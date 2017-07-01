Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
Leader Extra Deep Over Boom Cover
Leader Extra Deep Over Boom Cover

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain
RS Aero 7 1535
located in Hayling Island

Rooster Southern Area Topper Travellers at Stokes Bay Sailing Club

by Jason Kirk, Zoe Belben & Arran Goodman today at 1:58 pm 1 July 2017

The great turnout of Topper sailors competing in the Southern Area continued with 43 boats attending the Stokes Bay SC on 1st July for the 4th event of the 2017 Rooster Southern Area Topper traveller series.

Situated in the Eastern Solent, sailors were greeted with warm temperatures, a 6 to 10 knot westerly veering SW breeze, and neap flooding tide. For parents stuck ashore, the day coincided with the annual Round the Island Race giving ample spectating opportunities across the Solent panorama.

30 boats signed on for the 5.3 fleet and 13 4.2 sailors justifying separate race starts.

Many thanks to the Stokes Bay SC team for turning around 4 races on an excellent trapezoidal course with square start lines and Rooster Sailing for the continued sponsorship of the 2017 series and providing the highly sought after exclusive Rooster Southern Area visors for the sailors.

The next event will be at Chichester Yacht Club on Sunday 9th July – first race start planned at 11.40am.

5.3 Fleet report by Zoe Belben

Stokes Bay held the 4th in the series for the Southern Topper Travellers, which attracted 30 5.3 Toppers. The event was blessed with ideal sailing conditions of westerly force 2-3 and bright sunshine.

Stokes Bay offered its normal challenges of Solent current and chop which benefitted local sailors, who found that going inshore out of the current favoured massively. Zoë Belben took advantage of this by winning the first 3 races of 4 on the trapezoidal course. Dan Batty found the increase in wind to his favour and won the final race.

Zoë took her first open meeting win followed by Angus Kemp and Phoebe Hutchings. The series continues this coming weekend at Chichester.

4.2 Fleet report by Arran Goodman

With a smaller turnout than the previous event in Poole, thirteen 4.2 sailors competed in the regatta fighting for the top spaces. The course was a square with an upwind leg, a starboard reach, a downwind leg and a port reach before the finish. The winds started at around 15 – 20 knots, which made pleasing sailing conditions for the first race with Ollie Payne (Stokes Bay SC) in the lead, myself (Arran Goodman, Hill Head SC) in 2nd and Jude Smith (Stokes Bay) in 3rd.

The second race followed but the wind had dropped and with the ever-increasing tide coming down the race course, the windward mark became a struggle to lay. Dan Perkins (Warsash SC) won that race after rounding the mark before flying ahead with Jude in 2nd and myself in 3rd.

After the second race, everyone had noticed the strong tide when making the mark. Dan was in front, Ollie in 2nd and Charlie Gran (Chichester YC) in 3rd. Race 4 was the last race and the final chance to get a good place. The course had been shortened and it was a light wind race with some of the smaller sailors in front. It was on the reach just before the finish where places were made, but the 3 out in front were River Green (Poole YC) in 1st, Dan in 2nd and Ollie in 3rd.

Overall, Dan was in 1st, with 4 points, Ollie in 2nd, with 6 points, and I was 3rd with 9 points.

