Star World Championship at Troense Bådelaug, Denmark - Day 5
by Mette Heide-Jørgensen today at 5:45 am
29 June - 9 July 2017
Without any wind in the harbour on Thursday morning, the sailors were anxious for the race of the day. So were the race management, and after a deep study of the weather forecast, the starting time was postponed by 1½ hours.
The wind speed (and the temperature) slowly increased and stabilised around 8 to 9 knots when the race started and, with only a minor change in wind direction during the race, the sailing conditions were just perfect.
After a general recall, all boats were lined up for a black flag start and the race was on.
During the final tack to the top mark, the wind direction across Lunke Bay became uneven in favour of the boats close to the coast, resulting in a a tough conclusion.
Race 5 Results: (top three)
|Pos
|Helm / Crew
|Sail No
|Nationality
|1
|Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi
|8515
|Italy
|2
|George Szabo / Patrick Ducommen
|8320
|USA
|3
|Heiko Winkler / Uwe Thielemann
|7929
|Germany
Race 5 brought three new crews on to the podium, but after the discard was appied the overall ranking covering races 1 to 5 was identical to Wednesday's rankings.
Results after 5 Races: (top three)
|Pos
|Helm / Crew
|Sail No
|Nationality
|1
|Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin
|8317
|Norway
|2
|Lars Grael / Samuel Goncalves
|8474
|Brazil
|3
|Reinhardt Schmidt / Paul Sradnick
|8427
|Germany
Friday is a lay day for the competitors. In recognition of the sponsors, a show race will be organized close to the harbour, giving spectators a good Star Boat experience.
For the winner of the show race, North Sails will offer a discount of 50% for a new set of sails.
More information at www.starworlds2017.com
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!