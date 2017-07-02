RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Fest 2017

The 2017 RS200 Irish Nationals were part of Cork Dinghyfest. Racing took place over 3 days from 30th June to 2nd July. A fleet of 22 boats gathered to fight it out for the national title.

Day 1

With 30 knots gusting up to 40 at times, the fleet was held ashore, The brave PRO and his team held out until 4pm, when they decided to send the fleet afloat, launching was complete just before 5pm, one was race sailed in high breeze, which lead to plenty of thrills and spills, unfortunately the tide turned against the wind and it was deemed too dangerous to race on the bank, so the fleet were sent ashore to regroup.

Day 2

The fleet was sent out at 10.30am, with a forecast of 18 - 24knots, Four races was the goal for the day, and this was achieved with the fleet making it ashore by 5pm to enjoy the live music, BBQ and pints, After 5 races complete, defending champions Spain/Hughes had a tight grip on the trophy, followed closely by O'Leary/Williamson and Craig/Tyrell.

Day 3

With light breeze forecast in the 10 - 15 knot range and still a swell left from the breeze the previous few days, this left for a much more open racing, with plenty of changes in the top 10 throughout the 4 races. With Spain and Hughes suffering in the lighter breeze, and the lighter crews coming to the front. it was all to play for. some notable prerformances from the Tingles (winning 2 races) and Christopher Bateman and Daniel Hegarty who went on to win the Junior National title.

Luckily the breeze came up for the last race and Spain and Hughes finished off the event with a much needed bulllet, to claim the national title by 2 points over Marty O'Leary and Rachel Williamson, With Sean Craig and super crew Rosemary Tyrell 1 point back in 3rd.

Junior champions were Chris Bateman and Daniel Hegarty

Female champion Katie Tingle sailing with brother Jamie.

More great photos from Robert Bateman at corkdinghyfest.ie/gallery

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1 IRL1360 Neil Spain Shane Hughes HYC 1 1 2 1 4 3 4 5 1 13 2 IRL1343 Marty O'Leary Rachel Williamson Greystones Sailing Club 4 2 1 2 6 1 5 4 2 16 3 IRL942 Sean Craig Rosemary Tyrell RStGYC 3 3 4 3 1 2 2 3 3 17 4 IRL1231 Jamie Tingle Eoghan O Regan / Katie Tingle 8 5 3 4 2 7 1 1 5 21 5 IRL733 Christopher Bateman Daniel Hegarty RCYC 6 4 22 10 8 6 3 2 4 33 6 IRL962 Cian Jones Luke McGrath RCYC 5 6 11 5 9 5 13 6 6 42 7 IRL1566 Jocelyn Hill Ellen McCarlie County Antrim Yacht Club 9 9 6 7 3 14 11 8 10 52 8 IRL1478 Sarah Byrne Andrew Smith Greystones Sailing Club 22 13 5 6 11 13 8 10 7 60 9 IRL776 Aaron Jones Luke Horgan Greystones Sailing Club 10 10 13 8 7 10 9 12 9 63 10 IRL1224 Alison Dolan Grainne Young NYC 12 7 8 11 10 8 12 11 11 66 11 IRL759 Meg Tyrrell Conor Twohig Sutton Dinghy Club 22 12 9 9 5 11 10 13 12 68 12 IRL1240 Nigel Young Roisin O'Halloran RCYC 22 8 22 22 22 4 6 7 14 83 13 IRL1156 Triona Hinkson Helen O'Beirne RStGYC 22 17 10 22 22 9 7 14 8 87 14 IRL304 Greg Arrowsmith Rebecca O'Shaughnessey RCYC 7 11 12 13 14 15 17 15 22 87 15 IRL938 Thomas Drayton Tadhg O'Mara Killaloe Sailing Club 22 15 22 12 13 12 15 17 13 97 16 IRL771 Harry Noonan Ben Hutchinson Greystones Sailing Club 11 16 7 14 12 19 19 19 22 98 17 IRL1059 Edie Thorup Emma Keane Blessington SC 22 20 14 15 22 18 16 16 15 114 18 IRL918 Adam Power David Jones RCYC 22 14 22 22 22 16 14 9 22 119 19 IRL1639 Jack Holden Amy Yeoman Itchenor 2 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 134 20 IRL1495 Jack Young Ellie Aneiros RCYC 22 18 22 22 22 17 18 18 22 137 21 IRL800 Maria Dolan Peter Dolan Blessington SC 22 19 22 22 22 20 20 20 22 145