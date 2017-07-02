Devoti D-One Nationals at Great Yarmouth & Gorleston Sailing Club

Nick Craig wins the D-One Nationals at Gorleston © Chris Sallis / GYGSC Nick Craig wins the D-One Nationals at Gorleston © Chris Sallis / GYGSC

by Giles Chipperfield today at 7:44 am

When witnessing a masterclass in championship fleet sailing one can either simply say 'Wow!' or look for those very few fleeting moments which might be criticised; Nick Craig discarded a first in the three-day, seven-race series run at Gorleston this last weekend, while just tuning up his brand-new D-One.

But that didn't stop everyone else having a fantastic time with every type of weather, tight racing and varied results. Gorleston beach added its own traditional brand of excitement when the breeze came up, and the club's hospitality and welcome were quite extraordinary.

Many thanks from the D-One fleet to virtually the entire GYGSC membership who helped us out. Weather in Gorleston is famously 'not usually like this here'. Friday's sailing was delayed by some 2-hours waiting for any wind to develop. Saturday's sailing was delayed by some 3-hours waiting for the wind to reduce; after some truly testing strong wind / big wave racing, the fleet eventually returned to the beach in a flat calm. Sunday turned into an interesting medium, both extremely shifty and varying in strength. Something for everyone really, as the results duly showed.

Race 1 was sailed in a light NE wind which backed too much during the second round and was therefore shortened. Race 2 was sailed in that now stable northerly for a full three rounds; local man Chris Sallis revelled and offered an early challenge to the lead. Having already experienced a postponement, the afternoon's racing was curtailed. Saturday evening ended with a hotel dinner then retiring to much 'free' ale at the clubhouse next door.

Once Saturday's early gale had subsided there was not enough time to catch up Friday's lost race. The problem here was a legacy of massive swell breaking onto the beach making for extremely hard work for the beach party who launched each boat in turn, wading when in control and swimming when caught out. Once out beyond the surf-boarders, most boats managed well; Tyler Harmsworth (Shoreham YC) showing great power and speed in the breeze.

As the wind dropped Humphrey Carter from Gurnard and Giles Chipperfield from Lymington stamped a clear desire for 2nd place overall, trading places as the wind abated to the merest zephyr from south, requiring some boats to be towed towards the shore. The breakers were still there and the recovery team had a particularly tough time. One sailor ended up in hospital being checked for concussion but gladly was released later that same evening. The day ended with in-house cooked paella, prepared over an enormous 4ft pan in the clubhouse by local sailor Martin Browne, more 'free' beer and a generally happy evening.

Sunday's racing was possibly the most interesting with some huge shifts and variations of strength. While some wallowed in lulls to one side, others were at full stretch elsewhere - some ladders and many snakes!

Congratulations to the home club for the obvious huge effort put into a fantastic event with some sailors reporting afterwards being so pumped-up(!) with some of the most exciting sailing ever experienced. A special mention of two class newcomers; James Nield (Windermere) and Howard Farbrother (Queen Mary) who both proved themselves front-runners on several occasions. Huge thanks to sponsor Noble Marine Insurance. Most of all, well done to the 20 competitors who came from as far apart as Windermere, South Shields, Shoreham and the Isle of Wight.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1st Blank Nick Craig Reading ‑1 1 1 1 1 1 1 6 2nd 309 Humphrey Carter Gurnard 3 4 ‑5 2 3 2 3 17 3rd 7 James Nield Windermere ‑9 8 3 5 5 3 6 30 4th 411 Giles Chipperfield Lymington 2 3 4 4 2 (DNC) DNC 35 5th 405 Tyler Harmsworth Shoreham 15 ‑17 2 3 6 4 7 37 6th 72 Tim Garvin Queen Mary 5 7 8 6 ‑10 5 9 40 7th 122 Howard Farbrother Queen Mary ‑14 5 10 10 9 7 2 43 8th 402 Terry Brookes Oxford 4 ‑13 7 7 7 11 11 47 9th 8 Nick Crickmore WOBYC 8 9 9 8 8 8.5 ‑10 50.5 10th 3 Phillip Highfield GYGSC 7 10 11 11 4 ‑12 12 55 11th 48 Nick Favell GYGSC ‑19 18 6 9 13 10 5 61 12th 409 Dave Gorringe Lymington 13 11 (DNC) DNC DNC 6 4 74 13th 414 Don O'nions GYGSC ‑18 15 12 12 11 13 14 77 14th 9 Gordon Davies Queen Mary 16 15 (DNC) 13 12 14 13 83 15th 410 Chris Sallis GYGSC 10 2 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 92 16th 212 Jamie Freeman GYGSC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 8.5 8 96.5 17th 202 Martin Browne GYGSC 11 6 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 97 18th 314 Ken Ward South Shields 6 12 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 98 19th 502 Steve Gray GYGSC 12 SCP (DNC) DNC DNC DNF DNC 106 20th 21 Vanessa Weedon‑Jones Hunts 17 DNF (DNC) DNC DNC DNF DNC 112