The World Sailing Show - July 2017

This month's World Sailing Show comes from the heart of the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda where this beautiful mid Atlantic island put on a show like no other. Flying Cup boats, Superyachts, the J-Class and the Youth America's Cup pulled the crowds.

The World Sailing Show was there.

How the America's Cup was won

Collision, controversy and capsize, the 35th America's Cup opened with a bang as the new breed of foiling Cup boats took to the stage in Bermuda for the most spectacular America's Cup. From top speeds of 44knots to multiple lead changes, high speed crosses and 'dry laps', this was an America's Cup like no other. The World Sailing Show was there, in the thick of the action and looks at how the Cup was won from the early Round Robins to the Cup match itself.

But the spectacle didn't finish there.

J-Class spectacular

Only 10 were ever built from just 20 designs and their reign lasted less than a decade. So when seven J's arrived in Bermuda, their regatta grabbed the headlines. Originals, replicas and newly built yachts from original designs, this was a unique regatta and a spectacular event. In the 1930s they were the most technically advanced yachts in the world so their presence in Bermuda was a fitting tribute to the modern America's Cup.

But the racing also provided the answer to an 80 year old debate.

Red Bull Youth America's Cup

Creating a pathway for aspiring Cup sailors has been one of the goals of the modern event. Running between the main America's Cup race days, twelve national teams, comprising six sailors aged 18-24 took part in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.

And the racing went all the way to the wire.

Sailing World Cup Final

Breeze, waves and tough competition provided three key ingredients for a thrilling Sailing World Cup final in Santander, Spain. With teams having to qualify for the event the standard was high from the outset.

And while the 2020 Games may be three years away, the competition is clearly ramping already up as crews take on their toughest opponents in a bid to attract the attention of the team selectors.

The Volvo Ocean Race's ambitious new project

It is the oldest and the most famous round the world race. From its pioneering roots in the 1970s, the Volvo Ocean Race, (formerly known as the Whitbread Round the World Race), has always pushed at the boundaries. This October sees the start of the next race, but plans are already afoot for the following iteration of the race. New boats and a new approach to routes are among the key details of the next generation.

The World Sailing Show went to Volvo headquarters in Gothenburg Sweden to find out what is in store.