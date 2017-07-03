Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Hi-Fit 0.2
Henri Lloyd Offshore Hi-Fit 0.2

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
2014 Laser Bahia - 1621
located in Weymouth
2014 RS Feva XL - 5719
located in Weymouth

'Big Monday' at Parkstone Yacht Club

by John Keates today at 7:23 am 3 July 2017
‘Big Monday' at Parkstone Yacht Club © Gary Hind

It has become a tradition amongst Laser sailors at Parkstone that one of the regular Monday night sailing sessions be deemed, 'Big Monday'. The idea behind the title is to encourage as many people as possible onto the water. And so it was that on Monday July 3rd, 48 Lasers answered the call, plus another four who acted as race team for the evening.

We were greeted with fluffy white clouds in a blue sky and a sparkling south-westerly F4 – perfect for the more experienced members of the fleet but quite challenging for those still learning the art of sailing the Laser. Nevertheless, they sportingly answered the Fleet Captain's call: the rescue boat was kept pretty busy though!

‘Big Monday' at Parkstone Yacht Club - photo © Gary Hind
‘Big Monday' at Parkstone Yacht Club - photo © Gary Hind

Following our normal format of two short races with a gate-boat start, the usual close tacking combat took place. Predictably the first few boats to reach the windward mark had an easy time of it. Following boats had a very different experience, and the general level of excitement increased in direct proportion to the numbers of boats arriving at this first turning point. Somebody usually ends up in the water as a result of this coming together and tonight was no exception, (see previous note about the work of the rescue boat!).

‘Big Monday' at Parkstone Yacht Club - photo © Gary Hind
‘Big Monday' at Parkstone Yacht Club - photo © Gary Hind

The subsequent reaches and run were a little less frenetic. There was even time to enjoy the occasional exhilarating gust. With 48 boats on the water though, the roundings of both the gybe and leeward marks kept sailors on their toes since there were many gains (and losses!) to be had.

It was great to see Standard and Radial rigged boats as well as the odd 4.7 making their way around the course. The age of helms ranged from 17to 60+ and both sexes were well represented with 12 female helms taking part.

‘Big Monday' at Parkstone Yacht Club - photo © Gary Hind
‘Big Monday' at Parkstone Yacht Club - photo © Gary Hind

Thanks to Ann Keates and David Hartgill for providing us with fantastic racing for the evening, especially for managing to reposition marks so quickly and effectively. But the biggest thanks must be reserved for the Fleet Captain who used class funds to provide everyone with a free drink in the bar after racing!

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The World Sailing Show - July 2017
How the America's Cup was won and more This month's World Sailing Show comes from the heart of the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda where this beautiful mid Atlantic island put on a show like no other. Flying Cup boats, Superyachts, the J-Class and the Youth America's Cup pulled the crowds. Posted on 6 Jul Lasers at Notts County
Sunshine for the 40 competitors The first Sunday in July saw the Laser open at Notts County Sailing Club with forty entries from all over the Midlands. Thanks to Rooster Sailing, Holt, Allen Brothers and Morton Boats for sponsorship in the form of prizes. Posted on 4 Jul World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Kim Andersen continues to keep us informed Another month has flown by, and as ever, it is my great pleasure to keep you all informed about what we at World Sailing have been working on during this period. Posted on 4 Jul Lasers at Aldenham
A bright and very breezy day On a bright and very breezy day 13 visitors from 11 different clubs joined 10 local Aldenham boats for what proved to an exhilarating day's sailing. Posted on 1 Jul U.S. Youth Sailing Championship
177 of America's top youth sailors in Texas The sun cascaded upon Corpus Christi Bay this morning for the fourth and final day of competition at the 2017 U.S. Youth Championships, hosted by Corpus Christi Yacht Club. Posted on 29 Jun Royal Lymington Youth Laser Regatta
Superb conditions for the 67 sailors Organisers of the Royal Lymington Yacht Club Youth Laser Open meeting were rewarded by superb sailing conditions for the 67 sailors competing over the past weekend. Posted on 28 Jun British Sailing Team support continues
Marlow Ropes renew deal as Official Supplier Marlow, the world's leading performance yachting rope, has again been selected as official supplier to the British Sailing Team as they embark on their journey to Tokyo 2020 and beyond. Posted on 27 Jun Kieler Woche overall
Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold On a windy final day at Kiel Week, Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day of Kiel Week. Posted on 25 Jun Lasers at Chew Valley Lake
35 helms race alongside the Solos 35 Lasers entered the Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club Laser Open Meeting held on 24th June 2017. The fleet comprised 18 Standards, 16 Radials and one 4.7. Two rounds of a triangle sausage course were sailed scoring the best two out of three races. Posted on 25 Jun Kieler Woche day 8
Finns set for match race duel in Medal Races Victory in the Finns at Kiel Week looks set to come down to a duel between Sweden's Max Salminen and Estonia's Deniss Karpak. After winning the final race on a breezy afternoon, Salminen sits at the top of the leaderboard on equal points with his rival. Posted on 24 Jun

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy