It's fair to say the America's Cup welcome home parade in Auckland was a pretty special day for everyone at Emirates Team New Zealand!

Related Articles

The World Sailing Show - July 2017

How the America's Cup was won and more This month's World Sailing Show comes from the heart of the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda where this beautiful mid Atlantic island put on a show like no other. Flying Cup boats, Superyachts, the J-Class and the Youth America's Cup pulled the crowds.

What next for the America's Cup?

After Emirates Team New Zealand's emphatic victory After Emirates Team New Zealand's emphatic victory in the 35th America's Cup, a number of questions now arise about what will happen in the 36th America's Cup...

Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand win

Final dominant race win in 35th America's Cup Another dominant race win for Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand in race nine of the America's Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, gave the Kiwi team victory on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Circolo della Vela Sicilia Challenger of Record

For the 36th America's Cup The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron accepts the challenge of Circolo della Vela Sicilia, which becomes the Challenger of Record for the XXXVI America's Cup.

Kiwis win the 35th America's Cup

7-1 victory for Emirates Team New Zealand Emirates Team New Zealand have won the 35th America's Cup in emphatic fashion. A 7-1 victory over ORACLE TEAM USA was a fair result for the total dominance Peter Burling and his team have shown throughout this campaign.

No Aussie boat in the America's Cup?

No worries mate, as Aussies instrumental to other teams There may not be a boat from the 'land down under' in the 35th America's Cup, but the Aussie spirit is alive and well in sailing's ultimate event. Australian sailors feature in a number of teams contesting the 35th America's Cup.

35th America's Cup Match day 4

Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand on match point Day four of the America's Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, belonged firmly to Peter Burling and the New Zealand team who comfortably won the two scheduled races of the day, races seven and eight of the final stage of the 35th America's Cup.

35th America's Cup Match day 3

The fightback starts here Day three of the America's Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, was full of drama, incident and history-making action, but the big story of the day is the fightback ORACLE TEAM USA staged against their rivals for the Auld Mug, Emirates Team New Zealand.

ORACLE TEAM USA unplugged

Defenders win their first 35th America's Cup match race The American team have clearly been busy during the five days off between races in the 35th America's Cup... very busy. The Kiwi's much-heralded upwind VMG speed advantage would seem to be gone completely as ORACLE TEAM USA have made significant gains.