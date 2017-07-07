Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 5
by Tim Fells today at 7:24 pm
2-7 July 2017
Thursday is moving day at any championships, when the leading contenders either step up for the final challenge or fall by the wayside. The conditions for the morning race contrived to provide one of the most exciting races for spectators and one of the most frustrating for competitors.
The forecast was for the breeze to switch from the East to the West during the course of the race and the weather forecasters did not disappoint.
Green v Black flights Course 3,5,1,3,1,3
Starting in a light Northeasterly and slack low tide, Olly Turner and Holly Scott, together with Si Blake and Pippa Taylor nailed the town side beach (literally) and with the grinding of polished centreboards on rock tacked onto port and away in lifting pressure to lead around Crossways. Jon Turner and Richard Parslow, buoyed by their first race win in 24 years, were well up in the hunt. The fleet then made their way to Saltstone in a painful drying breeze.
Almost an hour after the start a leading group of six re-emerged in the harbour, running line abreast in the remains of the gradient Northerly. The group contained previous race winners Jon and Richard, Olly and Holly, Taxi and Alex, The 'Chrises', Si and Pippa plus Dave and Oli Winder enjoying their best race of the week.
As this group ran up to Blackstone, the front edge of the sea breeze was coming down to meet them. Timing was perfect for them to drop kites, tack around the mark and then re-hoist to run back up the harbour. With all six boats riding the front edge of the sea breeze as it moved inland, they extended a huge lead over the next boat and were still inseparable when rounding Crossways in an overlapped bunch.
The final beat to the line, with the added complexity of being in the middle of the main fleet who were just breaking clear of the doldrums, was another nail-biter and as the boats converged on the line in a flurry of tacks, pressure changes and big shifts, it was impossible to call.
With five boats fighting to finish at the race box end, Chrises Gould and Kilsby got their own left hander with pressure over on the Portlemouth shore to come flying back into the action. Taxi and Alex were put about by a starboard lapped boat and looked like their chance had gone but sailed into heading pressure to come back at speed towards the line.
On shore it was anyone's guess who had won, but the results show that Taxi and Alex took the cannon by the tightest of margins from Dave and Oli, Jon and Richard, Si and Pippa, The Chrises and Olly and Holly.
Blue v Red flights Course 1,7,4,2,3
For the afternoon race, the sea breeze was filling the estuary but was still quite fickle. It also had a lot of southerly in it which, together with the black flag and a flood tide pushing the fleet away from the line, meant that the pin end of the line on the Portlemouth shore was the only place to be, attracting a lot of punters. Jon Gorringe parked the Ford Capri above the line with 20 seconds to go luring Simon Potts and Christian Birrell to join him on the naughty board.
Mike and Jane Calvert timed their approach to the port end park-up perfectly to flick on to port and lead the fleet away, chased by Tim Saxton and Jodie Green. These two led around Blackstone followed by Tim Fells and Fran Gifford.
On the long run to Gerston, Tim and Fran found better pressure on the right of the channel to close right up onto Mike and Jane and then split tacks to take the lead on the beat back through The Bag. Despite building a 200 meter lead by Yalton their exit from South Pool creek was messy and Mike and Jane were able to come through to retake the lead. The final loop from Mill Bay to Crossways had the leading two locked in a tight battle. Mike and Jane maintained a tight cover to come home for their first cannon and be the ninth race winner in ten races.
Tim and Fran were a close second to keep their title hopes alive. Tim and Jodie were a solid third for their best Salcombe result to date. Caroline Croft who has been out of action since crew Becca Jones had her head split open by a retracting pole, showed what we they have been missing with fourth. Matt Biggs and Ben Hollis took fifth and Ian Dobson and Rob Allen sixth.
Going into the final day, Taxi and Alex have a two point lead over Tim and Fran who will be first up in the morning race. Taxi and Alex will be taking on third placed Si Blake and Pippa Taylor and fourth placed Chrises Gould and Kilsby in the afternoon race with the top three still with a chance of winning the title.
Results after Day 5:
|Pos
|Sail No.
