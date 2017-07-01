Hansa Sailability Open at Burghfield Sailing Club

Hansa Sailability Open at Burghfield © Simon Smith Hansa Sailability Open at Burghfield © Simon Smith

by Simon Smith today at 10:26 am

Burghfield Sailing Club's annual Hansa Sailability Open Meeting was held on Saturday 1 July. The weather forecast was benign with 10 knots blowing from the North West. The day started dull with the wind strength no where near what was forecast.

The race officers set a figure of 8 course which with the fading wind most competitors struggled to finish 2 laps inside an hour. With the wind not looking to improve, shorter simpler triangular courses were set for the rest of the event.

In the Liberty Class both Chris Emmett and David Durston finished on equal points with Chris winning on the last race decider.

In the 303 Double Handers Peter Etherton and Peta Etherton from Frensham Pond narrowly beat Tim Scarisbrick and Janet Whyte from Chesil SC.

In the 303 Single Handers Leslie Phillip from Tideway SC London produced the standout result of the regatta with 3 first places with a 2nd discarded.

In the 2.3 class Lindsay Burns from Frensham Pond also won with 3 first places.

More photos of the event can be viewed at flic.kr/s/aHsm3PpADk