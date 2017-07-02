Tinker Class Owners Association Rally at Bala Sailing Club
by John Hunter today at 3:07 pm
1-2 July 2017
Five races were held over the two days, two on Saturday and three on Sunday. The course for both days remained unchanged, a triangular course of buoys 3, A, 1 and always passing inside of buoy X at the end of each lap.
The wind on Saturday came down the lake and picked up in the afternoon, averaging 24 MPH at times causing one sailor to remark that it was "attrition out there". Apathy abounded when a third race was suggested, and the decision was made to defer further racing until the next day.
Sunday's wind started the day in the opposite direction but by the time of racing had swung round to roughly the same direction as Saturday. It was more moderate and relatively consistent which made for some good close sailing.
The water was shared with Catapult catamarans over the weekend - so two very successful but different classes of inflatable sailing craft racing at the same time.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Total pts
|1
|1547
|Malcolm Ellwood
|
|3
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|3
|5.25
|2
|2246
|Alistair Parker
|
|0.75
|2
|2
|5
|0.75
|5.5
|3
|7669
|Perry Milton
|
|2
|9
|3
|2
|2
|9
|4
|7135
|John Rogerson
|
|5
|3
|6
|3
|5
|16
|5
|2688
|Stewart Warden
|Barbara
|12
|4
|5
|4
|6
|19
|5
|5201
|David Warren
|
|4
|9
|4
|7
|4
|19
|7
|7299
|Nigel Kirby
|
|6
|5
|8
|6
|8
|25
|8
|2468
|David Birse
|Isobel
|12
|9
|9
|9
|7
|34
|9
|154
|Dee Weatherley
|
|12
|13
|7
|8
|9
|36
|10
|7367
|Robin Hardy
|
|12
|13
|10
|12
|11
|45
|11
|2003
|Arthur Clive
|
|12
|13
|12
|12
|10
|46
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!