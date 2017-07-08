18ft Skiff European Championship at Lake Garda - Day 1

by Tom Hill today at 7:12 am

Eighteen boats are competing this week in the European Championship with skiffs coming from six countries and some well known names from the Southern Hemisphere.

The racing is over five full-on days with testing conditions likely to leave the No.1 rigs in their bags all week. The fleet are sailing for the first time from Circolo Vela Arco, still in the windy north end of the lake.

Day one saw a clean-sweep for the New Zealand team on Yamaha, with Jarrod Simpson's GBR 47 in second place. Behind the leading pair are a trio of Australian teams.

Results and write-ups at the end of each day can be found at the UK 18ft Skiff Grand Prix Facebook page and on the Circolo Vela Arco website.