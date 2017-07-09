Please select your home edition
International Star Class Yacht
located in Stalham

Star World Championship at Troense Bådelaug, Denmark - Day 5

by Mette Heide-Jørgensen today at 5:45 am 29 June - 9 July 2017

Without any wind in the harbour on Thursday morning, the sailors were anxious for the race of the day. So were the race management, and after a deep study of the weather forecast, the starting time was postponed by 1½ hours.

The wind speed (and the temperature) slowly increased and stabilised around 8 to 9 knots when the race started and, with only a minor change in wind direction during the race, the sailing conditions were just perfect.

After a general recall, all boats were lined up for a black flag start and the race was on.

During the final tack to the top mark, the wind direction across Lunke Bay became uneven in favour of the boats close to the coast, resulting in a a tough conclusion.

Race 5 Results: (top three)

PosHelm / CrewSail NoNationality
1Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi8515Italy
2George Szabo / Patrick Ducommen8320USA
3Heiko Winkler / Uwe Thielemann7929Germany

Race 5 brought three new crews on to the podium, but after the discard was appied the overall ranking covering races 1 to 5 was identical to Wednesday's rankings.

Results after 5 Races: (top three)

PosHelm / CrewSail NoNationality
1Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin8317Norway
2Lars Grael / Samuel Goncalves8474Brazil
3Reinhardt Schmidt / Paul Sradnick8427Germany

Friday is a lay day for the competitors. In recognition of the sponsors, a show race will be organized close to the harbour, giving spectators a good Star Boat experience.

For the winner of the show race, North Sails will offer a discount of 50% for a new set of sails.

More information at www.starworlds2017.com

