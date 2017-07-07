Please select your home edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 5

by Tim Fells today at 7:24 pm 2-7 July 2017

Thursday is moving day at any championships, when the leading contenders either step up for the final challenge or fall by the wayside. The conditions for the morning race contrived to provide one of the most exciting races for spectators and one of the most frustrating for competitors.

The forecast was for the breeze to switch from the East to the West during the course of the race and the weather forecasters did not disappoint.

Green v Black flights Course 3,5,1,3,1,3

Starting in a light Northeasterly and slack low tide, Olly Turner and Holly Scott, together with Si Blake and Pippa Taylor nailed the town side beach (literally) and with the grinding of polished centreboards on rock tacked onto port and away in lifting pressure to lead around Crossways. Jon Turner and Richard Parslow, buoyed by their first race win in 24 years, were well up in the hunt. The fleet then made their way to Saltstone in a painful drying breeze.

Almost an hour after the start a leading group of six re-emerged in the harbour, running line abreast in the remains of the gradient Northerly. The group contained previous race winners Jon and Richard, Olly and Holly, Taxi and Alex, The 'Chrises', Si and Pippa plus Dave and Oli Winder enjoying their best race of the week.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 5 (morning race) - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotography.co.uk
As this group ran up to Blackstone, the front edge of the sea breeze was coming down to meet them. Timing was perfect for them to drop kites, tack around the mark and then re-hoist to run back up the harbour. With all six boats riding the front edge of the sea breeze as it moved inland, they extended a huge lead over the next boat and were still inseparable when rounding Crossways in an overlapped bunch.

The final beat to the line, with the added complexity of being in the middle of the main fleet who were just breaking clear of the doldrums, was another nail-biter and as the boats converged on the line in a flurry of tacks, pressure changes and big shifts, it was impossible to call.

With five boats fighting to finish at the race box end, Chrises Gould and Kilsby got their own left hander with pressure over on the Portlemouth shore to come flying back into the action. Taxi and Alex were put about by a starboard lapped boat and looked like their chance had gone but sailed into heading pressure to come back at speed towards the line.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 5 (morning race) - first four boats finishing very close - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotography.co.uk
On shore it was anyone's guess who had won, but the results show that Taxi and Alex took the cannon by the tightest of margins from Dave and Oli, Jon and Richard, Si and Pippa, The Chrises and Olly and Holly.

Blue v Red flights Course 1,7,4,2,3

For the afternoon race, the sea breeze was filling the estuary but was still quite fickle. It also had a lot of southerly in it which, together with the black flag and a flood tide pushing the fleet away from the line, meant that the pin end of the line on the Portlemouth shore was the only place to be, attracting a lot of punters. Jon Gorringe parked the Ford Capri above the line with 20 seconds to go luring Simon Potts and Christian Birrell to join him on the naughty board.

Mike and Jane Calvert timed their approach to the port end park-up perfectly to flick on to port and lead the fleet away, chased by Tim Saxton and Jodie Green. These two led around Blackstone followed by Tim Fells and Fran Gifford.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 5 (afternoon race) - Caroline Croft and Beka Jones - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotography.co.uk
On the long run to Gerston, Tim and Fran found better pressure on the right of the channel to close right up onto Mike and Jane and then split tacks to take the lead on the beat back through The Bag. Despite building a 200 meter lead by Yalton their exit from South Pool creek was messy and Mike and Jane were able to come through to retake the lead. The final loop from Mill Bay to Crossways had the leading two locked in a tight battle. Mike and Jane maintained a tight cover to come home for their first cannon and be the ninth race winner in ten races.

Tim and Fran were a close second to keep their title hopes alive. Tim and Jodie were a solid third for their best Salcombe result to date. Caroline Croft who has been out of action since crew Becca Jones had her head split open by a retracting pole, showed what we they have been missing with fourth. Matt Biggs and Ben Hollis took fifth and Ian Dobson and Rob Allen sixth.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 5 (afternoon race) - Dave Philpott and Carloe Murcott - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotography.co.uk
Going into the final day, Taxi and Alex have a two point lead over Tim and Fran who will be first up in the morning race. Taxi and Alex will be taking on third placed Si Blake and Pippa Taylor and fourth placed Chrises Gould and Kilsby in the afternoon race with the top three still with a chance of winning the title.

Results after Day 5:

PosSail No.HelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
1st3684Andy DavisAlex Warren1  3‑6  21 7
2nd3764Tim FellsFrances Gifford‑6 1  2 4 29
3rd3735Simon BlakePippa Taylor3  2‑8  14 10
4th3778Chris GouldChris Kilsby4  1‑14  35 13
5th3691Mike CalvertJane Calvert 37 3 ‑20  114
6th3756William WarrenMark Oakey 6 4 31 ‑15 14
7th3656Olly TurnerMiss Holly Scott(BFD)  51  66 18
8th3777Simon PottsAlly Potts 24 5 8  (BFD)19
9th3788Christian BirrellSam Brearey7 2  5 7 (BFD)21
10th3743Matt BiggsBen Hollis 18 ‑13 9  523
11th3658Chris JenningsPete Horn 4 6 103 ‑11 23
12th3726Will HendersonArthur Henderson5 3  ‑11 5 1023
13th3703Richard WhitworthSam Mottershead 7 ‑13 44 12 27
14th3774Jon TurnerRichard Parslow 13 11 1‑14 3 28
15th3678Steve CrookSally Townend 5 14 ‑202 8 29
16th3781David WinderOliver Winder 8 7 ‑1613 2 30
17th3707Alex JacksonChris Downham2 5  ‑21 11 1533
18th3722Roger GilbertJane Gilbert 9 10 ‑126 10 35
19th3758Tim SaxtonJodie Green14 9  ‑19 10 336
20th3685Sophie MackleyMary Henderson11  ‑242  817 38
21st3776Alan RobertsRob Henderson 10 8 ‑147 13 38
22nd3791Jon GorringeSadie Anderson 1114 9 5  (BFD)39
23rd3742Ian DobsonRob Allen8 10  (BFD) 15 639
24th3715Paul RaysonChristian Hill 1211 11 (BFD)  842
25th3712Ian SharpsEllie Sharps RDG 9 7(BFD) 16 43
26th3676Antony GiffordJo Gifford 16 ‑28 916 7 48
27th3611Chris DoddsAlex Jones 1515 ‑32 10  1151
28th3702Duncan SalmonHarriet Salmon‑15 13  13 13 1352
29th3752Will RaineyAndrea Downham16 12  8 (BFD) 2157
30th3710Jon IbbotsonNick Copsey10  15‑18  1618 59
31st3645Steve HallAlison Hall (BFD)23 16 15  761
32nd3641Mark WaterhouseMat Currell22  234  14‑37 63
33rd3766Andy DalbyPhil Dalby13 19  ‑35 24 965
34th3659Julian ParryEvan Parry ‑2220 22 12  1266
35th3723Andrew HarrisJames Warren9 25  15 (BFD) 1867
36th3727Mark StockbridgeEddie Atkins21  1819  9‑23 67
37th3730Paul HollisPaula Mason12 16  25 ‑28 1467
38th3790Colin BrockbankMartin Hughes 1422 20 21  ‑2377
39th3687Matt GreenfieldMatt Lulham‑Robinson(BFD)  1730  229 78
40th3665Ross JacksonDave Reid18  1917  25‑32 79
41st3784Tony JohnsonLouise Johnson‑33 29  6 23 2280
42nd3652John BellBell23  ‑3115  1230 80
43rd3787Chris MartinTim Harms19  12‑31  2029 80
44th3773Alan WarrenWill Carroll‑29 17  23 21 2081
45th3711Sam ThompsonLeanne Hibberd 19 21 ‑2422 19 81
46th3673Caroline CroftBeka Jones (BFD)6 (DNF) 11 DNC482
47th3583Colin AndersonSean Anderson17 18  ‑36 31 1682
48th3753Piers LambertAndy Bines‑27 21  17 19 2683
49th3725Andrew SquireLaura Evans35  227  ‑4021 85
50th3675Dave CroftAbbie Croft 21‑28 23 23  1986
51st3789Nick ScroggieJemima Scroggie‑36  3412  1724 87
52nd3731Andy JonesMaddie Jones (BFD) 26 1819 31 94
53rd3339Tim MaleRebecca Male‑32 24  27 18 2594
54th3745Paul DeanNicki Della Porta 26 25 ‑2924 20 95
55th3757Andy PostleTim Parsons 18 ‑32 2627 26 97
56th3666John MeadowcroftChristian Day20 27  22 29 (BFD)98
57th3683Ben JonesHelen Hildich 2026 ‑33 25  2899
58th3761David BurseyFrances Bursley24  3810  30‑46 102
59th3740Patrick BlakeAnna Burton 2930 ‑34 28  17104
60th3771Laurie SmartAlex Pausey‑38  2924  2627 106
61st3780Nev HerbertKarl Thorne25  2026  (BFD)38 109
62nd3709Tom LonsdaleAlice Markham 30 16 (DNF)17 48 111
63rd3749Rein ZilvoldPhil Scott 2536 25 ‑40  29115
64th3769Graham Cranford‑SmithFiona Cranford‑Smith 33 ‑37 2831 25 117
65th3657Anthony LoftsSophie Penwarden 32 33 33‑35 22 120
66th3760Mark ReddingtonAnnabelle Ransome‑Williams 3141 21 (DNF)  31124
67th3573Simon BondAnna Bond34 ‑40  32 36 24126
68th3705Geoff WrightKatie Wright‑37 32  31 27 37127
69th3615Stuart BatesTom Daniels 28 30 ‑3836 35 129
70th3575Richard CookeJames Scott26 31  (BFD) 43 30130
71st3598Robert SmithAndrew Smith28  ‑4229  3736 130
72nd3686Jeremy DeaconMichal Janowicz. ‑47 36 3434 28 132
73rd3682Jon StewardAnnabel Steward 3933 (DNF) 26  35133
74th3648Antonia WrightJamie Wright 35 35 ‑3929 34 133
75th3714Alan MarkhamSue Markham 24 ‑48 3730 47 138
76th3672John CooperHilary Bradshaw40 35  30 34 ‑41139
77th3767Ben ArcherAndy Currell30  4037  (BFD)33 140
78th3585John FildesCharlotte Fildes 23 ‑44 4038 40 141
79th3734Phil AshworthAli Ashworth43  3927  35‑49 144
80th3690Tim HarridgeLucy Burn (DNF) 27 (BFD)18 39DNC145
81st3695Pete SlackDan Johnson (WAY)34 46 39  27146
82nd3696Richard HarrisHarry Harris31  4628  41  146
83rd3560Stuart JenkinsImogen Jenkins 40 ‑55 4450 14 148
84th3569Ben LulhamSamantha Lulham 3642 40 32  ‑48150
85th3599Duncan BellOliver Jenkins(BFD) 38  42 38 32150
86th3647Hywel Bowen‑PerkinsLucy Penwarden 3737 ‑45 37  39150
87th3621Tristram SquireShelia Squire41  4339  32‑55 155
88th3704Jemma HughesRussell Hall 27 ‑47 4541 43 156
89th3589John HollandsTimmy Parker 41‑49 35 44  36156
90th3577Joe ToshJack Tosh ‑43 41 4333 41 158
91st2663Chris HaworthJoe Howarth42  ‑5636  3942 159
92nd3548Kevin RoseTim Williams47 ‑53  41 33 40161
93rd3544David DownsRoss Brown 3439 47 43  ‑49163
94th3697Richard PagePeter Page39  ‑4538  4445 166
95th3587Henry MasonBelinda Mason ‑4945 41 48  33167
96th3291Dave PhilpottCarole Murcott44 47  ‑49 45 34170
97th3755Peter JacksonPauline Munroe‑50 44  48 42 38172
98th2997Harry StewardAnna Rayson (DNF)46 44 42  43175
99th3567Martin SmithKaren Beston 3843 ‑51 51  47179
100th3602Anthony RickabyMarion Read 44 ‑49 4646 44 180
101st3762Malcolm HyamsGodfrey Clarke45 48  ‑50 46 44183
102nd3651Keiran O'FarrellFionn O'Farrell ‑5151 49 47  42189
103rd3606Ken DuffellJoseph Woods (WAY)50 42 52  46190
104th3650Gareth GriffithsAlex Newton 45 ‑54 4745 53 190
105th3547Peter MaleChristine Male46  ‑5048  4750 191
106th3644Jon BloicePhilippa Bloice49  5243  48‑57 192
107th3706Kevin AndersonSadie Anderson48  ‑5350  4951 198
108th3625Richard BramleyTony Cheal51 52  51 ‑53 45199
109th3530Mike CollesWilliam Anderson 42 ‑57 5453 52 201
110th3502Scott SmithChristopher Smith 46 51 ‑5554 54 205
111th3717John GreenJames Alexander52 ‑56  53 50 53208
112th3414Ian LaingAndrew Hunt 50‑55 54 55  54213
113th3744Christopher LuscombeKaren Luscombe(DNF) 57  52 52 52213
114th3597Mo AllenAmy Allen (DNF)54 (DNF) 49 DNC50214
115th3333John AdamsNeville Caine53  ‑5952  5456 215
116th3571Alan FeistStephen Comley54  5853  51(DNF) 216
117th3479Rupert FletcherTba 52‑58 55 56  55218
118th3586Kieron MasonGeorge Mason 48  (DNF) (DNF)DNCDNC51221
119th3655Karen HilesMartin Walker(DNS) (DNF)  56 55DNC56228
120th3581Brendan OConnellJanet OConnell(DNF)   56  DNFDNFDNC239

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 5 (afternoon race) - Harry Steward and Anna Rayson - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotography.co.uk