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|Pts
|1st
|3684
|Andy Davis
|Alex Warren
|1
|
|
|3
|‑6
|
|
|2
|1
|
|7
|2nd
|3764
|Tim Fells
|Frances Gifford
|‑6
|
|1
|
|
|2
|
|4
|
|2
|9
|3rd
|3735
|Simon Blake
|Pippa Taylor
|3
|
|
|2
|‑8
|
|
|1
|4
|
|10
|4th
|3778
|Chris Gould
|Chris Kilsby
|4
|
|
|1
|‑14
|
|
|3
|5
|
|13
|5th
|3691
|Mike Calvert
|Jane Calvert
|
|3
|7
|
|3
|
|‑20
|
|
|1
|14
|6th
|3756
|William Warren
|Mark Oakey
|
|6
|
|4
|
|3
|1
|
|‑15
|
|14
|7th
|3656
|Olly Turner
|Miss Holly Scott
|(BFD)
|
|
|5
|1
|
|
|6
|6
|
|18
|8th
|3777
|Simon Potts
|Ally Potts
|
|2
|4
|
|5
|
|8
|
|
|(BFD)
|19
|9th
|3788
|Christian Birrell
|Sam Brearey
|7
|
|2
|
|
|5
|
|7
|
|(BFD)
|21
|10th
|3743
|Matt Biggs
|Ben Hollis
|
|1
|8
|
|‑13
|
|9
|
|
|5
|23
|11th
|3658
|Chris Jennings
|Pete Horn
|
|4
|
|6
|
|10
|3
|
|‑11
|
|23
|12th
|3726
|Will Henderson
|Arthur Henderson
|5
|
|3
|
|
|‑11
|
|5
|
|10
|23
|13th
|3703
|Richard Whitworth
|Sam Mottershead
|
|7
|
|‑13
|
|4
|4
|
|12
|
|27
|14th
|3774
|Jon Turner
|Richard Parslow
|
|13
|
|11
|
|1
|‑14
|
|3
|
|28
|15th
|3678
|Steve Crook
|Sally Townend
|
|5
|
|14
|
|‑20
|2
|
|8
|
|29
|16th
|3781
|David Winder
|Oliver Winder
|
|8
|
|7
|
|‑16
|13
|
|2
|
|30
|17th
|3707
|Alex Jackson
|Chris Downham
|2
|
|5
|
|
|‑21
|
|11
|
|15
|33
|18th
|3722
|Roger Gilbert
|Jane Gilbert
|
|9
|
|10
|
|‑12
|6
|
|10
|
|35
|19th
|3758
|Tim Saxton
|Jodie Green
|14
|
|9
|
|
|‑19
|
|10
|
|3
|36
|20th
|3685
|Sophie Mackley
|Mary Henderson
|11
|
|
|‑24
|2
|
|
|8
|17
|
|38
|21st
|3776
|Alan Roberts
|Rob Henderson
|
|10
|
|8
|
|‑14
|7
|
|13
|
|38
|22nd
|3791
|Jon Gorringe
|Sadie Anderson
|
|11
|14
|
|9
|
|5
|
|
|(BFD)
|39
|23rd
|3742
|Ian Dobson
|Rob Allen
|8
|
|10
|
|
|(BFD)
|
|15
|
|6
|39
|24th
|3715
|Paul Rayson
|Christian Hill
|
|12
|11
|
|11
|
|(BFD)
|
|
|8
|42
|25th
|3712
|Ian Sharps
|Ellie Sharps
|
|RDG
|
|9
|
|7
|(BFD)
|
|16
|
|43
|26th
|3676
|Antony Gifford
|Jo Gifford
|
|16
|
|‑28
|
|9
|16
|
|7
|
|48
|27th
|3611
|Chris Dodds
|Alex Jones
|
|15
|15
|
|‑32
|
|10
|
|
|11
|51
|28th
|3702
|Duncan Salmon
|Harriet Salmon
|‑15
|
|13
|
|
|13
|
|13
|
|13
|52
|29th
|3752
|Will Rainey
|Andrea Downham
|16
|
|12
|
|
|8
|
|(BFD)
|
|21
|57
|30th
|3710
|Jon Ibbotson
|Nick Copsey
|10
|
|
|15
|‑18
|
|
|16
|18
|
|59
|31st
|3645
|Steve Hall
|Alison Hall
|
|(BFD)
|23
|
|16
|
|15
|
|
|7
|61
|32nd
|3641
