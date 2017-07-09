Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
McLube SailKote - ML01
McLube SailKote - ML01
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Swedish David topples Aussie Goliath at GKSS Match Cup Sweden

by World Match Racing Tour today at 10:05 pm 4-9 July 2017

GKSS Match Cup Sweden is renowned for drawing out exceptional performances from local sailors, fired up by crowds cheering them on from the perimeter of Marstrand Arena and with assistance from the Nordic wind gods.

This occurred today when Nicklas Dackhammar's ESSIQ Racing Team, 15th on the World Match Racing Tour leaderboard, overcame Australian Matt Jerwood's Redline Racing 5th placed team in a five race marathon.

The southerly wind veered west mid-afternoon and there were large holes across the course, with wind speeds of 4- 14 knots. Aboard their high performance M32 catamarans, Dackhammar won race one, then in the second Jerwood prevailed after three lead changes. Jerwood planted a pre-start penalty on his opponent taking it to match point but then the young Swede bounced back the level the score. The final race seemed to all be over when Dackhammar copped another pre-start penalty. Advantage Australia.

However "there were puffy conditions. It was getting quite light and we thought that would favour us, sailing upwind with the gennaker," explained Dackhammar. "We tried to avoid the light patches and make good manoeuvres sailing fast all the time."

Swedish fans were euphoric when their underdogs eventually pulled ahead, to win the decider and a Quarter Finals place. On board there were hugs all round. "It was a relief," admitted Dackhammar. "The World Match Racing Tour is a top level competition and coming to our city in our country – this is the event we most want to win. We knew it would be tough against Jerwood. They were second in Australia and were third here last year. This shows that we can go all the way."

GKSS Match Cup Sweden day 2 - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT
GKSS Match Cup Sweden day 2 - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT

Jerwood was gracious in defeat: "We weren't good enough today. All day we were struggling in the lighter airs while Nick is really quick. We can't keep up with him in those conditions."

Elsewhere in the Super 16 Knockout round, Pieter-Jan Postma went 3-1 up against match racing veteran Torvar Mirsky while there were 3-0 wins for David Gilmour against Sally Barkow's all-female Team Magenta 32 crew and in Chris Steele's race against another popular Swedish skipper, Johnie Berntsson and his FLUX Team.

Spindrift racing skipper Yann Guichard was also on fire, albeit in slightly unorthodox fashion. He lost all his starts against Sam Gilmour, but in all three races came from behind to take the lead. "It was really tight racing," said Guichard. "We made a couple of mistakes during the pre-starts, but after that we sailed very well. Our tactics were perfect and our manoeuvres as well. Sometimes you wake up in the morning and you can't put a foot wrong." As to losing the starts, Guichard attributed this to mis-communication on board.

With Sam Gilmour out, one Gilmour remains in the competition in elder brother David. "Today was quite difficult because it was more shifty with the wind coming over land," he said.

Gilmour also took some match racing to two time Women's Match Racing World Champion, Sally Barkow. This included a massive final race dial-down coming into the top mark that left Team Magenta 32 floundering. "Dial-downs don't generally work in catamarans and we had planning on not doing one but we thought it was the right spot under the rocks where there wasn't so much wind and Sally had to do quite a big turn to go behind us and there wasn't much wind for them to accelerate," Gilmour explained

Another star performer was young Sydney sailor Harry Price, who breezed through his Qualifying Sail Off to get the final berth in the Super 16. First he dispatched Switzerland's Eric Monnin and then lined up against his fellow Sydney match racer Evan Walker, who again was unable to make an impression on Price, despite planting a pre-start penalty on him.

"We knew we were strong around the course and in the pre-starts and used that to our advantage," said Price. "We have done a lot of monohull match racing in Australia and elsewhere but we've only started in the cats this year. Yesterday was the first time we'd ever been fleet racing in them!"

Tomorrow the remainder of the Super 16 Knockout series will be sailed to determine the rest of the Quarter Finalists.

Qualifying sail off Results:

Harry Price (AUS) Down Under Racing 2-0 Eric Monnin (SUI) Albert Riele Swiss Team
Harry Price (AUS) Down Under Racing 2-0 Evan Walker (AUS) KA Match

Super 16 knockout Results:

Yann Guichard (FRA) Spindrift racing 3-0 Sam Gilmour (AUS) Neptune Racing
David Gilmour (AUS) Team Gilmour 3-0 Sally Barkow (USA) Magenta 32
Pieter-Jan Postma (NED) Sailing Team NL 3-1 Torvar Mirsky (AUS) Mirsky Racing Team
Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE) ESSIQ Racing 3-2 Matt Jerwood (AUS) Redline Racing
Chris Steele (NZL) 36 Below Racing 3-0 Johnie Berntsson (SWE) FLUX Team

www.wmrt.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

GKSS Match Cup Sweden day 1
Williams firing on all cylinders Qualifying at GKSS Match Cup Sweden concluded in magnificent conditions on Marstrand Arena today with northwesterly winds gradually building to 15 knots by mid-afternoon. Posted on 4 Jul Olympians and America's Cup sailors arrive
In Marstrand for GKSS Match Cup Sweden With breaking waves and gales blowing today on the Marstrand Arena, competition at the World Match Racing Tour's GKSS Match Cup Sweden will get underway tomorrow. Posted on 3 Jul Robertson set to lead foreign charge
As World Match Racing Tour heads for Marstrand Perhaps it is the long Swedish involvement in the World Match Racing Tour such as its present owner Aston Harald Sports, manufacturer of the high performance M32 catamaran. Posted on 29 Jun European Match Race Tour Event 6
Zbroja closes gap to Bertheau in Copenhagen While local skipper Martin Boidin took the honours at the sixth European Match Race Tour event held in Copenhagen, eyes were on World #11, the Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja who closed the gap to overall leader Simon Bertheau to 10 points. Posted on 24 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship overall
Macgregor (GBR) wins after exciting final day in Helsinki For a second day, the thunderstorms rushed the sailors off of the water, but not before Lucy Macgregor and her Team Mac with teammates Silja Lehtinen Frost, Rosie Watkins, Imogen Stanley, and Charlotte Lawrence were declared champions. Posted on 21 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 4
And now there are four Before thunderstorms abruptly ended the racing in Helsinki, there were some exciting matches in the Quarter-Finals of the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship. Posted on 20 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 3
Macgregor goes undefeated to win Round Robin The battle for the final spots in the quarterfinals came down to the last flight at the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship in Helsinki, Finland. Posted on 19 Jun U.S. Youth Match Racing Championship
Balboa Yacht Club Team wins Sunday marked the conclusion of a successful and fun five day event at the Fort Worth Boat Club, host to the 2017 U.S. Youth Match Racing Championship for the Rose Cup. Posted on 19 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 2
Former World Champions leading the way Despite a long day on the water in blustery conditions, 2010 Women's Match Racing World Champion Lucy Macgregor (GBR) was quite upbeat about her team's performance and their placement on the top of the standings. Posted on 18 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 1
Fickle winds challenge sailors in Helsinki Someone forgot to make a deal with the Nordic wind god, Aeolius, as racing starts in Finland for the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship. The race committee and teams faced challenges all day as light and shifty winds dominated. Posted on 17 Jun

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy