Sunsail 2017 July Windwards

New Sunsail Dubrovnik Flotilla route: Now available to book

by Sunsail today at 1:00 pm 7 July 2017
Sunsail's new Dubrovnik Flotilla route © Sunsail

New Dubrovnik Flotilla route: Now available to book

Starting from our base near the historic citadel of Dubrovnik, our newest route explores the ancient walls of Ston, the magnificent beauty of Mljet National Park and the quiet coves and luscious vineyards of Korcula island.

Enjoy a perfect combination of line-of-sight sailing and short island hops. Climb aboard your private yacht and sail Dubrovnik on flotilla. Get ready for an extraordinary, social adventure on one of Europe’s sunniest coastlines.

