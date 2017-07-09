Please select your home edition
Onwards and upwards at the Royal Southern Yacht Club

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 12:08 pm 9 July 2017
Taking advantage of the outdoor bar at the Royal Southern Yacht Club © RSrnYC

In April, Karen Henderson-Williams, Commodore of the Royal Southern Yacht Club in Hamble, was writing to members saying how delighted the Club was with the success of the membership recruitment drive and its ensuing results. The reality now is that the membership numbers have gone on growing to reach a record level of over 1,800!

A great deal of thought, time and effort has gone into the recruitment of a pretty staggering 240 new members since 1st December 2016. Karen says, "We believe this number of 1,802 is a record as our research shows that the membership has never exceeded 1,800 at any time in the Club's history. We looked back over the last 50 years and it previously peaked in 2014 at just above 1,700.

"We are thrilled by the calibre of new members who are made up of sailors, motor boaters and young families, many of whom live locally, and we also thank our existing members for encouraging so many of their friends to apply for membership. Since the end of the no-joining-fee concession, potential members have still been coming forward and we continue to interview new members most weeks."

The Flag Officers, Executive Committee members and past Flags have all been conducting the interviews in record time so that new members can enjoy the Club over the summer months. Tribute has also been paid to the Club's new CEO, Christopher Hogan and his team who are doing an excellent job encouraging members to use all the club's many and varied shoreside facilities.

It's also the height of summer regatta season at the Club which is in the midst of a jam-packed on-water schedule of racing and this is adding to a really positive and vibrant atmosphere.

www.royal-southern.co.uk

J/80 Worlds at Hamble preview
47 teams set for racing starting on Monday The 16th edition of the J/80 World Championship, is proudly hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club. 47 teams from Australia, France, Great Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Spain will be competing. Posted on 6 Jul Invictus wins the Cloudy Bay Trophy
In the Round the Island Race 2017 1,342 yachts competed in this year's Round the Island Race, and nine of the top twenty yachts to finish were FAST40s. Sir Keith Mills' Ker40+ Invictus, helmed by Keith and his son Alex, took Line Honours for the FAST40+ Class. Posted on 2 Jul Windward Leeward Racing for FAST40+ fleet
Ahead of Round the Island Race With virtually no wind in The Solent this morning, the FAST40+ Fleet was kept ashore by PRO Tony Lovell until midday, but it was well worth the wait. Posted on 1 Jul All-round test for the FAST40+ fleet
Windward Leeward Racing + Round the Island Race Racing for the FAST40+ Class continues next weekend, 30 June – July 01, with Round Two of the FAST40+ Race Circuit, consisting of one day of Windward Leeward racing, followed by the prestigious Round the Island Race, presented by Cloudy Bay. Posted on 27 Jun Musto launches Pimp my Ride competition
For young sailors at Lendy Cowes Week One of the longest running events in the UK, Lendy Cowes Week has earned international acclaim as the world's best-known sailing regatta. Musto are proud to be sponsoring the 'Under 25 Trophy' at Lendy Cowes Week, once again. Posted on 20 Jun J/80 Nationals at Hamble overall
Magnificent Seven for J.A.T. Kevin Sproul's name has been etched on the J/80 Open National Championship Trophy for the seventh time. Racing J.A.T., the Scottish helmsman scored no lower than a fourth in nine races, to win the UK National title in a fleet of 21 boats. Posted on 18 Jun J/80 Nationals at Hamble day 1
Superb conditions in the Central Solent 21 teams enjoyed two races on the first day. An average wind speed of 14 knots, and subtle wind shifts, produced conditions with the potential for big gains, from reading the breeze and getting the boat on the plane. Posted on 16 Jun J/80 Nationals at Hamble preview
19 teams from three different countries set Hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, in conjunction with the UK J/80 Class Association, 19 teams from three different countries will be competing in the Solent. Three days of intense competition will decide the national champion. Posted on 14 Jun RSrnYC Harken June Regatta overall
Spectacular finale in the Central Solent The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series Harken June Regatta was blessed with spectacular conditions for the final day of action. The southwesterly wind piped up from 15 to 20 knots by the end of the day. Posted on 11 Jun RSrnYC Harken June Regatta day 1
Sunshine start The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series continues with the Harken June Regatta. A variety of boats, including XOD, Sportsboats, classics, cruisers, and IRC racing yachts enjoyed champagne conditions on the first day. Posted on 10 Jun

