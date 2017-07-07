Henri Lloyd Shadow is BACK
by Henri Lloyd today at 9:00 am
7 July 2017
As sure as you can rely on your shadow to follow you, you can rely on
the Shadow range to carry you over the finish line, race after race. Engineered for speed and performance to endure the toughest conditions, these are superior pieces of kit. The collection features a new generation of racing shells, salopettes and jackets and the ultimate super stretch breathable Ventiprene wetsuit.
Shadow 3d Race Jacket
£275
Shadow 3d Race Salopette
£275
Ventiprene is the new Neoprene and it's just one of the reasons our new Shadow Long John and Top have scooped up awards for their performance. "The best wetsuit I've ever worn", says Land Rover BAR's Freddie Carr.
