Tinker Class Owners Association Rally at Bala Sailing Club

by John Hunter today at 3:07 pm

Five races were held over the two days, two on Saturday and three on Sunday. The course for both days remained unchanged, a triangular course of buoys 3, A, 1 and always passing inside of buoy X at the end of each lap.

The wind on Saturday came down the lake and picked up in the afternoon, averaging 24 MPH at times causing one sailor to remark that it was "attrition out there". Apathy abounded when a third race was suggested, and the decision was made to defer further racing until the next day.

Sunday's wind started the day in the opposite direction but by the time of racing had swung round to roughly the same direction as Saturday. It was more moderate and relatively consistent which made for some good close sailing.

The water was shared with Catapult catamarans over the weekend - so two very successful but different classes of inflatable sailing craft racing at the same time.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total pts 1 1547 Malcolm Ellwood 3 0.75 0.75 0.75 3 5.25 2 2246 Alistair Parker 0.75 2 2 5 0.75 5.5 3 7669 Perry Milton 2 9 3 2 2 9 4 7135 John Rogerson 5 3 6 3 5 16 5 2688 Stewart Warden Barbara 12 4 5 4 6 19 5 5201 David Warren 4 9 4 7 4 19 7 7299 Nigel Kirby 6 5 8 6 8 25 8 2468 David Birse Isobel 12 9 9 9 7 34 9 154 Dee Weatherley 12 13 7 8 9 36 10 7367 Robin Hardy 12 13 10 12 11 45 11 2003 Arthur Clive 12 13 12 12 10 46