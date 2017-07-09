Onwards and upwards at the Royal Southern Yacht Club

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 12:08 pm

In April, Karen Henderson-Williams, Commodore of the Royal Southern Yacht Club in Hamble, was writing to members saying how delighted the Club was with the success of the membership recruitment drive and its ensuing results. The reality now is that the membership numbers have gone on growing to reach a record level of over 1,800!

A great deal of thought, time and effort has gone into the recruitment of a pretty staggering 240 new members since 1st December 2016. Karen says, "We believe this number of 1,802 is a record as our research shows that the membership has never exceeded 1,800 at any time in the Club's history. We looked back over the last 50 years and it previously peaked in 2014 at just above 1,700.

"We are thrilled by the calibre of new members who are made up of sailors, motor boaters and young families, many of whom live locally, and we also thank our existing members for encouraging so many of their friends to apply for membership. Since the end of the no-joining-fee concession, potential members have still been coming forward and we continue to interview new members most weeks."

The Flag Officers, Executive Committee members and past Flags have all been conducting the interviews in record time so that new members can enjoy the Club over the summer months. Tribute has also been paid to the Club's new CEO, Christopher Hogan and his team who are doing an excellent job encouraging members to use all the club's many and varied shoreside facilities.

It's also the height of summer regatta season at the Club which is in the midst of a jam-packed on-water schedule of racing and this is adding to a really positive and vibrant atmosphere.

www.royal-southern.co.uk