Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Streaker Cover
Rain and Sun Streaker Cover

Lloyd Hayes Junior Open at West Lancashire Yacht Club

by Sarah Hill today at 8:11 am 1 July 2017
Handicap start during the Lloyd Hayes Junior Open Meeting at West Lancs © Paul Craven

On the 1st of July West Lancashire Yacht Club played host to the 6th round of the RYA North West Junior Travellers' Trophy, which also included the Topper and RS Feva Opens.

52 boats were greeted with sunshine and a 10 knot southerly breeze, giving a beat the full length of the lake for the first race.

The first race started promptly at eleven (which caught some out).

The Feva racing was closely fought with Joe Cropper and Jake Dickinson from West Lancs winning the first race and Jamie Rastrick and Madeline Bristow second. Joe and Jake were leading the second race but Rastrick and Bristow managed to overtake them on the run. One all. However it was Joe and Jake's first open meeting and pushing a bit hard on the final race caused a capsize and ripped spinnaker handing first to Rastrick and Bristow.

16 Optimists competed for the Bob Willetts Optimist Trophy. David Bromilow came first, with George Creasy second and Max Ewing third. All from West Kirby.

Optimists before the start during the Lloyd Hayes Junior Open Meeting at West Lancs - photo © Paul Craven
Optimists before the start during the Lloyd Hayes Junior Open Meeting at West Lancs - photo © Paul Craven

The Lloyd Hayes Junior Traveller was won by Lorcan Knowles from Leigh and Lowton in a Topper, having won the first and third race. He also won the Topper Open. Second in his Laser Radial was Tom Brindley from Redesmere. Harvey Leigh from Leigh and Lowton was third overall and first under 14 in a Topper.

The youth fleet was closely fought with first going to Ben Fuller from Elton Sailing Club in a Laser.

First beat during the Lloyd Hayes Junior Open Meeting at West Lancs - photo © Paul Craven
First beat during the Lloyd Hayes Junior Open Meeting at West Lancs - photo © Paul Craven

This is one of the biggest events the club puts on each year and cannot be done without a huge number of volunteers to make it run smoothly. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all that helped to make it a successful day and to Tim Harper Boats and Sails for sponsoring the event.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Toppers at Stokes Bay
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 4 The great turnout of Topper sailors competing in the Southern Area continued with 43 boats attending the Stokes Bay SC on 1st July for the 4th event of the 2017 Rooster Southern Area Topper traveller series. Posted on 5 Jul Toppers at Chichester preview
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 5 Hello all South, South-East, South-West and East zone sailors! The fifth of the 2017 Rooster Sailing Southern Topper Traveller series events is now less than a week away, to be held at Chichester YC in West Sussex on Sunday 9th July. Posted on 4 Jul 314 sailors from 54 different schools
For Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships The bare statistics of 314 competitors from 54 different schools competing at Itchenor Sailing Club last week does not nearly tell the story of close and competitive sailing, fun on the water and new friends made. Posted on 3 Jul Optimist Worlds 2017 breaks record
Welcoming 280 sailors from 62 countries to Pattaya Thailand has been selected to host the Optimist World Championship 2017, and the event has now confirmed the participation of a total of 62 sailing nations with 280 sailors, a record-breaking landmark for this world stage event. Posted on 1 Jul Topper Irish Nationals preview
Competitors set for Larne Lough in a few days With only days to go, the countdown towards the 'Topper Irish National Championships' - now in its 30th year - has started in earnest. Posted on 30 Jun Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships day 2
Pank & Campbell win in the RS Feva class The hundred strong fleet left Itchenor Sailing Club in a gentle South-Easterly for the second day of this regatta. With the threat of decreasing breezes and rain the race officer Andy Penman got the fleet off on time for their first race. Posted on 28 Jun Thames Valley Challenge Team Racing
Upper Thames Sailing Club's turn to host the event When it's your turn to host this amazing competition there is a "rabbit in the headlights" moment when you realise how much there is to do! Posted on 27 Jun Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships day 1
103 RS Fevas start racing in Chichester Harbour Racing was due to start at 1100 in Chichester Harbour on Monday 26 June. The race team set up a course down harbour near East Head. The wind at the time was fickle so race officer Andy Penman delayed the start to allow the wind to settle. Posted on 27 Jun Topper Midland Championship
35 sailors race at Notts County SC Warm, sunny, breezy conditions greeted the 35 Topper sailors competing at the ITCA Midlands Topper Championship, held at Notts County Sailing Club on 24th and 25th June, sponsored by Morton Boats, Pinnell & Bax, and Dinghy Rope. Posted on 27 Jun America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas
Fantastic sailing for the RS Fevas in Bermuda For the first time at an America's Cup there has been a Junior Regatta alongside the main event. The brain child Sir Russell Coutts, and run by the Endeavour Program this event was designed to inspire the next generation of young sailors. Posted on 26 Jun

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy