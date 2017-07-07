Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)
Product Feature
Zhik Hydrobase Super Thermals
Zhik Hydrobase Super Thermals

RYA Cymru Wales All Afloat

by Hamish Stuart, RYA Cymru-Wales today at 2:43 pm 7 July 2017

Around 50 children from ethnic minority backgrounds in Cardiff have been given the chance to try sailing, in RYA Cymru Wales All Afloat sessions full of smiles, laughter and fun.

While the hope is that some of those taking part will be interested in joining sailing clubs to keep up an interest in watersports, the starting point is simply getting kids out on the water in a safe and supervised environment.

The scheme was launched by children from Cardiff Muslim Primary and Grangetown Youth Forum, at the Channel View Centre in Cardiff Bay.

Simon Lu, BME sports officer for Cardiff and part of the BME sport community project, explained, "Today we have started our sailing project in partnership with RYA Cymru Wales.

"We are bringing sailing provisions to the BME (British Minority Ethnic) communities of Cardiff, giving them the opportunity to go on the water, having lots of fun sailing, big smiles lots of excitement, it is fantastic to see as well.

RYA Cymru Wales All Afloat in Cardiff - photo © Hamish Stuart
RYA Cymru Wales All Afloat in Cardiff - photo © Hamish Stuart

"We are looking to progress it, possibly get some members joining the local yacht clubs and sailing schools.

"Sailing is important because it helps to break down the barriers between the communities. A lot of people from the BME communities would have looked at sailing and thought it is not for me, the demographic is middle class, white, and middle aged.

"Us bridging that gap, giving them the opportunity to sail and to go out on the water and have these opportunities is just fantastic in terms of community cohesion and making them feel more welcome by giving access to these activities.

"There will be four groups of 12, three sessions of tasters and after that progress those that are really keen and those that have excelled with the opportunities to get accreditation in terms of Learn to Sail courses after that."

RYA Cymru Wales All Afloat in Cardiff - photo © Hamish Stuart
RYA Cymru Wales All Afloat in Cardiff - photo © Hamish Stuart

RYA Cymru Wales South Wales development officer Pete Muskett added, "We want to promote different people coming out on the water.

"It tends to be that you went sailing because your parents went sailing and so the more we can do to get sailing out in the community the better.

"This is the perfect spot. There are hundreds of thousands of people living within a few miles of here, it is safe as houses, the kids are loving it."

For further details about Welsh sailing and watersports, please go to www.rya.org.uk/rya-regions/rya-cymru-wales or www.facebook.com/RYACymruWales or follow on Twitter @RYACymruWales. You can also keep up to date by following RYA Cymru Wales on Instagram - www.instagram.com/rya_cymru_wales

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Hansas at Burghfield
No where near the forecast wind strength Burghfield Sailing Club's annual Hansa Sailability Open Meeting was held on Saturday 1 July. The weather forecast was benign with 10 knots blowing from the North West. The day started dull with the wind strength no where near what was forecast. Posted on 5 Jul World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Kim Andersen continues to keep us informed Another month has flown by, and as ever, it is my great pleasure to keep you all informed about what we at World Sailing have been working on during this period. Posted on 4 Jul Kieler Woche overall
Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold On a windy final day at Kiel Week, Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day of Kiel Week. Posted on 25 Jun Titles to German, Polish and Spanish sailors
At the Para World Sailing Championships Home nation favourite Heiko Kröger claimed the title in the 2.4 Norlin OD, Poland's Piotr Cichocki clinically snapped up gold in the Men's Hansa 303 and Spain's Violeta del Reino sailed exceptionally on the final day to seal a convincing victory. Posted on 25 Jun Going down to the wire
At the Para World Sailing Championships A scintillating finale at the Para World Sailing Championships is on the cards in Kiel, Germany after the penultimate day of competition was as close as close could be. Posted on 24 Jun Kieler Woche day 8
Finns set for match race duel in Medal Races Victory in the Finns at Kiel Week looks set to come down to a duel between Sweden's Max Salminen and Estonia's Deniss Karpak. After winning the final race on a breezy afternoon, Salminen sits at the top of the leaderboard on equal points with his rival. Posted on 24 Jun Kieler Woche day 7
Triple bullets for 470 stars in a windy Westerly A strong wind from the west gusted over 25 knots at Kiel Week, and some big names seized the opportunity to shoot up the leaderboard. Posted on 24 Jun Para World Sailing Championships day 3
"Survival" sailing Whatever wind was lacking on Thursday at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships certainly wasn't on Friday, as the breeze turned up several notches, pushing sailors into "survival" mode. Posted on 23 Jun Para World Sailing Championships day 2
What a difference a day makes After the opening day of the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships was blessed with gorgeous sunshine and a 7-9 knot breeze, albeit shifty, Thursday was a massive contrast. Posted on 23 Jun Kieler Woche day 6
Wild weather makes for a topsy-turvy day On a day when Kiel Week's weather threw almost everything at the competitors except the kitchen sink, Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz kept cool heads to move into the overall lead of the 49er FX fleet. Posted on 22 Jun

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy