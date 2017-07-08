Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Zhik Seaboots
Zhik Seaboots

ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 - Day 3

by ORC Media today at 8:44 am 30 June - 8 July 2017

After a brief delay awaiting breeze, the start of inshore racing on the third day of the ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 saw another day of light air - 6-8 knots from the southwest - but racing was nonetheless surprisingly close on corrected time.

Two races on windward-leeward courses were completed, with a shortened course in the second race, and new series leaders have emerged in two of the three classes.

Maurizio Poser's Swan 42 Sheraa Yacht Club Hannibal seems to have chosen the right strategy in being the slowest rated boat in Class A because the are sailing extremely well and have extended their lead in the standings on the strength of their 3-1 finishing record today. Their two closest rivals in second and third place - Sandro Paniccia's Scuderia 50 Altair 3 and Vincenzo Onerato's Cookson 50 Mascalzone Latino - are 9 and 11 points behind, respectively. The Class A reigning World Champion - Vadim Yakimenko's TP52 Freccia Rossa - was given a scoring penalty for Races 1 & 2 from the Jury for a small safety equipment issue discovered after sailing, but remains in contention in 4th place.

In Class B Diego Zanco's X-41 Nube from Croatia had solid finishes of 3-3 today to jump to the top of standings, helped in part by yesterday's series leader - Sergey Kolesnikov's X-41 Technonicol from Russia - suffered a 50-point black flag penalty for being over early at the start, a testament to the aggressiveness of the starts in this class. Nube enjoys now a healthy 21-point lead over one of the pre-event favourites, second-placed Massimo de Campo's Swan 42 Selene Alifax, who in turn is only one point ahead of Nadia Canalaz's M45 Horus Tempus Fugit. Once the event's scoreboard reaches 7 races each team may drop their worst score, so this will give Technonicol a chance to come back into the top ranks.

In Class C the racing was especially close, with two teams in the top ranks having to share points for third place. On scores of 5-3 in Races 3 and 4, Alessio Querin's Farr 30 Mummy One-Lab Met jumped to the top of the leaderboard with a 7.5-point lead over Michael Mollmann's X37 Hansen from Denmark and another Farr 30, Giacomo and Franco Loro Piana's Sease. They are 10.5 points ahead of the next nearest rival, Giuseppe Giuffre's Italia 9.98 Low Noise II, Class C World Champion in 2014 and 2015. The leader after the first two offshore races, Aivar Tuulberg's Arcona 340 Katariina II, the reigning ORC Class C European Champion, had a tough day on scores of 20 and 16, forcing him off the top of the standings.

ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 day 3 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com
ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 day 3 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com

Notable for the day in Class C was Cesare Brennan's modified Melges 32 Airis, who had the best inshore race record of 3-1. If this veteran team continues to sail well and when discards will be allowed (possibly Friday), watch for them to vault up the standings when their 46th in Race 2 is dropped.

ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 day 3 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com
ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 day 3 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com

Racing resumes today in the Gulf of Trieste, with another two inshore races planned.

More information, including live-streaming from the race courses, tracking from TracTrac, photos, videos and more at www.orcworlds2017.com.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Light conditions challenge fleet
In ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 Offshore Races Sometimes offshore racing can be gruelling, not for too much wind but for too little. In conditions that yesterday and last night tried the patience of both competitors and the Race Committee, the fleet of 116 teams finally limped across the finish line. Posted on 5 Jul ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 starts tomorrow
115 entries from 19 countries taking part After over a year of preparation, a consortium of organizers from six regional clubs near Trieste, the Porto San Rocco Marina, and the Offshore Racing Congress (ORC) are pleased that 115 entries from 19 countries have accepted their invitations. Posted on 2 Jul Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez 2017 preview
On course for an exceptional vintage An unmissable gathering at the end of September in the legendary port, the Voiles de Saint-Tropez approaches its 19th edition with continued enthusiasm. Posted on 25 Jun Freccia Rossa's momentous display
In the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup Patience, mental fortitude and an unrelenting desire to surmount the challenges posed by fickle weather conditions defined the racing at the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup. Posted on 17 Jun Line honours glory for Momo
In the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup The Maxi 72 Momo (GER) has claimed line honours in the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup. Arriving in Genoa at 21:39.04 local time on Thursday, Dieter Schön and his crew completed the 65th edition of the historic offshore race in 32 hours, 52 minutes and 4 seconds. Posted on 16 Jun 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup
Race around the rock underway The famous race is underway. At 12:45 today an international fleet of 209 yachts commenced the 65th running of the Giraglia Rolex Cup. Departing from Saint-Tropez, France, their destination is the historic port city of Genoa, Italy. Posted on 14 Jun Giraglia Rolex Cup Inshore Series day 3
241 nautical mile offshore race starts tomorrow An exciting inshore series at the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup concluded earlier today with competition going down to the wire across all classes. Posted on 13 Jun Giraglia Rolex Cup Inshore Series day 2
Adrenalin starts pumping Breezes picked up late in the day today at the Giraglia Rolex Cup, partnered by Rolex and organised by the Yacht Club Italiano and the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez. Posted on 12 Jun 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta overall
German team, American boat and Swiss craftsmanship With two firsts and a second in testing offshore conditions, Harald Bruning and his team on the C&C30 Topas separated from a competitive nine-boat fleet and won overall class honours in the 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta presented by Rolex. Posted on 12 Jun Giraglia Rolex Cup Inshore Series day 1
At the famous Vieux Port of Saint-Tropez The famous Vieux Port of Saint-Tropez is today absorbed in nautical activity, as hundreds of yachts and thousands of competitors engage in a week of first class sailing at the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup. Posted on 11 Jun

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy