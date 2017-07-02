Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Product Feature
Rooster Poly Pro Top
Rooster Poly Pro Top

Tinker Class Owners Association Rally at Bala Sailing Club

by John Hunter today at 3:07 pm 1-2 July 2017

Five races were held over the two days, two on Saturday and three on Sunday. The course for both days remained unchanged, a triangular course of buoys 3, A, 1 and always passing inside of buoy X at the end of each lap.

The wind on Saturday came down the lake and picked up in the afternoon, averaging 24 MPH at times causing one sailor to remark that it was "attrition out there". Apathy abounded when a third race was suggested, and the decision was made to defer further racing until the next day.

Sunday's wind started the day in the opposite direction but by the time of racing had swung round to roughly the same direction as Saturday. It was more moderate and relatively consistent which made for some good close sailing.

The water was shared with Catapult catamarans over the weekend - so two very successful but different classes of inflatable sailing craft racing at the same time.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5Total pts
11547Malcolm Ellwood 30.750.750.7535.25
22246Alistair Parker 0.752250.755.5
37669Perry Milton 293229
47135John Rogerson 5363516
52688Stewart WardenBarbara12454619
55201David Warren 4947419
77299Nigel Kirby 6586825
82468David BirseIsobel12999734
9154Dee Weatherley 121378936
107367Robin Hardy 121310121145
112003Arthur Clive 121312121046
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Tinker Rally at Chichester
16 inflatable dinghies race at Birdham Pool It was a good turnout with 16 boats attending. Five races over the two days using the same triangular course (the buoys being Birdham Racing, Heron, & Lake). All racing was in the afternoon due to tide times. Posted on 29 Jul 2016 Tinker Rally at Bala
No counting beyond 3 or alphabet beyond B Six races were held over two days with 12 boats racing. Winds were light and very shifty on Saturday though they picked up a bit as the day progressed. Posted on 2 Jul 2016 Tinker Rally at Swarkestone
Contrasting days in Derbyshire Two races were held on Saturday. A severe squall hit the fleet just prior to the start, but had blown itself out before the hooter for the off. Posted on 29 Oct 2015 Tinker Class Rally at Bassenthwaite
Some exhilarating sailing on Sunday Three races were held on Saturday, all sailing the same circular course - buoys 0 (start line), 9, A, B, back through the start line - all to port. Posted on 16 Sep 2015 Tinkers at Chichester
Racing weekend and a short motor cruise Held over three days, 15-17 August 2015, at the Chichester Yacht Club in West Sussex, there was racing on the Saturday and Sunday, and a short motor cruise to Bosham and back on Monday. Posted on 21 Aug 2015 Tinkers at Bala
For their Welsh Rally Saturday 27th June saw a number of members of the Tinker Class Association arrive from all corners to attend their Welsh rally event. There were nine boats with one double hander of David and Isobel Birse. Posted on 3 Jul 2015

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy