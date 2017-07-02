Please select your home edition
Devoti D-One Nationals at Great Yarmouth & Gorleston Sailing Club

by Giles Chipperfield today at 7:44 am 30 June - 2 July 2017
Nick Craig wins the D-One Nationals at Gorleston © Chris Sallis / GYGSC

When witnessing a masterclass in championship fleet sailing one can either simply say 'Wow!' or look for those very few fleeting moments which might be criticised; Nick Craig discarded a first in the three-day, seven-race series run at Gorleston this last weekend, while just tuning up his brand-new D-One.

But that didn't stop everyone else having a fantastic time with every type of weather, tight racing and varied results. Gorleston beach added its own traditional brand of excitement when the breeze came up, and the club's hospitality and welcome were quite extraordinary.

Launching during the D-One Nationals at Gorleston - photo © Chris Sallis / GYGSC
Launching during the D-One Nationals at Gorleston - photo © Chris Sallis / GYGSC

Many thanks from the D-One fleet to virtually the entire GYGSC membership who helped us out. Weather in Gorleston is famously 'not usually like this here'. Friday's sailing was delayed by some 2-hours waiting for any wind to develop. Saturday's sailing was delayed by some 3-hours waiting for the wind to reduce; after some truly testing strong wind / big wave racing, the fleet eventually returned to the beach in a flat calm. Sunday turned into an interesting medium, both extremely shifty and varying in strength. Something for everyone really, as the results duly showed.

Race 1 was sailed in a light NE wind which backed too much during the second round and was therefore shortened. Race 2 was sailed in that now stable northerly for a full three rounds; local man Chris Sallis revelled and offered an early challenge to the lead. Having already experienced a postponement, the afternoon's racing was curtailed. Saturday evening ended with a hotel dinner then retiring to much 'free' ale at the clubhouse next door.

D-One Nationals at Gorleston - photo © Chris Sallis / GYGSC
D-One Nationals at Gorleston - photo © Chris Sallis / GYGSC

Once Saturday's early gale had subsided there was not enough time to catch up Friday's lost race. The problem here was a legacy of massive swell breaking onto the beach making for extremely hard work for the beach party who launched each boat in turn, wading when in control and swimming when caught out. Once out beyond the surf-boarders, most boats managed well; Tyler Harmsworth (Shoreham YC) showing great power and speed in the breeze.

As the wind dropped Humphrey Carter from Gurnard and Giles Chipperfield from Lymington stamped a clear desire for 2nd place overall, trading places as the wind abated to the merest zephyr from south, requiring some boats to be towed towards the shore. The breakers were still there and the recovery team had a particularly tough time. One sailor ended up in hospital being checked for concussion but gladly was released later that same evening. The day ended with in-house cooked paella, prepared over an enormous 4ft pan in the clubhouse by local sailor Martin Browne, more 'free' beer and a generally happy evening.

Sunday's racing was possibly the most interesting with some huge shifts and variations of strength. While some wallowed in lulls to one side, others were at full stretch elsewhere - some ladders and many snakes!

Nick Craig wins the D-One Nationals at Gorleston - photo © Chris Sallis / GYGSC
Nick Craig wins the D-One Nationals at Gorleston - photo © Chris Sallis / GYGSC

Congratulations to the home club for the obvious huge effort put into a fantastic event with some sailors reporting afterwards being so pumped-up(!) with some of the most exciting sailing ever experienced. A special mention of two class newcomers; James Nield (Windermere) and Howard Farbrother (Queen Mary) who both proved themselves front-runners on several occasions. Huge thanks to sponsor Noble Marine Insurance. Most of all, well done to the 20 competitors who came from as far apart as Windermere, South Shields, Shoreham and the Isle of Wight.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1stBlankNick CraigReading‑11111116
2nd309Humphrey CarterGurnard34‑5232317
3rd7James NieldWindermere‑983553630
4th411Giles ChipperfieldLymington23442(DNC)DNC35
5th405Tyler HarmsworthShoreham15‑172364737
6th72Tim GarvinQueen Mary5786‑105940
7th122Howard FarbrotherQueen Mary‑145101097243
8th402Terry BrookesOxford4‑13777111147
9th8Nick CrickmoreWOBYC899888.5‑1050.5
10th3Phillip HighfieldGYGSC71011114‑121255
11th48Nick FavellGYGSC‑1918691310561
12th409Dave GorringeLymington1311(DNC)DNCDNC6474
13th414Don O'nionsGYGSC‑1815121211131477
14th9Gordon DaviesQueen Mary1615(DNC)1312141383
15th410Chris SallisGYGSC102(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC92
16th212Jamie FreemanGYGSC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC8.5896.5
17th202Martin BrowneGYGSC116(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC97
18th314Ken WardSouth Shields612(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC98
19th502Steve GrayGYGSC12SCP(DNC)DNCDNCDNFDNC106
20th21Vanessa Weedon‑JonesHunts17DNF(DNC)DNCDNCDNFDNC112
