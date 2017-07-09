Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Adventure Proof - 728x90
Product Feature
Spinlock Mast Pro
Spinlock Mast Pro

Boats for sale

International Star Class Yacht
located in Stalham

Star World Championship at Troense Bådelaug, Denmark - Day 3

by Mette Heide-Jørgensen today at 9:21 pm 29 June - 9 July 2017

After yesterday's cancellation of the sailing, due to strong winds, the majority of sailors were eager to race again.

In consideration of today's weather forecast, with risk of winds like on the first race day, five crews decided to postpone their competing until the next race to protect their rigging and sails and did not start.

Today's race was postponed for 2 hours, due to strong winds, but at 13.30 o'clock and after a restart, the race was on with 59 boats on the start line.

Despite wind conditions like in the previous race, there were no broken masts today.

Nine boats did not finish the race due to damages on sails or rigging and after a very challenging competition the final battle for stepping on the podium was between boats from Argentina, Germany and Norway.

Aged 23 years old, today's no. one winner Facundo Olezza Baza is the youngest helmsman of all in this World Championship, a very optimistic sign for the Star Class!

Race 2 Results: (top three)

PosHelm / CrewSail No Nationality
 1 Facundo Olezza Baza / Juan Pablo  Engelhard8502Argentina
 2 Reinhard Schmidt / Paul Sradnick8427Germany
 3 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin8317Norway

More information at www.starworlds2017.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Star Worlds at Troense, Denmark day 2
Racing cancelled due to high winds Due to heavy wind conditions, today's racing is cancelled. Yesterday's wind condition caused 7 broken masts and 18 boats did not finish the first race of the Star Worlds, consequently the race management will take precautions to avoid a similar situation. Posted on 3 Jul Star Worlds at Troense, Denmark day 1
Lars Grael masters the strong winds, as many masts break The sailing conditions for the start of the first race day were excellent, with light clouds and winds between 12 to 16 knots, which according to the Principal Race Officer, Thomas Jørgensen is perfect Star boat conditions. Posted on 2 Jul Mark Mendelblatt and Magnus Liljedahl win
90th Bacardi Cup Champions The breeze build up shortly before 1:00pm today with 7 knots from NNE and the RC got the boats on the starting line with the black flag up. Posted on 12 Mar Star class Bacardi Cup in Miami day 5
Top four teams in contention Race Day 5 of the 90th Bacardi Cup Regatta and Race Day 2 of the eighth Annual BACARDI Miami Sailing Week presented by EFG got off to a slow start today with an onshore postponement for every class. Posted on 11 Mar Star class Bacardi Cup in Miami day 4
Light wind Biscayne Bay Race Day 4 of the 90th Bacardi Cup Regatta and Race Day 1 of the 8th Annual BACARDI Miami Sailing Week presented by EFG got off to a slow start today for the Stars. Posted on 10 Mar Star class Bacardi Cup in Miami day 3
Mendelblatt and Liljedahl top the chart A perfect day in Miami to sail the third day of the Bacardi Cup and get two races in with steady 14 knots ESE. RC moved back the start at 11:00 AM and shortened the distance of today's first race in order to make up Monday's cancellation. Posted on 9 Mar Star class Bacardi Cup in Miami day 2
A breezy day with the black flag waving Miami delivered a breezy day on the first day of racing following yesterday's cancellation. With rain clouds over the fleet with steady 20 knots from the east, most of the fleet was over and RC had to call two general recalls. Posted on 8 Mar Too much breeze cancels racing
On day 1 of the Bacardi Cup 2017 Bacardi Cup and BACARDI Miami Sailing Week events kicked off on Saturday night with a highly successful Havana Nights and Casino Party at Coral Reef Yacht Club benefitting Shake-A-Leg Miami, Team Paradise and Sailing Heals. Posted on 6 Mar Star Sailors League live coverage
Of the Bacardi Cup 2017 The Bacardi Cup 2017 is about to start in Miami, Florida and the Star Sailors League media crew is getting ready to bring you into the action with the latest in hi-tech camera technology, as well as Virtual Eye 3D Graphics and expert commentators. Posted on 6 Mar Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series overall
Melges 20, J/70, M32 and Star classes competed The curtain has fallen on the 2016/2017 Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series organised from October to March by the Yacht Club de Monaco in collaboration with clothing supplier SLAM. Posted on 5 Mar

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy