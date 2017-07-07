Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 5

by Tim Fells today at 7:24 pm

Thursday is moving day at any championships, when the leading contenders either step up for the final challenge or fall by the wayside. The conditions for the morning race contrived to provide one of the most exciting races for spectators and one of the most frustrating for competitors.

The forecast was for the breeze to switch from the East to the West during the course of the race and the weather forecasters did not disappoint.

Green v Black flights Course 3,5,1,3,1,3

Starting in a light Northeasterly and slack low tide, Olly Turner and Holly Scott, together with Si Blake and Pippa Taylor nailed the town side beach (literally) and with the grinding of polished centreboards on rock tacked onto port and away in lifting pressure to lead around Crossways. Jon Turner and Richard Parslow, buoyed by their first race win in 24 years, were well up in the hunt. The fleet then made their way to Saltstone in a painful drying breeze.

Almost an hour after the start a leading group of six re-emerged in the harbour, running line abreast in the remains of the gradient Northerly. The group contained previous race winners Jon and Richard, Olly and Holly, Taxi and Alex, The 'Chrises', Si and Pippa plus Dave and Oli Winder enjoying their best race of the week.

As this group ran up to Blackstone, the front edge of the sea breeze was coming down to meet them. Timing was perfect for them to drop kites, tack around the mark and then re-hoist to run back up the harbour. With all six boats riding the front edge of the sea breeze as it moved inland, they extended a huge lead over the next boat and were still inseparable when rounding Crossways in an overlapped bunch.

The final beat to the line, with the added complexity of being in the middle of the main fleet who were just breaking clear of the doldrums, was another nail-biter and as the boats converged on the line in a flurry of tacks, pressure changes and big shifts, it was impossible to call.

With five boats fighting to finish at the race box end, Chrises Gould and Kilsby got their own left hander with pressure over on the Portlemouth shore to come flying back into the action. Taxi and Alex were put about by a starboard lapped boat and looked like their chance had gone but sailed into heading pressure to come back at speed towards the line.

On shore it was anyone's guess who had won, but the results show that Taxi and Alex took the cannon by the tightest of margins from Dave and Oli, Jon and Richard, Si and Pippa, The Chrises and Olly and Holly.

Blue v Red flights Course 1,7,4,2,3

For the afternoon race, the sea breeze was filling the estuary but was still quite fickle. It also had a lot of southerly in it which, together with the black flag and a flood tide pushing the fleet away from the line, meant that the pin end of the line on the Portlemouth shore was the only place to be, attracting a lot of punters. Jon Gorringe parked the Ford Capri above the line with 20 seconds to go luring Simon Potts and Christian Birrell to join him on the naughty board.

Mike and Jane Calvert timed their approach to the port end park-up perfectly to flick on to port and lead the fleet away, chased by Tim Saxton and Jodie Green. These two led around Blackstone followed by Tim Fells and Fran Gifford.

On the long run to Gerston, Tim and Fran found better pressure on the right of the channel to close right up onto Mike and Jane and then split tacks to take the lead on the beat back through The Bag. Despite building a 200 meter lead by Yalton their exit from South Pool creek was messy and Mike and Jane were able to come through to retake the lead. The final loop from Mill Bay to Crossways had the leading two locked in a tight battle. Mike and Jane maintained a tight cover to come home for their first cannon and be the ninth race winner in ten races.

Tim and Fran were a close second to keep their title hopes alive. Tim and Jodie were a solid third for their best Salcombe result to date. Caroline Croft who has been out of action since crew Becca Jones had her head split open by a retracting pole, showed what we they have been missing with fourth. Matt Biggs and Ben Hollis took fifth and Ian Dobson and Rob Allen sixth.

Going into the final day, Taxi and Alex have a two point lead over Tim and Fran who will be first up in the morning race. Taxi and Alex will be taking on third placed Si Blake and Pippa Taylor and fourth placed Chrises Gould and Kilsby in the afternoon race with the top three still with a chance of winning the title.

Results after Day 5:

Pos Sail No. Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Pts 1st 3684 Andy Davis Alex Warren 1 3 ‑6 2 1 7 2nd 3764 Tim Fells Frances Gifford ‑6 1 2 4 2 9 3rd 3735 Simon Blake Pippa Taylor 3 2 ‑8 1 4 10 4th 3778 Chris Gould Chris Kilsby 4 1 ‑14 3 5 13 5th 3691 Mike Calvert Jane Calvert 3 7 3 ‑20 1 14 6th 3756 William Warren Mark Oakey 6 4 3 1 ‑15 14 7th 3656 Olly Turner Miss Holly Scott (BFD) 5 1 6 6 18 8th 3777 Simon Potts Ally Potts 2 4 5 8 (BFD) 19 9th 3788 Christian Birrell Sam Brearey 7 2 5 7 (BFD) 21 10th 3743 Matt Biggs Ben Hollis 1 8 ‑13 9 5 23 11th 3658 Chris Jennings Pete Horn 4 6 10 3 ‑11 23 12th 3726 Will Henderson Arthur Henderson 5 3 ‑11 5 10 23 13th 3703 Richard Whitworth Sam Mottershead 7 ‑13 4 4 12 27 14th 3774 Jon Turner Richard Parslow 13 11 1 ‑14 3 28 15th 3678 Steve Crook Sally Townend 5 14 ‑20 2 8 29 16th 3781 David Winder Oliver Winder 8 7 ‑16 13 2 30 17th 3707 Alex Jackson Chris Downham 2 5 ‑21 11 15 33 18th 3722 Roger Gilbert Jane Gilbert 9 10 ‑12 6 10 35 19th 3758 Tim Saxton Jodie Green 14 9 ‑19 10 3 36 20th 3685 Sophie Mackley Mary Henderson 11 ‑24 2 8 17 38 21st 3776 Alan Roberts Rob Henderson 10 8 ‑14 7 13 38 22nd 3791 Jon Gorringe Sadie Anderson 11 14 9 5 (BFD) 39 23rd 3742 Ian Dobson Rob Allen 8 10 (BFD) 15 6 39 24th 3715 Paul Rayson Christian Hill 12 11 11 (BFD) 8 42 25th 3712 Ian Sharps Ellie Sharps RDG 9 7 (BFD) 16 43 26th 3676 Antony Gifford Jo Gifford 16 ‑28 9 16 7 48 27th 3611 Chris Dodds Alex Jones 15 15 ‑32 10 11 51 28th 3702 Duncan Salmon Harriet Salmon ‑15 13 13 13 13 52 29th 3752 Will Rainey Andrea Downham 16 12 8 (BFD) 21 57 30th 3710 Jon Ibbotson Nick Copsey 10 15 ‑18 16 18 59 31st 3645 Steve Hall Alison Hall (BFD) 23 16 15 7 61 32nd 3641 Mark Waterhouse Mat Currell 22 23 4 14 ‑37 63 33rd 3766 Andy Dalby Phil Dalby 13 19 ‑35 24 9 65 34th 3659 Julian Parry Evan Parry ‑22 20 22 12 12 66 35th 3723 Andrew Harris James Warren 9 25 15 (BFD) 18 67 36th 3727 Mark Stockbridge Eddie Atkins 21 18 19 9 ‑23 67 37th 3730 Paul Hollis Paula Mason 12 16 25 ‑28 14 67 38th 3790 Colin Brockbank Martin Hughes 14 22 20 21 ‑23 77 39th 3687 Matt Greenfield Matt Lulham‑Robinson (BFD) 17 30 22 9 78 40th 3665 Ross Jackson Dave Reid 18 19 17 25 ‑32 79 41st 3784 Tony Johnson Louise Johnson ‑33 29 6 23 22 80 42nd 3652 John Bell Bell 23 ‑31 15 12 30 80 43rd 3787 Chris Martin Tim Harms 19 12 ‑31 20 29 80 44th 3773 Alan Warren Will Carroll ‑29 17 23 21 20 81 45th 3711 Sam Thompson Leanne Hibberd 19 21 ‑24 22 19 81 46th 3673 Caroline Croft Beka Jones (BFD) 6 (DNF) 11 DNC 4 82 47th 3583 Colin Anderson Sean Anderson 17 18 ‑36 31 16 82 48th 3753 Piers Lambert Andy Bines ‑27 21 17 19 26 83 49th 3725 Andrew Squire Laura Evans 35 22 7 ‑40 21 85 50th 3675 Dave Croft Abbie Croft 21 ‑28 23 23 19 86 51st 3789 Nick Scroggie Jemima Scroggie ‑36 34 12 17 24 87 52nd 3731 Andy Jones Maddie Jones (BFD) 26 18 19 31 94 53rd 3339 Tim Male Rebecca Male ‑32 24 27 18 25 94 54th 3745 Paul Dean Nicki Della Porta 26 25 ‑29 24 20 95 55th 3757 Andy Postle Tim Parsons 18 ‑32 26 27 26 97 56th 3666 John Meadowcroft Christian Day 20 27 22 29 (BFD) 98 57th 3683 Ben Jones Helen Hildich 20 26 ‑33 25 28 99 58th 3761 David Bursey Frances Bursley 24 38 10 30 ‑46 102 59th 3740 Patrick Blake Anna Burton 29 30 ‑34 28 17 104 60th 3771 Laurie Smart Alex Pausey ‑38 29 24 26 27 106 61st 3780 Nev Herbert Karl Thorne 25 20 26 (BFD) 38 109 62nd 3709 Tom Lonsdale Alice Markham 30 16 (DNF) 17 48 111 63rd 3749 Rein Zilvold Phil Scott 25 36 25 ‑40 29 115 64th 3769 Graham Cranford‑Smith Fiona Cranford‑Smith 33 ‑37 28 31 25 117 65th 3657 Anthony Lofts Sophie Penwarden 32 33 33 ‑35 22 120 66th 3760 Mark Reddington Annabelle Ransome‑Williams 31 41 21 (DNF) 31 124 67th 3573 Simon Bond Anna Bond 34 ‑40 32 36 24 126 68th 3705 Geoff Wright Katie Wright ‑37 32 31 27 37 127 69th 3615 Stuart Bates Tom Daniels 28 30 ‑38 36 35 129 70th 3575 Richard Cooke James Scott 26 31 (BFD) 43 30 130 71st 3598 Robert Smith Andrew Smith 28 ‑42 29 37 36 130 72nd 3686 Jeremy Deacon Michal Janowicz. ‑47 36 34 34 28 132 73rd 3682 Jon Steward Annabel Steward 39 33 (DNF) 26 35 133 74th 3648 Antonia Wright Jamie Wright 35 35 ‑39 29 34 133 75th 3714 Alan Markham Sue Markham 24 ‑48 37 30 47 138 76th 3672 John Cooper Hilary Bradshaw 40 35 30 34 ‑41 139 77th 3767 Ben Archer Andy Currell 30 40 37 (BFD) 33 140 78th 3585 John Fildes Charlotte Fildes 23 ‑44 40 38 40 141 79th 3734 Phil Ashworth Ali Ashworth 43 39 27 35 ‑49 144 80th 3690 Tim Harridge Lucy Burn (DNF) 27 (BFD) 18 39 DNC 145 81st 3695 Pete Slack Dan Johnson (WAY) 34 46 39 27 146 82nd 3696 Richard Harris Harry Harris 31 46 28 41 146 83rd 3560 Stuart Jenkins Imogen Jenkins 40 ‑55 44 50 14 148 84th 3569 Ben Lulham Samantha Lulham 36 42 40 32 ‑48 150 85th 3599 Duncan Bell Oliver Jenkins (BFD) 38 42 38 32 150 86th 3647 Hywel Bowen‑Perkins Lucy Penwarden 37 37 ‑45 37 39 150 87th 3621 Tristram Squire Shelia Squire 41 43 39 32 ‑55 155 88th 3704 Jemma Hughes Russell Hall 27 ‑47 45 41 43 156 89th 3589 John Hollands Timmy Parker 41 ‑49 35 44 36 156 90th 3577 Joe Tosh Jack Tosh ‑43 41 43 33 41 158 91st 2663 Chris Haworth Joe Howarth 42 ‑56 36 39 42 159 92nd 3548 Kevin Rose Tim Williams 47 ‑53 41 33 40 161 93rd 3544 David Downs Ross Brown 34 39 47 43 ‑49 163 94th 3697 Richard Page Peter Page 39 ‑45 38 44 45 166 95th 3587 Henry Mason Belinda Mason ‑49 45 41 48 33 167 96th 3291 Dave Philpott Carole Murcott 44 47 ‑49 45 34 170 97th 3755 Peter Jackson Pauline Munroe ‑50 44 48 42 38 172 98th 2997 Harry Steward Anna Rayson (DNF) 46 44 42 43 175 99th 3567 Martin Smith Karen Beston 38 43 ‑51 51 47 179 100th 3602 Anthony Rickaby Marion Read 44 ‑49 46 46 44 180 101st 3762 Malcolm Hyams Godfrey Clarke 45 48 ‑50 46 44 183 102nd 3651 Keiran O'Farrell Fionn O'Farrell ‑51 51 49 47 42 189 103rd 3606 Ken Duffell Joseph Woods (WAY) 50 42 52 46 190 104th 3650 Gareth Griffiths Alex Newton 45 ‑54 47 45 53 190 105th 3547 Peter Male Christine Male 46 ‑50 48 47 50 191 106th 3644 Jon Bloice Philippa Bloice 49 52 43 48 ‑57 192 107th 3706 Kevin Anderson Sadie Anderson 48 ‑53 50 49 51 198 108th 3625 Richard Bramley Tony Cheal 51 52 51 ‑53 45 199 109th 3530 Mike Colles William Anderson 42 ‑57 54 53 52 201 110th 3502 Scott Smith Christopher Smith 46 51 ‑55 54 54 205 111th 3717 John Green James Alexander 52 ‑56 53 50 53 208 112th 3414 Ian Laing Andrew Hunt 50 ‑55 54 55 54 213 113th 3744 Christopher Luscombe Karen Luscombe (DNF) 57 52 52 52 213 114th 3597 Mo Allen Amy Allen (DNF) 54 (DNF) 49 DNC 50 214 115th 3333 John Adams Neville Caine 53 ‑59 52 54 56 215 116th 3571 Alan Feist Stephen Comley 54 58 53 51 (DNF) 216 117th 3479 Rupert Fletcher Tba 52 ‑58 55 56 55 218 118th 3586 Kieron Mason George Mason 48 (DNF) (DNF) DNC DNC 51 221 119th 3655 Karen Hiles Martin Walker (DNS) (DNF) 56 55 DNC 56 228 120th 3581 Brendan OConnell Janet OConnell (DNF) 56 DNF DNF DNC 239