Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Elite 728x90
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Gill Harness Rescue Tool
Gill Harness Rescue Tool

Boats for sale

Fireball K12290
located in Oxford

Fireballs in the Dublin Bay Sailing Club Tuesday Series 2 - Day 4

by Frank Miller today at 4:55 pm 4 July 2017

As Hermine O'Keeffe took up line duty on behalf of one boat and others were away on holidays just three Fireballs made the start line on Tuesday night. Happily it was yet another very balmy and pleasant Tuesday evening's racing.

Once again Noel Butler & Stephen Oram went into match racing mode and danced with Frank Miller & Ed Butler on the start line, ultimately allowing the third boat Cariosa Power and Marie Barry get cleanly off the start line, though Miller suffered most, gybing around to start late behind Butler.

While Miller went inshore hoping for a lee-bow effect from the incoming tide Butler went right and ultimately this paid off, with Butler & Oram taking the gun. Miller & Butler were second and Power & Barry third. While the lighter all-woman team closed the gap downwind Miller/Butler were faster upwind in the 3 round w-l course. Conditions were blustery at times but extremely pleasant and warm.

Race two was ground-hog day, this time the pre-start dance led Miller & Butler to an OCS position and they and Power both restarted with Butler & Oram showing them a clean pair of heels. Once again the heavier pair stayed ahead of the ladies though the downwind legs saw them looking over their shoulders.

While there was a degree of predictability about the outcome of racing this was as pleasant a sail as anyone could hope for on a July evening.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series 2 day 3
America's Cup fever strikes! Tuesday saw another Dublin Bay Sailing Club outing for Fireballs in the Dun Laoghaire summer series. The wind was a blustery warm southerly with gusts reaching the high teens at times. Posted on 28 Jun Fireball Irish Open Championship
New format, new venue, same winners! For their 2017 Open Championship, the Irish Fireball Class Association departed from their normal two-day, six-race format for provincial championships and held a single day Championship with a target of four races. Posted on 26 Jun Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series 2 day 2
Five go sailing! It didn't really look like racing would be possible yesterday evening! Having enjoyed another sunny day in Dun Laoghaire, though it was not as "blue sky" as the previous three days, the expectation of a reasonable sea breeze was not met! Posted on 21 Jun Just 3 months to go
Until 2017 Gul Fireball Europeans & Nationals at Lyme Regis With just over three months to go until the largest event in this year's Fireball calendar commences, the combined Gul European and UK National Championships, hosted by Lyme Regis SC from 18-25 August, is shaping up to be a great success! Posted on 14 Jun Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series 2 day 1
Balmy evening on Dublin Bay – not to everyone's pleasure! A week away from the longest day of the year and we had another balmy evening on Dublin Bay. No reason to complain therefore... except if you were the Race Officer trying to set a course in a wind that was light, fickle and moving around. Posted on 14 Jun Fireball Eastern Championship
Bright sunshine and wind at Brightlingsea The Fireball fleet arrived at Brightlingsea on the 3rd/4th June for the Eastern Championship. Bright sunshine and 15 knots of wind greeted them. Posted on 13 Jun Fireballs at Hayling Island
Two days of great racing and glorious sunshine The Fireball Open meeting at Hayling Island brought 25 boats to the south coast to enjoy two days of great racing and glorious sunshine. The weekend was shared with both the Merlin and Contender fleets who also had Hayling Open meetings. Posted on 12 Jun Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series day 6
Another balmy evening for the fleet For a third Tuesday in a row Fireballers were treated to a balmy night's sailing in the DBSC series. Until very late afternoon the wind was distinctly lively with white horses all across the bay. Posted on 31 May Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series day 5
Balmy evening proves a sailing delight While Tuesday was a warm blustery day, by the time Fireballers descended on the waterfront clubs the breeze was fading. Early birds Frank Miller and Ed Butler sailed to the harbour mouth to be greeted by 180 degree shifts and finally zero air. Posted on 24 May Fireball ISA-sponsored coaching session
Ger Owens' Loopies replace Adam Bower's Woompatah When Ger Owens' Loopies replace Adam Bower's Woompatah you know it must be Fireball Training Weekend... Posted on 21 May

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy