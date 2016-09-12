Record 173 boats set for J/70 Worlds at Porto Cervo this September

by Marialisa Panu today at 11:01 am

Registration has closed with a record breaking fleet of 173 teams from 25 different nations for the upcoming J/70 World Championship that will be organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda with the support of Title Sponsor Audi and Official Event Sailmaker Quantum Sails.

The chance of competing in one of the world's most famous areas for yachting has been a contributing factor in the even-better-than-expected turnout for this popular One Design event. J/70s are increasingly popular thanks to the J/70 builder's promotion and to the constant efforts on the part of the J/70 International Class Association and the single national J/70 associations.

These are the words of Edoardo Recchi YCCS Sporting Director: "We are very happy with the record number of registered participants, it's the fruit of a project we began in 2015 when the YCCS bought a fleet of eight J/70s. We have gotten to know this One Design both in the water and on the shore. In 2016 we held ten regattas for J/70s, and this has given us a solid basis of experience that we will use to prepare for the arrival of a fleet that is more than double the size of the one that participated in last year's World Championship in America.

The most challenging part of the event for the YCCS will be organizing the complicated logistics of the arrival, the checking and the measuring of such a large fleet. We want to meet the needs of all the teams that are arriving in Porto Cervo from twenty-five different nations in the best and most efficient way possible. We are planning carefully for this World Championship because we know it will be a demanding event for our Club, both on land and on the water. But for sure the size of the fleet that has registered to come and race here is already a success and it is guaranteed to be a thrill to see so many boats on the water. We have never seen a J/70 fleet this large."

Amongst the many names present the current World Champion, Joel Ronning owner/helmsman of Catapult. Another name to watch is that of the current European Champion, the 24-year-old Claudia Rossi who will be helming her Petite Terrible.

See the entry list, event programme and official documents and keep up to day via social media using #yccs #yccs50.