|Mark Waterhouse
|Mat Currell
|22
|
|
|23
|4
|
|
|14
|‑37
|
|63
|33rd
|3766
|Andy Dalby
|Phil Dalby
|13
|
|19
|
|
|‑35
|
|24
|
|9
|65
|34th
|3659
|Julian Parry
|Evan Parry
|
|‑22
|20
|
|22
|
|12
|
|
|12
|66
|35th
|3723
|Andrew Harris
|James Warren
|9
|
|25
|
|
|15
|
|(BFD)
|
|18
|67
|36th
|3727
|Mark Stockbridge
|Eddie Atkins
|21
|
|
|18
|19
|
|
|9
|‑23
|
|67
|37th
|3730
|Paul Hollis
|Paula Mason
|12
|
|16
|
|
|25
|
|‑28
|
|14
|67
|38th
|3790
|Colin Brockbank
|Martin Hughes
|
|14
|22
|
|20
|
|21
|
|
|‑23
|77
|39th
|3687
|Matt Greenfield
|Matt Lulham‑Robinson
|(BFD)
|
|
|17
|30
|
|
|22
|9
|
|78
|40th
|3665
|Ross Jackson
|Dave Reid
|18
|
|
|19
|17
|
|
|25
|‑32
|
|79
|41st
|3784
|Tony Johnson
|Louise Johnson
|‑33
|
|29
|
|
|6
|
|23
|
|22
|80
|42nd
|3652
|John Bell
|Bell
|23
|
|
|‑31
|15
|
|
|12
|30
|
|80
|43rd
|3787
|Chris Martin
|Tim Harms
|19
|
|
|12
|‑31
|
|
|20
|29
|
|80
|44th
|3773
|Alan Warren
|Will Carroll
|‑29
|
|17
|
|
|23
|
|21
|
|20
|81
|45th
|3711
|Sam Thompson
|Leanne Hibberd
|
|19
|
|21
|
|‑24
|22
|
|19
|
|81
|46th
|3673
|Caroline Croft
|Beka Jones
|
|(BFD)
|6
|
|(DNF)
|
|11
|
|DNC
|4
|82
|47th
|3583
|Colin Anderson
|Sean Anderson
|17
|
|18
|
|
|‑36
|
|31
|
|16
|82
|48th
|3753
|Piers Lambert
|Andy Bines
|‑27
|
|21
|
|
|17
|
|19
|
|26
|83
|49th
|3725
|Andrew Squire
|Laura Evans
|35
|
|
|22
|7
|
|
|‑40
|21
|
|85
|50th
|3675
|Dave Croft
|Abbie Croft
|
|21
|‑28
|
|23
|
|23
|
|
|19
|86
|51st
|3789
|Nick Scroggie
|Jemima Scroggie
|‑36
|
|
|34
|12
|
|
|17
|24
|
|87
|52nd
|3731
|Andy Jones
|Maddie Jones
|
|(BFD)
|
|26
|
|18
|19
|
|31
|
|94
|53rd
|3339
|Tim Male
|Rebecca Male
|‑32
|
|24
|
|
|27
|
|18
|
|25
|94
|54th
|3745
|Paul Dean
|Nicki Della Porta
|
|26
|
|25
|
|‑29
|24
|
|20
|
|95
|55th
|3757
|Andy Postle
|Tim Parsons
|
|18
|
|‑32
|
|26
|27
|
|26
|
|97
|56th
|3666
|John Meadowcroft
|Christian Day
|20
|
|27
|
|
|22
|
|29
|
|(BFD)
|98
|57th
|3683
|Ben Jones
|Helen Hildich
|
|20
|26
|
|‑33
|
|25
|
|
|28
|99
|58th
|3761
|David Bursey
|Frances Bursley
|24
|
|
|38
|10
|
|
|30
|‑46
|
|102
|59th
|3740
|Patrick Blake
|Anna Burton
|
|29
|30
|
|‑34
|
|28
|
|
|17
|104
|60th
|3771
|Laurie Smart
|Alex Pausey
|‑38
|
|
|29
|24
|
|
|26
|27
|
|106
|61st
|3780
|Nev Herbert
|Karl Thorne
|25
|
|
|20
|26
|
|
|(BFD)
|38
|
|109
|62nd
|3709
|Tom Lonsdale
|Alice Markham
|
|30
|
|16
|
|(DNF)
|17
|
|48
|
|111
|63rd
|3749
|Rein Zilvold
|Phil Scott
|
|25
|36
|
|25
|
|‑40
|
|
|29
|115
|64th
|3769
|Graham Cranford‑Smith
|Fiona Cranford‑Smith
|
|33
|
|‑37
|
|28
|31
|
|25
|
|117
|65th
|3657
|Anthony Lofts
|Sophie Penwarden
|
|32
|
|33
|
|33
|‑35
|
|22
|
|120
|66th
|3760
|Mark Reddington
|Annabelle Ransome‑Williams
|
|31
|41
|
|21
|
|(DNF)
|
|
|31
|124
|67th
|3573
|Simon Bond
|Anna Bond
|34
|
|‑40
|
|
|32
|
|36
|
|24
|126
|68th
|3705
|Geoff Wright
|Katie Wright
|‑37
|
|32
|
|
|31
|
|27
|
|37
|127
|69th
|3615
|Stuart Bates
|Tom Daniels
|
|28
|
|30
|
|‑38
|36
|
|35
|
|129
|70th
|3575
|Richard Cooke
|James Scott
|26
|
|31
|
|
|(BFD)
|
|43
|
|30
|130
|71st
|3598
|Robert Smith
|Andrew Smith
|28
|
|
|‑42
|29
|
|
|37
|36
|
|130
|72nd
|3686
|Jeremy Deacon
|Michal Janowicz.
|
|‑47
|
|36
|
|34
|34
|
|28
|
|132
|73rd
|3682
|Jon Steward
|Annabel Steward
|
|39
|33
|
|(DNF)
|
|26
|
|
|35
|133
|74th
|3648
|Antonia Wright
|Jamie Wright
|
|35
|
|35
|
|‑39
|29
|
|34
|
|133
|75th
|3714
|Alan Markham
|Sue Markham
|
|24
|
|‑48
|
|37
|30
|
|47
|
|138
|76th
|3672
|John Cooper
|Hilary Bradshaw
|40
|
|35
|
|
|30
|
|34
|
|‑41
|139
|77th
|3767
|Ben Archer
|Andy Currell
|30
|
|
|40
|37
|
|
|(BFD)
|33
|
|140
|78th
|3585
|John Fildes
|Charlotte Fildes
|
|23
|
|‑44
|
|40
|38
|
|40
|
|141
|79th
|3734
|Phil Ashworth
|Ali Ashworth
|43
|
|
|39
|27
|
|
|35
|‑49
|
|144
|80th
|3690
|Tim Harridge
|Lucy Burn
|
|(DNF)
|
|27
|
|(BFD)
|18
|
|39
|DNC
|145
|81st
|3695
|Pete Slack
|Dan Johnson
|
|(WAY)
|34
|
|46
|
|39
|
|
|27
|146
|82nd
|3696
|Richard Harris
|Harry Harris
|31
|
|
|46
|28
|
|
|41
|
|
|146
|83rd
|3560
|Stuart Jenkins
|Imogen Jenkins
|
|40
|
|‑55
|
|44
|50
|
|14
|
|148
|84th
|3569
|Ben Lulham
|Samantha Lulham
|
|36
|42
|
|40
|
|32
|
|
|‑48
|150
|85th
|3599
|Duncan Bell
|Oliver Jenkins
|(BFD)
|
|38
|
|
|42
|
|38
|
|32
|150
|86th
|3647
|Hywel Bowen‑Perkins
|Lucy Penwarden
|
|37
|37
|
|‑45
|
|37
|
|
|39
|150
|87th
|3621
|Tristram Squire
|Shelia Squire
|41
|
|
|43
|39
|
|
|32
|‑55
|
|155
|88th
|3704
|Jemma Hughes
|Russell Hall
|
|27
|
|‑47
|
|45
|41
|
|43
|
|156
|89th
|3589
|John Hollands
|Timmy Parker
|
|41
|‑49
|
|35
|
|44
|
|
|36
|156
|90th
|3577
|Joe Tosh
|Jack Tosh
|
|‑43
|
|41
|
|43
|33
|
|41
|
|158
|91st
|2663
|Chris Haworth
|Joe Howarth
|42
|
|
|‑56
|36
|
|
|39
|42
|
|159
|92nd
|3548
|Kevin Rose
|Tim Williams
|47
|
|‑53
|
|
|41
|
|33
|
|40
|161
|93rd
