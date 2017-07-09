Please select your home edition
J/70 UK National Championship at the Royal Yacht Squadron - Preview

by Louay Habib today at 10:42 am 7-9 July 2017
Four intense races on day 3 of the J/70 Europeans © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC

The J/70 UK National Championship, hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron, will be held this weekend in the Solent. With over 1300 J/70s worldwide, and 146 teams entered for the forthcoming J/70 World Championship, this planing high performance sportsboat is the fastest growing sailing class in the world.

Adrenalin pumping action is expected for the J/70 UK Nationals with 25 teams entered for three days of tactically challenging windward leeward racing. A gruelling schedule of eleven races will also require fitness and stamina for a top performance. Trophies will be awarded to the overall winner, top Corinthian boat, top mixed team, top under 30 team, and a Masters' Trophy.

Fine warm weather looks to be dominating the outlook for the weekend, with the potential for sea breeze in the afternoon, there should be a variety of conditions to test the fleet.

Tim Gratton's RTYC Academy Team lead the peloton downwind on day 2 of the J/70 Europeans - photo © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Tim Gratton's RTYC Academy Team lead the peloton downwind on day 2 of the J/70 Europeans - photo © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC

Reigning J/70 UK National Champions, Calascione & Ripard's Harlequin (RYS), will be amongst the favourites for the overall title, the Maltese/British team placed fourth overall at the J/70 Europeans this summer. Ian Wilson's Soak Racing (RSrnYC), returns to competition and will be a force to reckon with, whilst Jeremy Thorp's Phan (RSYC), has been in good form this season. Patrick Liardet's Cosmic (RSrnYC) is the reigning Corinthian Champion, having come runner up at last year's J/70 National Championship with an all amateur team.

Jack Davies Team Yeti (RSYC), is both Corinthian and under 30, and won the J/70 Class at Cowes Week last year, and scored an impressive 8th at the 2017 J/70 European Championship. Jolly Roger 2 (RTYC), is a youth team skippered by Daniel Schieber who has excelled in both the 420 and 470 classes. The highly accomplished Flying Fifteen and Finn sailor, Simon Childs will be racing F'in Majic 2 (HISC) and vying for the Master Title as well as an overall win.

A baptism of fire on day 2 of the J/70 Europeans - photo © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
A baptism of fire on day 2 of the J/70 Europeans - photo © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC

The highlight of the social activities during the J/70 UK National Championship will be a hog roast on Saturday 8th July, hosted at the prestigious Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes.

Follow all the action with live updates on Facebook www.facebook.com/j70uk and Twitter twitter.com/jukracing

For more information visit: www.rys.org.uk/regattas/j70-nationals

