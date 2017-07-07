Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Marine 728x90

Henri Lloyd Shadow is BACK

by Henri Lloyd today at 9:00 am 7 July 2017

Related Articles

Henri Lloyd support Phil Sharp
Official Technical Clothing Sponsor to Energy Challenge Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand Henri Lloyd has committed their continued support to Phil Sharp Racing, and will be providing technical sailing clothing for Phil and his team. Posted on 28 Jun Henri Lloyd Sunday Journal
Celebrating Land Rover BAR Academy success Britain's Youth America's Cup sailors from the Land Rover BAR Academy have been crowned the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions in Bermuda. The British entry completed 12 races against 12 other nations on Bermuda's Great Sound to take the title. Posted on 25 Jun One Week to Round the Island
One of the largest participation sporting events in the UK Whether you're an old hand of newcomer to the race, there's something very special about taking part in such an iconic event and with just one week remaining until race start we look at the kit you need for the big weekend. Posted on 24 Jun Henri Lloyd Brand Recognition
Five decades of relentless innovation For over five decades of relentless innovation, Henri Lloyd still continues to push the boundaries of technical sailing clothing. Posted on 23 Jun Henri Lloyd proud of Land Rover BAR Academy
2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions Henri Lloyd, the world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and premium lifestyle clothing, have been supporting the Land Rover BAR Academy and 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions since the start of their campaign in 2016. Posted on 22 Jun Henri Lloyd Fast-Dri Collection
Rapid technology advances in recent years Next to Skin technology has seen some of the most rapid technology advances in recent years. Traditionally cotton products have been worn, which when dry offer superb levels of comfort. Posted on 16 Jun Coastal Sailing Essentials from Henri Lloyd
Getting ready to sail this summer? Getting ready to sail this summer? Before you do take a look at Henri Lloyd's day sailing essentials. Posted on 10 Jun Henri Lloyd's partnership with Land Rover BAR
We speak to company Chairman Paul Strzelecki Paul Strzelecki has always taken a very personal approach to sailing sponsorships, and this has led to the 21 year partnership Henri Lloyd have had with Sir Ben Ainslie, most recently with the Land Rover BAR America's Cup campaign. Posted on 6 Jun Success Engineered
As Henri Lloyd partner with Land Rover BAR Out on the water, racing at incredibly high speeds, every second counts. So when Henri Lloyd came to engineer Land Rover BAR's technical kit for the 35th America's Cup, each item was developed through years of collaborative testing and refinement. Posted on 3 Jun Win a Tour of the Land Rover BAR base
And meet the team! The America's Cup is the oldest trophy in international sport, not to mention one of the most prestigious. A lot is riding on the Land Rover BAR team this summer as they race to #BRINGTHECUPHOME, but how many times has Britain won the event in the past? Posted on 27 May

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy