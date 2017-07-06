Online exclusive Gill UV Rash Vest

Part of our performance clothing range, the Men's UV Rash Vest is back by popular demand in a limited edition White & Orange colourway, available exclusively online. This 4-way stretch fabric garment features flatlocked seams and 50+ UV sun protection, delivering on both comfort and practicality.

Related Articles

Discover Gill pro's favourite kit

Celebration of Women's Sport Week 2017 In celebration of Women's Sport Week 2017, we asked our resident female sailors what Gill products they liked the most, and why.

Perfect gift ideas for action heroes

Gill has a perfect range of gift ideas for Father's Day With Father's Day fast approaching, are you stuck for a gift? If your Dad likes to get out on the water, Gill has a perfect range of gift ideas which are ideal for action heroes.

Gill UV Tec clothing

To keep you cool and safe in the sun When you're out in the sun all day, you need clothing that will keep you cool, and protected. Gill's UV Tec range has been designed to do just that.

New In: Gill Pro Gloves

Tried and tested in race conditions Gill have long been the trusted sailing glove brand and it's easy to see why with our continuous programme of improvements and testing.

See the sailing stars of the future!

Volvo Gill Optimist Inland this weekend The 2017 Volvo Gill Optimist Inland Championships takes place at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire this weekend, and it's where you can see the sailing stars of the future!

Gill upgrading warehouse systems

Save 15% off your order until Tuesday 9th May We wanted to let you know that there might be a delay on orders being despatched this weekend due to an upgrade to our warehouse systems.

Embrace any adventure with Gill's new OS2

Technical, yet stylish, next generation protection Technical, yet stylish, our next generation OS2 Jacket provides offshore protection for sailors spending a considerable amount of time on the water. Every detail has been carefully considered so that you stay dry and warm.

Gill's new Championship Gloves set the standard

Performance, protection and durability for racers Gill's gloves set the precedence for design and technical innovation. The NEW Championship Gloves have been built in conjunction with the out-and-out racer who needs performance, protection and durability that goes above and beyond.

Early season essentials

And spring savings from Gill Sailing in the UK at the start of the season, the weather can change from wet and windy, to sunny and dry within hours. A robust layering system ensures you stay warm and dry, and when you layer back - you still stay protected from the sun.