I learnt a lot about tidal sailing and thoroughly enjoyed the hot competition. I can't wait for the next one in Chichester on the 9th of July.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
5.3 Rig Results
148140Zoe BelbenStokes Bay SC111‑63
247860Angus KempPoole YC2‑8428
347797Phoebe HutchingsWarsash SC32‑538
447310Emmy WalkerWarsash SC‑843512
547658Dan BattyDorchester SC7‑106114
645477Jake AtkinsStokes Bay SC43‑8714
746512Daniel KimishWarsash SC‑12521017
847855Harriet KirkStokes Bay SC9‑149422
948050Heloise ShadboltWarsash SC56‑141324
1047078Monique Vennis‑OzanneHill Head SC‑17117927
1131223Aaron MiddletonLee‑on‑Solent SC‑157121433
1247078Ollie Vennis‑OzanneHill Head SC1113‑151236
1346509Natalie AnnelsParkstone YC13‑1716837
1448006Benjamin BradleyHill Head SC621‑261138
1546720Frederick BarryWarsash SC‑219111939
1642932Andy PengWarsash SC101613‑1839
1744806Harris GoodmanHill Head SC141217‑2043
1847676Scott WhiteheadWarsash SC22‑25101749
1937660Richard ThurlbyHill Head SC1915‑201650
2047076Daniel NicollGoring Thames SC1818‑191551
2147732Sophie RennieParkstone YC‑2322182161
2245507Stuart AitkinWarsash SC201922‑2561
2343600Jasper HiltonStokes Bay SC1620(DNC)DNC67
2446835Luke DowningStokes Bay SC‑2723232268
2545307Hayley OldenHill Head SC25‑26212470
2647754Imogen AsquithHill Head SC26‑27252374
2747890Zoe WalkerWarsash SC(DNC)24242674
2842502Maxx BastenieStokes Bay SC24(DNC)DNCDNC86
2933837Islay GoodmanHill Head SC(DNC)DNF282786
3032211Ollie KettleStokes Bay SC(DNC)DNF272886
4.2 Rig Results
147853Daniel PerkinsWarsash SC‑41124
246620Ollie PayneStokes Bay SC1‑5236
348083Arran GoodmanHill Head SC234‑79
447079Jude SmithStokes Bay SC32‑5510
541886Charlie GranChichester YC‑1043613
648092Louise DavisWarsash SC5‑66415
745757River GreenPoole YC9‑118118
844151Freddy SwiftWarsash SC69‑10823
926Ollie FreemantlePoole YC879‑1024
107Sam RedingtonStokes Bay SC(DNF)811928
1146892Josephine AsquithHill Head SC710‑121229
123036William GroomStokes Bay SC(DNC)DNF71334
1345310Patrick SmithStokes Bay SC(DNC)12131136
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Toppers at Chichester preview
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 5 Hello all South, South-East, South-West and East zone sailors! The fifth of the 2017 Rooster Sailing Southern Topper Traveller series events is now less than a week away, to be held at Chichester YC in West Sussex on Sunday 9th July. Posted on 4 Jul Topper Irish Nationals preview
Competitors set for Larne Lough in a few days With only days to go, the countdown towards the 'Topper Irish National Championships' - now in its 30th year - has started in earnest. Posted on 30 Jun Topper Midland Championship
35 sailors race at Notts County SC Warm, sunny, breezy conditions greeted the 35 Topper sailors competing at the ITCA Midlands Topper Championship, held at Notts County Sailing Club on 24th and 25th June, sponsored by Morton Boats, Pinnell & Bax, and Dinghy Rope. Posted on 27 Jun Toppers at Rutland
180 sailors for Volvo GJW Direct National Series 5 180 Toppers descended upon Rutland SC last weekend for round 5 of the 2016-17 Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series. After a succession of windy national events, the advance forecast this time was predicting generally light winds. Posted on 23 Jun Toppers at Poole
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 3 A superb turnout of Topper sailors descended on Poole YC in Dorset over the weekend of 10th and 11th June for one day of pre-event race coaching followed by the third event of the 2017 Rooster Southern Area Topper traveller on day 2. Posted on 21 Jun Toppers at Stokes Bay preview
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 4 The fourth of the 2017 Rooster Southern Topper Traveller series events is now under two weeks away to be held at Stokes Bay Sailing Club in Hampshire on Saturday 1st July. Posted on 21 Jun Plymouth Dinghy Regatta
Bumper entry of 65 boats The 2017 Plymouth Dinghy Regatta saw a bumper entry of 65 boats, covering a diverse range of classes and speeds, from a foiling Moth through to Toppers who were also contesting their South West Championships. Posted on 15 Jun North West Junior Travellers at Bassenthwaite
Including the RS Tera Northern Championship Over the weekend of 10-11 June Bassenthwaite Sailing Club held a multi fleet open meeting, mainly for junior sailors, generally sailing single handed boats. Posted on 12 Jun Toppers at Chipstead
23 sailors, including one visitor from Devon Twenty-three Topper sailors gathered on the Saturday morning, including one visitor from Devon, for the annual Chipstead Topper Open Meeting. Posted on 11 Jun Stride Treglown Topper Welsh Championship
A weekend of fun at Llandegfedd When my parents suggested a trip to Llandegfedd for the Welsh Nationals as we weren't sailing anywhere else I thought, "why not". Some of my friends had said they were already going and another weekend of racing and socialising with them is always fun. Posted on 6 Jun

Upcoming Events

Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul Waldringfield SC Topper Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Notts County SC Topper Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Hayling Island SC Topper Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug Waldringfield SC Topper Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy