men in a league of their own. These outstanding athletes, endowed with an iron will and the ability to withstand extreme conditions, are among the handful of seamen capable of tackling the high seas on their own on these colossal racing boats, which are as fast as they are unpredictable.

NICE ULTIMED will be part of Collectif Ultim's calendar and feature the defending champion of the Vendée Globe, Armel Le Cléac'h (Banque Populaire XI), as well as single-handed around the world sailing record holder Thomas Coville (Sodebo) and Yves Le Blévec (Actual), third in the last Transat bakerly. The fourth member of Collectif Ultim, François Gabart (MACIF) will decide whether to take part after his single-handed around the world sailing record attempt, scheduled for next winter, and the subsequent repairs to his trimaran. Other giant trimarans will be on the start list, ensuring a star-studded field which will include Francis Joyon (IDEC Sport), the holder of the Jules Verne Trophy, the around the world record with no restrictions on crew size.

NICE ULTIMED will also be a crewed race. Thanks to the support of their skilful crewmen, skippers will be able to push their multihulls to their limits in an exercise that is the polar opposite of solo sailing. "It is great to have a new crewed race on the calendar. I like the idea of switching from solo to crewed racing, and this race also changes the setting away from the Atlantic Ocean. This opens up new courses and brings in different navigating conditions, which can be more complex and complicated ", adds Thomas Coville. A Clash of Titans awaits.

The unpredictable Mediterranean and the Nice coast as a new backdrop

With its stunning landscapes and tricky navigation, the Mediterranean poses a whole new challenge for Ultimate-class boats. "Its weather conditions make the Mediterranean a complex battleground. The event is also an opportunity for fans in the Mediterranean to see our amazing machines from up close", points out Francis Joyon. "It is a really interesting proposition to sail the Mediterranean and tackle an intermediate course which lies on the limit of regattas. This makes for a very sporting competition, with plenty of contact with other competitors", explains Yves Le Blévec.

"I am very happy with the Nice UltiMed project scheduled for spring 2018. There are several reasons for this. On the one hand, Collectif Ultim wants to sail its boats in events that stray away from the usual format. This project fits in perfectly with this ambition. On the other hand, we are not exploiting the full potential of the magnificent Mediterranean sea", points out Patricia Brochard, the Co-chair of Sodebo and Chairwoman of Collectif Ultim.

"I am delighted at the birth of a new kind of event which involves our activation issues in the Mediterranean with many public relations operations as part of our involvement", says Patrice Lafargue, Chairman and General Manager of the IDEC Group.

"The creation of Nice UltiMed is further proof, if any were needed, that French sailing is ahead of the curve and always thirsty for innovation. Nice UltiMed is an extraordinary event, halfway between a competition and an adventure, which brings together outstanding seamen and will help to promote the Mediterranean area", adds Nicolas Hénard, Chairman of the French Sailing Federation.

A large-scale event against the iconic backdrop of Nice which will receive extensive TV coverage and an original land package on the famous Promenade des Anglais to bring the race closer to the fans.

www.niceultimed.com

Quotes:

Christian Estrosi, Mayor of Nice, President of Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur and Deputy Chairman of the PACA Region:

"We have never seen anything like this in the heart of the Mediterranean. It is a wonderful opportunity for Nice to reach a new milestone in its ambition to consolidate its great nautical tradition. The pioneering concept of this race will bring it close to the public in its many sections near the coast, as well as putting the spotlight on the Mediterranean's most notable landmarks and running lots of sea- and land-based activities for the crowds. I want to stress that we benefit from the expertise of ASO, which stands out as a reference in the organisation of large-scale sports events and will be helping us in the organisation of Nice UltiMed. I would also like to see the two leading clubs of our city, Club Nautique de Nice and l'Aigle Nautique, involved. Nice and the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur are set to host a nautical event like no other."

Nicolas Hénard, Chairman of the French Sailing Federation:

"The creation of Nice UltiMed is further proof, if any were needed, that French sailing is ahead of the curve and always thirsty for innovation. This holds true for the architects, the shipyards, and the financial backers and organisers who come up with these sorts of boats and competitions with the aim to inspire spectators to dream. Nice UltiMed is an extraordinary event, halfway between a competition and an adventure, which brings together outstanding seamen and will help to promote the Mediterranean area."

Armel Le Cléac'h, skipper of Banque Populaire XI:

"The launch of Nice UltiMed is great news. It looks like it will be the first race of the season for us, and I am delighted to get to sail the Mediterranean again. It will be a great occasion to test the Maxi Solo BP IX in a race, but also to go head-to-head with my little friends in the Ultimate class before meeting them on the start line of the Route du Rhum."

Francis Joyon, skipper of IDEC Sport:

"Its weather conditions make the Mediterranean a complex battleground. The event is also an opportunity for fans in the Mediterranean to see our amazing machines from up close."

Thomas Coville, skipper of Sodebo:

"It is awesome to sail the Mediterranean with Sodebo Ultim'. This opens up new courses and brings in different navigating conditions, which can be more complex and complicated. It is a new adventure with different landscapes. I have great memories of sailing there, the sea is fantastic. We do not often go there, but a bird like Sodebo Ultim' is not a common sight in the Mediterranean basin. It is great to go and meet them.

It is also great to have a new crewed race on the calendar. I like the idea of switching from solo to crewed racing, and this race also changes the setting away from the Atlantic Ocean."

Yves Le Blévec, skipper of Actual:

"It is a really interesting proposition to sail the Mediterranean and tackle an intermediate course which lies on the limit of regattas. This makes for a very sporting competition, with plenty of contact with other competitors. It fits in perfectly with our transat calendar and the preparation of our boat for the 2019 circumnavigation of the globe. It is also very positive from a communications point of view. This will spark curiosity in ports other than those we usually visit. We will come and see fans in the Mediterranean area, including the general public, customers and workers of our partners, and sailing enthusiasts. This is crucial."

Patricia Brochard, Co-chair of Sodebo and Chairwoman of Collectif Ultim:

"I am very happy with the Nice UltiMed project scheduled for spring 2018. There are several reasons for this. On the one hand, Collectif Ultim wants to sail its boats in events that stray away from the usual format. This project fits in perfectly with this ambition. On the other hand, we are not exploiting the full potential of the magnificent Mediterranean sea. Thanks to this event, the PACA Region will host Ultimate-class boats on its coast, and Mediterranean fans will get to see the skippers and their crews. Finally, I am aware of the commitment of regional authorities and the organisers. They understood our wishes and made them come true in this beautiful marine landscape, where our teams will go head-to-head in a race with changing weather conditions —perfect for a thrilling naval race."

Patrice Lafargue, Chairman and General Manager of the IDEC Group:

"It is a good initiative by Nice and ASO. As an independent player in the Ultimate class, I have personally supported this category, whose vast potential still remains largely untapped. Furthermore, the PACA Region is a great place to reach out to other countries.

"I am delighted at the birth of a new kind of event which involves our activation issues in the Mediterranean with many public relations operations as part of our involvement."

Jean-Baptiste Durier, Director of Nice UltiMed:

"The aim of this event is to give fans in the Mediterranean area the opportunity to enjoy the amazing spectacle of these mind-bogglingly big boats on land and sea alike: they are longer than a basketball court, wider than a handball court, have a height of 35 metres —equivalent to a 10-storey building— and derive their power from sails with a surface area equal to that of 2.5 tennis courts! We are looking forward to seeing these giants in Baie des Anges!"