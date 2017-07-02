Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom
Product Feature
Rooster Hi-Fit Trousers
Rooster Hi-Fit Trousers
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

RS200 1415
located in Woking

RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Fest 2017

by Marty O'Leary today at 12:45 pm 30 June - 2 July 2017

The 2017 RS200 Irish Nationals were part of Cork Dinghyfest. Racing took place over 3 days from 30th June to 2nd July. A fleet of 22 boats gathered to fight it out for the national title.

Day 1

With 30 knots gusting up to 40 at times, the fleet was held ashore, The brave PRO and his team held out until 4pm, when they decided to send the fleet afloat, launching was complete just before 5pm, one was race sailed in high breeze, which lead to plenty of thrills and spills, unfortunately the tide turned against the wind and it was deemed too dangerous to race on the bank, so the fleet were sent ashore to regroup.

Day 2

The fleet was sent out at 10.30am, with a forecast of 18 - 24knots, Four races was the goal for the day, and this was achieved with the fleet making it ashore by 5pm to enjoy the live music, BBQ and pints, After 5 races complete, defending champions Spain/Hughes had a tight grip on the trophy, followed closely by O'Leary/Williamson and Craig/Tyrell.

Day 3

With light breeze forecast in the 10 - 15 knot range and still a swell left from the breeze the previous few days, this left for a much more open racing, with plenty of changes in the top 10 throughout the 4 races. With Spain and Hughes suffering in the lighter breeze, and the lighter crews coming to the front. it was all to play for. some notable prerformances from the Tingles (winning 2 races) and Christopher Bateman and Daniel Hegarty who went on to win the Junior National title.

Just after start on Friday's windy race during the RS200 Irish National Championship at Cork Dinghy Fest 2017 - photo © Robert Bateman
Just after start on Friday's windy race during the RS200 Irish National Championship at Cork Dinghy Fest 2017 - photo © Robert Bateman

Luckily the breeze came up for the last race and Spain and Hughes finished off the event with a much needed bulllet, to claim the national title by 2 points over Marty O'Leary and Rachel Williamson, With Sean Craig and super crew Rosemary Tyrell 1 point back in 3rd.

Junior champions were Chris Bateman and Daniel Hegarty

Female champion Katie Tingle sailing with brother Jamie.

More great photos from Robert Bateman at corkdinghyfest.ie/gallery

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1IRL1360Neil SpainShane HughesHYC11214345113
2IRL1343Marty O'LearyRachel WilliamsonGreystones Sailing Club42126154216
3IRL942Sean CraigRosemary TyrellRStGYC33431223317
4IRL1231Jamie TingleEoghan O Regan / Katie Tingle 85342711521
5IRL733Christopher BatemanDaniel HegartyRCYC6422108632433
6IRL962Cian JonesLuke McGrathRCYC5611595136642
7IRL1566Jocelyn HillEllen McCarlieCounty Antrim Yacht Club99673141181052
8IRL1478Sarah ByrneAndrew SmithGreystones Sailing Club2213561113810760
9IRL776Aaron JonesLuke HorganGreystones Sailing Club1010138710912963
10IRL1224Alison DolanGrainne YoungNYC12781110812111166
11IRL759Meg TyrrellConor TwohigSutton Dinghy Club22129951110131268
12IRL1240Nigel YoungRoisin O'HalloranRCYC2282222224671483
13IRL1156Triona HinksonHelen O'BeirneRStGYC22171022229714887
14IRL304Greg ArrowsmithRebecca O'ShaughnesseyRCYC7111213141517152287
15IRL938Thomas DraytonTadhg O'MaraKillaloe Sailing Club22152212131215171397
16IRL771Harry NoonanBen HutchinsonGreystones Sailing Club1116714121919192298
17IRL1059Edie ThorupEmma KeaneBlessington SC222014152218161615114
18IRL918Adam PowerDavid JonesRCYC22142222221614922119
19IRL1639Jack HoldenAmy YeomanItchenor22222222222222222134
20IRL1495Jack YoungEllie AneirosRCYC221822222217181822137
21IRL800Maria DolanPeter DolanBlessington SC221922222220202022145
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Paralympic Medal Winner to sail and coach
At Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals With the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships early entry deadline just days away, the RS Class Association are delighted to announce that double Paralympian medal winner Niki Birrell will be sailing in the championship. Posted on 28 Jun RS200s at Hayling Island
During the massive RS Sailing Summer Championship And so to Hayling Island Sailing Club for the 2017 RS Summer games. The island is a funny old place, with its rusty funfairs, chippies, estate agents' boards offering a free pizza with purchase, cars with second hand value of a corn plaster. Posted on 21 Jun RS200s at Yorkshire Dales
RS Sailing Northern Tour Round 4 The fourth event of Rope4Boats and RS Sailing sponsored tour was hosted by Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club over the weekend of 3rd/4th June. This event also acted as the Northern event in the RS200 National Series. Posted on 17 Jun RS200 Scottish Championship
Impromptu rounders at East Lothian Sunny skies on Saturday morning welcomed eight RS200s to East Lothian YC for the RS200 Scottish Championship and JPWatersports Scottish Tour event. Posted on 17 Jun East Lothian YC Annual Regatta
72 dinghies take part in North Berwick East Lothian Yacht Club, based in North Berwick, held their annual open regatta on the weekend 3rd & 4th June 2017. A total of 72 sailing dinghies took part, with 54 visiting boats and 18 from the home club. Posted on 5 Jun Sailing into June at RS Sailing
Get on the water in time for summer If you're interested in getting out on the water in time for summer, but worried delivery times might delay you, don't worry! We are stocked and ready to go. All you need to do is go here, fill out the form, and we'll get back to you asap. Posted on 4 Jun RS200s at Largs
Big winds, boats and bumpy water Thirteen RS200 arrived at Largs Marina for the third event of the JP Watersports Scottish Tour on Saturday 20th of May, where they were met by grey skies, a steady stream of drizzle and a shifty force 2 which promised some tactical racing. Posted on 29 May RS200s at Thornbury
2ndhandinghies.com SW Ugly Tour event Making its second appearance on the RS200 SW Ugly Tour sponsored by 2ndhanddinghies.com was Thornbury Sailing Club on 20th May. Known for its big tides, friendly welcome and mud banks, the club welcomed a most excellent turnout of 23 boats. Posted on 22 May RS200s at Wembley
Character-building wind shifts in glorious sunshine Sunday 7th May was the ever-popular Wembley RS200 open meeting; usually very well attended in part due to the always excellent hospitality, and also the strong local fleet, captained by our charmingly deviant SEAS representative Julian Bradley. Posted on 19 May RS200 Northern Tour at Staunton Harold
Eleven visitors join the 7 home boats The third event of the RS Sailing sponsored RS200 Northern Tour took place at Staunton Harold SC on Saturday, 13th May with 11 visitors from as far away as Exmouth joining 7 boats from the home club. Posted on 18 May

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC RS200 Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC RS200 Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Brightlingsea SC RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Queen Mary SC RS200 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy