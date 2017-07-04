Fireballs in the Dublin Bay Sailing Club Tuesday Series 2 - Day 4

by Frank Miller today at 4:55 pm

As Hermine O'Keeffe took up line duty on behalf of one boat and others were away on holidays just three Fireballs made the start line on Tuesday night. Happily it was yet another very balmy and pleasant Tuesday evening's racing.

Once again Noel Butler & Stephen Oram went into match racing mode and danced with Frank Miller & Ed Butler on the start line, ultimately allowing the third boat Cariosa Power and Marie Barry get cleanly off the start line, though Miller suffered most, gybing around to start late behind Butler.

While Miller went inshore hoping for a lee-bow effect from the incoming tide Butler went right and ultimately this paid off, with Butler & Oram taking the gun. Miller & Butler were second and Power & Barry third. While the lighter all-woman team closed the gap downwind Miller/Butler were faster upwind in the 3 round w-l course. Conditions were blustery at times but extremely pleasant and warm.

Race two was ground-hog day, this time the pre-start dance led Miller & Butler to an OCS position and they and Power both restarted with Butler & Oram showing them a clean pair of heels. Once again the heavier pair stayed ahead of the ladies though the downwind legs saw them looking over their shoulders.

While there was a degree of predictability about the outcome of racing this was as pleasant a sail as anyone could hope for on a July evening.