Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Northern Irish Skipper to lead HotelPlanner.com Team in Clipper 2017-18 Race

by Morgan Kasmarik today at 4:22 pm 6 July 2017
Northern Irish Skipper Conall Morrison will lead the HotelPlanner.com Team in the Clipper 2017-18 Race © onEdition

Conall Morrison, 36, from Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland, has today been announced as the Skipper who will lead the HotelPlanner.com entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

One of twelve Clipper 2017-18 Race team entries, HotelPlanner.com, the leading online provider of group and individual travel services, will make its global ocean racing debut in the upcoming, eleventh edition of the world's biggest ocean race, which starts in Liverpool this August.

Conall Morrison commented: "It's really exciting to be named as the Skipper for the HotelPlanner.com team. I believe the company's slogan of 'Bringing People Together', will fit well into our team ethos. We want to be a happy team, we want to be an all-inclusive team, so I think this partnership is a great fit for us.

Adding, he said: "With Race Start in Liverpool less than two months away, my team is looking really good. Now we just can't wait to start racing."

As a former Clipper Race Training Skipper and Mate, Conall already has a wealth of experience of racing on the event's matched design 70-foot ocean racing yachts. He qualified as a Yachtmaster Instructor in 2012, and Yachtmaster Ocean in 2015, and has well over 40,000 nautical miles in his log book.

One of his proudest achievements before becoming a Clipper Race Skipper was skippering Tectona for the 2015 Voyage of Recovery; a twelve week, 1,500 nautical mile voyage around Great Britain to aid people in their recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

Conall comes from a highly successful sporting family, including sister Aileen, who represented Ireland in both the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Founder and CEO of HotelPlanner.com, Tim Hentschel said: "We are excited to have Conall leading our HotelPlanner.com team. We are confident his excellent experience and sailing skills will bring our team great success in the race. Three cheers to our fantastic Clipper Race Skipper! We will be following you all the way around the world."

In addition to Conall, who will be the only professional sailor on board, the HotelPlanner.com team is made up of 57 crew members, who range from 23 to 76 years in age, currently representing a total of 15 different countries.

Whilst the Clipper Race will visit thirteen different stopovers on six different continents during the 40,000 nautical-mile race circuit, the warmest welcome of all will certainly be felt when the teams arrive into Conall's hometown, Derry-Londonderry, next July.

Conall said: "It will be a very proud moment when I sail the HotelPlanner.com yacht into my home city of Derry-Londonderry.

"I know exactly what the race means to the city. I was on the banks of the Foyle to see the fleet arrive in 2016 and I know the arrival in 2018 will be a memory that I cherish forever."

Over 710 people, from all walks of life and representing more than 40 different nationalities, will compete in the full circumnavigation or one of more of the eight legs that make up the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

Starting in Liverpool on 20 August 2017, the global route of the Clipper 2017-18 Race will include stopovers in Punta del Este – Uruguay, Cape Town, Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, the Whitsundays, Sanya and Qingdao - China, Seattle, Panama, New York, and Derry-Londonderry. The epic adventure will conclude in Liverpool on 28 July, 2018.

www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Related Articles

Clipper Race announces Team Skipper Change
Dale Smyth to take over as Skipper of the CV25 team In an unscheduled change to the line up for the upcoming Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race, British sailor Dale Smyth will take over as Skipper of the CV25 team with immediate effect following the resignation of Rick Powell. Posted on 4 Jul Countdown to Liverpool
Clipper Race start timings revealed! With just under 50 days remaining until the start of one of the toughest endurance challenges on the planet, we are pleased to reveal further details for the week of festivities and timings for the highly anticipated Clipper 2017-18 Race Start. Posted on 3 Jul Welsh Skipper to lead Greenings team
In Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race It's revealed today that professional Skipper Dave Hartshorn, 52, from Chepstow, North Wales, will lead the Greenings team in the 2017-18 edition of the largest round the world ocean race on the planet. Posted on 1 Jul Clipper Race returns to the Whitsundays
Final Australian stop in eleven-month epic circumnavigation The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, the biggest event of its kind on the planet, has today announced it is to return to the Whitsundays' Airlie Beach, once again making it the final Australian stop in its eleven-month epic circumnavigation. Posted on 30 Jun HotelPlanner.com to Debut in Clipper Race
Leading online provider of group and individual travel services HotelPlanner.com, the leading online provider of group and individual travel services, will make its global ocean-racing debut as a Team Partner in the eleven-month duration Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race. Posted on 29 Jun ChartCo back on board as Official Supplier
For the Clipper 2017-18 Race The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race welcomes ChartCo, a leading global supplier of maritime digital data and compliance services, back as Official Supplier for its fifth consecutive edition. Posted on 28 Jun Greenings International to debut team
In biggest Round-the-World Ocean Race It is announced today that Greenings International, a world leader in sourcing Senior Level Executive Talent for Card Payment and Fintech clients, will debut as a Team Partner in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race. Posted on 19 Jun Clipper CEO set for Prudential RideLondon 100
William Ward's challenge to support official race charity Unicef UK The Clipper Race's official charity is UNICEF, and this year the teams are aiming to raise £400,000. Clipper's CEO, William Ward, has worked closely with Unicef UK and its global offices, experiencing first-hand the vital work it does. Posted on 19 Jun Uruguay to debut in Clipper Race route
Punta del Este to feature as South American host port For the first time in the 21-year history of the Clipper Race, the biggest round-the-world ocean race, it is revealed today that Punta del Este, Uruguay, will feature as the South American Host Port for its 2017-18 edition. Posted on 2 Jun Clipper 70 fleet refit complete
As start of the Clipper 2017-18 Race approaches Following nine months of intensive work, the last of the twelve Castro designed Clipper 70 foot yachts that make up the world's largest matched fleet of ocean racers, has just completed her re-fit. Posted on 31 May

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy