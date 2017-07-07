New Sunsail Dubrovnik Flotilla route: Now available to book

Enjoy a perfect combination of line-of-sight sailing and short island hops. Climb aboard your private yacht and sail Dubrovnik on flotilla. Get ready for an extraordinary, social adventure on one of Europe’s sunniest coastlines.

Starting from our base near the historic citadel of Dubrovnik , our newest route explores the ancient walls of Ston , the magnificent beauty of Mljet National Park and the quiet coves and luscious vineyards of Korcula island .

Related Articles

What will you discover in Thailand with Sunsail?

See the exotic islands of the Andaman Sea See the exotic islands of the Andaman Sea from the best place possible: the deck of a Sunsail yacht. Relish the challenge of long stretches along the coast from Phuket, or enjoy shorter hops between islands.

Where sky meets sea

Explore the Caribbean with Sunsail Get a lungful of sea air and explore a tropical paradise as you embark on a Caribbean voyage. Skim over turquoise seas, then dive beneath them to explore glorious coral reefs and shipwrecks.

UP your game

Take the next step in your sailing journey with Sunsail No matter how far along your sailing journey you are, we can help you take the next step. Whether you're a beginner looking to go for your ICC or you have your Day Skipper and aspire to gain your Coastal Skipper, learn at our base in Lefkas, Greece.

Celebrate Antigua & Barbuda Day

With Sunsail at Cowes Week With over 20 of the Sunsail fleet already booked for Cowes Week, the regatta promises exciting racing and fun social events. We are delighted to announce that Saturday 29th July will be Antigua & Barbuda Day with Sunsail.

Sunsail Flotillas: We love these places

And think you will too! Get a taste of the Mediterranean on flotilla from Athens this October. Explore dramatic landscapes and discover ancient history as you sail in beautiful southern Greece.

Mediterranean flotilla dates for 2018

Sunsail's exciting announcements Leading sailing holiday company, Sunsail, has announced its new holiday dates for 2018 flotillas. Perfect for both first time sailors and families with sailing experience, you can now book Sunsail flotilla holidays in three Mediterranean countries.

Sunsail's August Hot List

Explore the Dalmatian coast in the Med this summer Explore the Dalmatian coast in the Med this summer, or embark on an adventure to one of our more far-flung marinas. Read on for our top picks for August 2017 and the conditions you can expect to find when you arrive.

Sunsail's top three sailing destinations

Bases in Greece, Croatia and the British Virgin Islands Three bases in Greece; Athens, Corfu and Levkas, two in Croatia; Dubrovnik and Marina Agana, and also the British Virgin Islands.

Find inspiration for your next big adventure

Discover unparalleled sailing in the world's most exciting waters Whether you're a newbie or an old hand, try an exhilarating adventure with the world's leading yacht charter company. Wake up to a new view every morning, discover pure relaxation, or explore the world's most remote shores.