Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Sandiline Winter Hiking Pants
Sandiline Winter Hiking Pants
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Island Businesses Sonar Regatta at the Island Sailing Club - Round 1

by Tony Taylor, PRO today at 2:51 pm 5 July 2017

On a beautiful summer evening with a light easterly breeze and full sunshine teams from Wightlink, RH Solutions Ltd, Sail Spy and UKSA turned out to do battle with each other in the Island Sailing Club Sonars.

A Windward Leeward course was set and three races sailed. All four teams were seriously competitive and produced some very good starts bearing in mind many had not sailed a Sonar before. Confidence rose quickly in the 9 to 10 knot breeze and all boats were brave enough to use their spinnakers on the downwind legs. It soon became apparent that the Sail Spy Team had the edge over their competitors finishing first in all three races and winning tonight's trophy.

UKSA finished a close second. A supper and prize giving took place after racing in the club.

The teams will be back on 16th Aug for Round two and the grand final will be on 13th Sept. The series is still open to other Island businesses who might like to join the fun!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameIsland BusinessR1R2R3Pts
1GBR 577PiscesSail Spy1113
2GBR 578DiscoveryUKSA3227
3GBR 562BiscuitRH Solutions2338
4GBR 614MiscreantWightlink44412
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

15th Clagett Regatta overall
Another successful year in Newport Another successful year for the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic & Regatta wrapped up today in Newport, RI. Fifteen years ago, five boats sailed in the inaugural Clagett and over the last three days of competition, twenty one boats have taken part. Posted on 26 Jun 15th Clagett Regatta day 2
Challenging conditions in Newport Mother nature decided the turn on a performance for the second day of racing at the 15th C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta, and in turn the race committee delayed the start of racing by two and a half hours to allow thunderstorms to pass. Posted on 25 Jun 15th Clagett Regatta day 1
21 boats racing at Newport, Rhode Island The twenty one boats registered for the 15th C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta were greeted with a established Southerly breeze in Newport on Friday. Posted on 24 Jun Coaching clinic kicks off the 15th Clagett
On a picture perfect Summer day in Newport On a picture perfect Summer day in Newport RI, the 2.4mR and Sonar sailors in town for the 15th C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta converged on Sail Newport in Fort Adams State Park. Posted on 23 Jun Musto launches Pimp my Ride competition
For young sailors at Lendy Cowes Week One of the longest running events in the UK, Lendy Cowes Week has earned international acclaim as the world's best-known sailing regatta. Musto are proud to be sponsoring the 'Under 25 Trophy' at Lendy Cowes Week, once again. Posted on 20 Jun Lendy Cowes Week
New title sponsor announced Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year's regatta which starts on 29th July 2017. Posted on 7 Jun Delta Lloyd Regatta overall
Thrilling races on tropical final day The 33rd edition of the Delta Lloyd Regatta was a great success. All kinds of wind conditions for the sailors, sunny days and exciting final races. Posted on 28 May Celebrations for 15 years of The Clagett
In four weeks at Newport, RI In four weeks time, sailors from the US and Canada will arrive in Newport, RI to take part in a regatta that has become synonymous with achievement. Posted on 27 May Delta Lloyd Regatta day 4
First gold medals in 470 and Laser Tonight, the first medal races have been sailed. Both 470 and Laser races were exciting to the end. In the 470, the Russian Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov were unbeatable, a fair win for this duo. Posted on 26 May Delta Lloyd Regatta day 3
Badloe takes over the lead from van Rijsselberghe Another day with light wind conditions at the Delta Lloyd Regatta. It's the warmest regatta in years and sailors have sailed every planned race, so the vibe is really good. Due to the light conditions today, there were some delays. Posted on 26 May

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy