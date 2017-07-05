Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Product Feature
Octane Top
Octane Top

Imperiet II crowned overall winner in the ÅF Offshore Race 2017

by Mats Olsson today at 12:13 pm 2-5 July 2017
Imperiet II crowned overall winner of the 2017 ÅF Offshore Race © Oskar Kihlborg

Imperiet II is the overall winner of the ÅF Offshore Race – round Gotland 2017. Early Wednesday morning it was clear that none of the boats behind could catch up.

The boat from Stockholm with skipper Paul Nord and crew arrived in Sandhamn early Tuesday evening, 52 hours and 43 minutes after their start in Stockholm. There was a long wait for the final result. When Paul Nord realized that he was overall winner on corrected time the skipper made a big smile.

"Our ambition was set high: We should do our best achievement ever together as a team. We focused all the time on how to take the next wave and then the next one. The discussions and the united decisions we made have been rewarded. That is the important thing, not the result itself but how we got there."

Imperiet II crowned overall winner of the 2017 ÅF Offshore Race - photo © Ola Qviberg
Imperiet II crowned overall winner of the 2017 ÅF Offshore Race - photo © Ola Qviberg

For the crew on board the winning boat, sailing is about three things: Boat speed, boat handling and a little bit of luck. With partly new crew with among others some from the old Imperiet gang and some from the boat Boxer finally there was victory.

"We thought that the time should take us far in the race, but in sailing so much can happen. It is absolutely amazing that we managed to get the total victory," Paul says and continues:

"The goal is always to have a good race together as a team. We have made a good achievement, good sailing and we feel that we delivered. It was extremely nice sailing with strong winds and good speed. The feeling to round Hoburgen after tough tacking was fantastic."

Second place overall was Furiosa from Estonian, a Cookson 50 from the Big Boat class. Third was Absolute Blue, a Swedish, First 40,7 in SRS A.

For more information visit www.ksss.se

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

New speed record around Gotland
For CQS in the ÅF Offshore Race Ludde Ingvall with crew on the 100-footer CQS made a new speed record in ÅR Offshore Race - round Gotland, when entering the port at Sandhamn Monday evening. Twenty years since he last broke the record he did it again. Posted on 4 Jul ÅF Offshore Race start
241 boats head off round Gotland Tacking starts in light winds on the sunny Stockholm waters meant that the crews on the 241 boats had to make difficult decisions between taking time consuming manoeuvres or sail on in inferior winds in order to gain distance. Posted on 2 Jul Extremely fast ÅF Offshore Race
Favourite PAC-MAN wins the big SRS class A repeated favourite did it again when Jimmy Hellberg and his PAC-MAN won the big SRS class in the ÅF Offshore Race (previously round Gotland Race) for the second time in a row. Posted on 7 Jul 2016 Looking back at the Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup
How do they keep those boats identically equipped? September in New England offers some of the best sailing weather of the year – and so it was last week in Newport, Rhode Island, a favourite venue among sailors worldwide. Posted on 22 Sep 2015 Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup overall
Rule Britannia! The morning air reverberated with the sound of cannon fire and boat horns as the international fleet, battle flags flying, paraded around Newport harbour and past the main dock of the New York Yacht Club. Posted on 20 Sep 2015 Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup day 4
Momentum shift To avoid the foggy conditions enveloping Newport on the penultimate day of racing for the 2015 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, the fleet was sent up Narragansett Bay where 8-12 knots of breeze allowed the race committee to run three races. Posted on 19 Sep 2015 Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup day 2
Mid Point of the Regatta A day of intense racing on Rhode Island Sound marked the mid-point of the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. The south-south west breeze filled in early in the day, which allowed three races to be sailed in 8-10 knots by the international fleet. Posted on 18 Sep 2015 Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup day 1
Royal Thames YC tops the leadeboard Few events can rival the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup: the racing is fiercely competitive and technical; demanding split-second precision and teamwork. Posted on 17 Sep 2015 Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup starts today
International teams return to Newport It is a testament to the ideals of Corinthian competition, and the camaraderie associated with the sport that for the fourth edition of the event, six of the 17 entered yacht club teams will be welcomed back as four-time veterans. Posted on 12 Sep 2015 One month to Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup
September in Newport, Rhode Island Just one month remains before the start of the fourth edition of the Rolex New York Yacht Club (NYYC) Invitational Cup. Taking place from September 12 to 19 at Harbour Court, the New York Yacht Club's summer home in Newport, Rhode Island. Posted on 12 Aug 2015

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy