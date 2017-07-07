Henri Lloyd Shadow is BACK

Ventiprene is the new Neoprene and it's just one of the reasons our new Shadow Long John and Top have scooped up awards for their performance. " The best wetsuit I've ever worn ", says Land Rover BAR's Freddie Carr.

As sure as you can rely on your shadow to follow you, you can rely on the Shadow range to carry you over the finish line, race after race. Engineered for speed and performance to endure the toughest conditions, these are superior pieces of kit. The collection features a new generation of racing shells, salopettes and jackets and the ultimate super stretch breathable Ventiprene wetsuit.

Related Articles

Henri Lloyd support Phil Sharp

Official Technical Clothing Sponsor to Energy Challenge Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand Henri Lloyd has committed their continued support to Phil Sharp Racing, and will be providing technical sailing clothing for Phil and his team.

Henri Lloyd Sunday Journal

Celebrating Land Rover BAR Academy success Britain's Youth America's Cup sailors from the Land Rover BAR Academy have been crowned the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions in Bermuda. The British entry completed 12 races against 12 other nations on Bermuda's Great Sound to take the title.

One Week to Round the Island

One of the largest participation sporting events in the UK Whether you're an old hand of newcomer to the race, there's something very special about taking part in such an iconic event and with just one week remaining until race start we look at the kit you need for the big weekend.

Henri Lloyd Brand Recognition

Five decades of relentless innovation For over five decades of relentless innovation, Henri Lloyd still continues to push the boundaries of technical sailing clothing.

Henri Lloyd proud of Land Rover BAR Academy

2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions Henri Lloyd, the world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and premium lifestyle clothing, have been supporting the Land Rover BAR Academy and 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions since the start of their campaign in 2016.

Henri Lloyd Fast-Dri Collection

Rapid technology advances in recent years Next to Skin technology has seen some of the most rapid technology advances in recent years. Traditionally cotton products have been worn, which when dry offer superb levels of comfort.

Coastal Sailing Essentials from Henri Lloyd

Getting ready to sail this summer? Getting ready to sail this summer? Before you do take a look at Henri Lloyd's day sailing essentials.

Henri Lloyd's partnership with Land Rover BAR

We speak to company Chairman Paul Strzelecki Paul Strzelecki has always taken a very personal approach to sailing sponsorships, and this has led to the 21 year partnership Henri Lloyd have had with Sir Ben Ainslie, most recently with the Land Rover BAR America's Cup campaign.

Success Engineered

As Henri Lloyd partner with Land Rover BAR Out on the water, racing at incredibly high speeds, every second counts. So when Henri Lloyd came to engineer Land Rover BAR's technical kit for the 35th America's Cup, each item was developed through years of collaborative testing and refinement.