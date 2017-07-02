RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Fest 2017
30 June - 2 July 2017
The 2017 RS200 Irish Nationals were part of Cork Dinghyfest. Racing took place over 3 days from 30th June to 2nd July. A fleet of 22 boats gathered to fight it out for the national title.
Day 1
With 30 knots gusting up to 40 at times, the fleet was held ashore, The brave PRO and his team held out until 4pm, when they decided to send the fleet afloat, launching was complete just before 5pm, one was race sailed in high breeze, which lead to plenty of thrills and spills, unfortunately the tide turned against the wind and it was deemed too dangerous to race on the bank, so the fleet were sent ashore to regroup.
Day 2
The fleet was sent out at 10.30am, with a forecast of 18 - 24knots, Four races was the goal for the day, and this was achieved with the fleet making it ashore by 5pm to enjoy the live music, BBQ and pints, After 5 races complete, defending champions Spain/Hughes had a tight grip on the trophy, followed closely by O'Leary/Williamson and Craig/Tyrell.
Day 3
With light breeze forecast in the 10 - 15 knot range and still a swell left from the breeze the previous few days, this left for a much more open racing, with plenty of changes in the top 10 throughout the 4 races. With Spain and Hughes suffering in the lighter breeze, and the lighter crews coming to the front. it was all to play for. some notable prerformances from the Tingles (winning 2 races) and Christopher Bateman and Daniel Hegarty who went on to win the Junior National title.
Luckily the breeze came up for the last race and Spain and Hughes finished off the event with a much needed bulllet, to claim the national title by 2 points over Marty O'Leary and Rachel Williamson, With Sean Craig and super crew Rosemary Tyrell 1 point back in 3rd.
Junior champions were Chris Bateman and Daniel Hegarty
Female champion Katie Tingle sailing with brother Jamie.
More great photos from Robert Bateman at corkdinghyfest.ie/gallery
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|Pts
|1
|IRL1360
|Neil Spain
|Shane Hughes
|HYC
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|4
|5
|1
|13
|2
|IRL1343
|Marty O'Leary
|Rachel Williamson
|Greystones Sailing Club
|4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|1
|5
|4
|2
|16
|3
|IRL942
|Sean Craig
|Rosemary Tyrell
|RStGYC
|3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|17
|4
|IRL1231
|Jamie Tingle
|Eoghan O Regan / Katie Tingle
|
|8
|5
|3
|4
|2
|7
|1
|1
|5
|21
|5
|IRL733
|Christopher Bateman
|Daniel Hegarty
|RCYC
|6
|4
|22
|10
|8
|6
|3
|2
|4
|33
|6
|IRL962
|Cian Jones
|Luke McGrath
|RCYC
|5
|6
|11
|5
|9
|5
|13
|6
|6
|42
|7
|IRL1566
|Jocelyn Hill
|Ellen McCarlie
|County Antrim Yacht Club
|9
|9
|6
|7
|3
|14
|11
|8
|10
|52
|8
|IRL1478
|Sarah Byrne
|Andrew Smith
|Greystones Sailing Club
|22
|13
|5
|6
|11
|13
|8
|10
|7
|60
|9
|IRL776
|Aaron Jones
|Luke Horgan
|Greystones Sailing Club
|10
|10
|13
|8
|7
|10
|9
|12
|9
|63
|10
|IRL1224
|Alison Dolan
|Grainne Young
|NYC
|12
|7
|8
|11
|10
|8
|12
|11
|11
|66
|11
|IRL759
|Meg Tyrrell
|Conor Twohig
|Sutton Dinghy Club
|22
|12
|9
|9
|5
|11
|10
|13
|12
|68
|12
|IRL1240
|Nigel Young
|Roisin O'Halloran
|RCYC
|22
|8
|22
|22
|22
|4
|6
|7
|14
|83
|13
|IRL1156
|Triona Hinkson
|Helen O'Beirne
|RStGYC
|22
|17
|10
|22
|22
|9
|7
|14
|8
|87
|14
|IRL304
|Greg Arrowsmith
|Rebecca O'Shaughnessey
|RCYC
|7
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|17
|15
|22
|87
|15
|IRL938
|Thomas Drayton
|Tadhg O'Mara
|Killaloe Sailing Club
|22
|15
|22
|12
|13
|12
|15
|17
|13
|97
|16
|IRL771
|Harry Noonan
|Ben Hutchinson
|Greystones Sailing Club
|11
|16
|7
|14
|12
|19
|19
|19
|22
|98
|17
|IRL1059
|Edie Thorup
|Emma Keane
|Blessington SC
|22
|20
|14
|15
|22
|18
|16
|16
|15
|114
|18
|IRL918
|Adam Power
|David Jones
|RCYC
|22
|14
|22
|22
|22
|16
|14
|9
|22
|119
|19
|IRL1639
|Jack Holden
|Amy Yeoman
|Itchenor
|2
|22
|22
|22
|22
|22
|22
|22
|22
|134
|20
|IRL1495
|Jack Young
|Ellie Aneiros
|RCYC
|22
|18
|22
|22
|22
|17
|18
|18
|22
|137
|21
|IRL800
|Maria Dolan
|Peter Dolan
|Blessington SC
|22
|19
|22
|22
|22
|20
|20
|20
|22
|145
