Dame Louise Makin appointed as new Chair of the 1851 Trust

by 1851 Trust today at 8:27 am 9 July 2017

The 1851 Trust announces the appointment of Dame Louise Makin as the new Chair and Lady Ainslie as the Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Established in 2014 as the official charity of Land Rover BAR, the 1851 Trust focuses on promoting science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) as well as environmental issues to young people by showcasing the technology and design innovations behind the British America's Cup sailing team based in Portsmouth.

Land Rover BAR is led by Sir Ben Ainslie, the most successful Olympic sailor of all time, who is also Patron of the 1851 Trust. "We are determined to use the excitement of Land Rover BAR's challenge to win the America's Cup to engage and inspire young people about the range of opportunities available to them" describes Sir Ben Ainslie.

During the 2016/17 academic year, over 6,000 young people have taken part in curriculum-linked STEM, sustainability and sailing activities organised by the Trust, and over 900 teachers have registered for the Trust's online resources, BT STEM Crew.

Dame Louise Makin is well positioned to support the work of the Trust. She holds an MA in Natural Sciences and a PhD in Materials Science from the University of Cambridge, where she is an honourary fellow of St John's College. Dame Louise is Chief Executive Officer of BTG plc, and has led the transformation of BTG into an international specialist healthcare company. Dame Louise has held several charitable trustee positions and is currently a trustee at The Outward Bound Trust.

"I am delighted to be joining the 1851 Trust Board of Trustees at this exciting time" comments Dame Louise Makin "I am a passionate believer in the importance of STEM subjects and an enthusiastic sailor. I'm looking forward to supporting the next stage of development of this unique education charity."

Dame Louise Makin replaces Sir Keith Mills GBE who has served as Chair of the Trust since its incorporation as a charity.

Sir Keith Mills adds "Over the last three years, the Trust has delivered on its aim to share the excitement and cutting-edge technology involved in a professional sports team with young people both locally in Portsmouth and nationally. I am thrilled that Dame Louise Makin has agreed to take over from me as the new Chair to grow the Trust's ambitions. She brings a wealth of relevant knowledge, networks and skills."

In addition, Lady Ainslie takes on the position of Vice Chair. Lady Ainslie has been an active trustee supporting and promoting the 1851 Trust since it was established. She takes over from Claire Locke, who has played a very important role in the Trust's development over the last two years.

www.1851trust.org.uk