|3544
|David Downs
|Ross Brown
|
|34
|39
|
|47
|
|43
|
|
|‑49
|163
|94th
|3697
|Richard Page
|Peter Page
|39
|
|
|‑45
|38
|
|
|44
|45
|
|166
|95th
|3587
|Henry Mason
|Belinda Mason
|
|‑49
|45
|
|41
|
|48
|
|
|33
|167
|96th
|3291
|Dave Philpott
|Carole Murcott
|44
|
|47
|
|
|‑49
|
|45
|
|34
|170
|97th
|3755
|Peter Jackson
|Pauline Munroe
|‑50
|
|44
|
|
|48
|
|42
|
|38
|172
|98th
|2997
|Harry Steward
|Anna Rayson
|
|(DNF)
|46
|
|44
|
|42
|
|
|43
|175
|99th
|3567
|Martin Smith
|Karen Beston
|
|38
|43
|
|‑51
|
|51
|
|
|47
|179
|100th
|3602
|Anthony Rickaby
|Marion Read
|
|44
|
|‑49
|
|46
|46
|
|44
|
|180
|101st
|3762
|Malcolm Hyams
|Godfrey Clarke
|45
|
|48
|
|
|‑50
|
|46
|
|44
|183
|102nd
|3651
|Keiran O'Farrell
|Fionn O'Farrell
|
|‑51
|51
|
|49
|
|47
|
|
|42
|189
|103rd
|3606
|Ken Duffell
|Joseph Woods
|
|(WAY)
|50
|
|42
|
|52
|
|
|46
|190
|104th
|3650
|Gareth Griffiths
|Alex Newton
|
|45
|
|‑54
|
|47
|45
|
|53
|
|190
|105th
|3547
|Peter Male
|Christine Male
|46
|
|
|‑50
|48
|
|
|47
|50
|
|191
|106th
|3644
|Jon Bloice
|Philippa Bloice
|49
|
|
|52
|43
|
|
|48
|‑57
|
|192
|107th
|3706
|Kevin Anderson
|Sadie Anderson
|48
|
|
|‑53
|50
|
|
|49
|51
|
|198
|108th
|3625
|Richard Bramley
|Tony Cheal
|51
|
|52
|
|
|51
|
|‑53
|
|45
|199
|109th
|3530
|Mike Colles
|William Anderson
|
|42
|
|‑57
|
|54
|53
|
|52
|
|201
|110th
|3502
|Scott Smith
|Christopher Smith
|
|46
|
|51
|
|‑55
|54
|
|54
|
|205
|111th
|3717
|John Green
|James Alexander
|52
|
|‑56
|
|
|53
|
|50
|
|53
|208
|112th
|3414
|Ian Laing
|Andrew Hunt
|
|50
|‑55
|
|54
|
|55
|
|
|54
|213
|113th
|3744
|Christopher Luscombe
|Karen Luscombe
|(DNF)
|
|57
|
|
|52
|
|52
|
|52
|213
|114th
|3597
|Mo Allen
|Amy Allen
|
|(DNF)
|54
|
|(DNF)
|
|49
|
|DNC
|50
|214
|115th
|3333
|John Adams
|Neville Caine
|53
|
|
|‑59
|52
|
|
|54
|56
|
|215
|116th
|3571
|Alan Feist
|Stephen Comley
|54
|
|
|58
|53
|
|
|51
|(DNF)
|
|216
|117th
|3479
|Rupert Fletcher
|Tba
|
|52
|‑58
|
|55
|
|56
|
|
|55
|218
|118th
|3586
|Kieron Mason
|George Mason
|
|48
|
|
|(DNF)
|
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|51
|221
|119th
|3655
|Karen Hiles
|Martin Walker
|(DNS)
|
|(DNF)
|
|
|56
|
|55
|DNC
|56
|228
|120th
|3581
|Brendan OConnell
|Janet OConnell
|(DNF)
|
|
|
|56
|
|
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|239
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!