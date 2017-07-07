Please select your home edition
Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 3

by Tim Fells today at 8:18 pm 2-7 July 2017

Who says that light airs racing is boring? The morning race on day three was a roller coaster that went all the way to the line in a nail-biting finish.

Blue v Green flights Course 1,3,1,3,13

Conditions at the start were not auspicious with a very light and patchy breeze from the SSE leading to a rare sight; the whole fleet started on port tack. Smartest of the leading contenders were the Calverts who got a beautifully timed start in pressure in the middle of the line and led up to and around Blackstone mark.

The tricky conditions led to many new faces around the leading pack with locals AJ Squire and Laura Evans notable among them. However, normal service was soon resumed with the Calverts leading Taxi and Alex with Chrises Gould and Kilby in third. These three were engrossed in a tight battle and on the final beat continued to play the Portlemouth shore seaward of the ferry landing but headed into what looked like a big hole up to Mill Bay.

Behind them, boats started to cross to the town side where they enjoyed good pressure and a port lift up the shore to the rocks. Beyond this the new breeze coming out of North Sands gave them a right hander into Blacktone.

The teams that capitalized most were Sophie Mackley and Mary Henderson; Olly Turner and Holly; Mark Gatehouse and Mat Currell; and Scott and Simon and Ali Potts. The Calverts extricated themselves in seventh with Taxi and Alex just in the top ten and the Chrises down in thirteenth.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 3 - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotograhpy.co.uk
Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 3 - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotograhpy.co.uk

On the run down to Crossways, Olly and Holly chose the better line to round clear ahead but new breeze brought those up from behind with eight boats rounding in a bunch. Olly and Holly kept a watchful cover up Ditch End to the Ferry while those behind engaged in boat on boat combat.

In the final push for the line Olly and Holly took one too many final tacks up the shore beyond the ferry and were left struggling on port in the middle of the stream while Sophie and Mary were powering through underneath them. In the tightest of finishes, with the watching spectators screaming for their favourites, Olly and Holly took the cannon by a spinnaker shute.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 3 - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotograhpy.co.uk
Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 3 - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotograhpy.co.uk

Mike and Jane Calvert did extraordinarily well to recover up to third, Mark Gatehouse and Mat Currell sailed the race of their lives to snatch fourth ahead of Simon and Ali with Taxi and Alex sixth.

Red v Black flights Course 1,Y,6,1,3

For the afternoon race the sun was out and the wind had settled to a steadier F2-3 but with more of a Southerly direction which would favour the Portlemouth end of the line. With an adverse flood tide and a one minute black flag, the challenge was to win the pin on the beach. Executing to perfection, Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead were first on to port just off the sand and away down the harbour. Although there was a left hander at the top, Richard and Sam were able to cross clear ahead to take a good lead onto the run. William Warren and Mark Oakey were in second and Tony and Louise Johnson an excellent third.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 3 - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotograhpy.co.uk
Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 3 - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotograhpy.co.uk

On the loop down Yalton creek and then around down Frogmore creek Richard and Sam maintained a good lead. On exiting from mark 6, Jon Turner and Richard Parslow who had been in fifth found a great right hander to pull up into second and take up the chase. At the top end of the beat Jon and Richard played the left hand side past Mill Bay and found another good lift to take them past Richard and Sam into the lead on the final run.

With Jon and Richard comfortably in the lead, the race was on for the final placings. Tim Fells and Fran Gifford who had been in leading bunch all around found a great line down the middle of the harbour to move up to second, followed by William and Mark. Places remained unchanged on the final leg to the line giving the legends Jon and Richard their first win for many years. No doubt Richard may have a bit to say about this!

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 3 - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotograhpy.co.uk
Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 3 - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotograhpy.co.uk

Richard and Sam came home fourth ahead of Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey who had a great last run. Tony and Louise Johnson sailed a fantastic race to take sixth.

Six races down and we have had six different race winners, showing both the competitiveness of the fleet and that this is a very open competition.

Tim and Fran have now taken the lead at the half way stage by one point from Taxi and Alex with Simon and Ali Potts another place back. When the discard comes in it will be very tight at the top.

Results after Day 3:

PosSail NoFlightHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st3764RedTim FellsFrances GiffordSYC/Police Sailing UK6(DNC)1(DNC)(DNC)29
2nd3684GreenAndy DavisAlex WarrenBartley SC1(DNC)(DNC)36(DNC)10
3rd3777BlueSimon PottsAlly PottsBurghfield(DNC)24(DNC)5(DNC)11
4th3735GreenSimon BlakePippa TaylorCookham/Hollingworth3(DNC)(DNC)28(DNC)13
5th3691BlueMike CalvertJane CalvertAxe YC(DNC)37(DNC)3(DNC)13
6th3756BlackWilliam WarrenMark OakeyShoreham SC(DNC)6(DNC)4(DNC)313
7th3788RedChristian BirrellSam BreareyWinsford Flash7(DNC)2(DNC)(DNC)514
8th3778GreenChris GouldChris KilsbyBartley SC4(DNC)(DNC)114(DNC)19
9th3726RedWill HendersonArthur HendersonSYC5(DNC)3(DNC)(DNC)1119
10th3658BlackChris JenningsPete HornBurghfield(DNC)4(DNC)6(DNC)1020
11th3743BlueMatt BiggsBen HollisBartley SC(DNC)18(DNC)13(DNC)22
12th3703BlackRichard WhitworthSam MottersheadParkstone & Hollingworth Lake(DNC)7(DNC)13(DNC)424
13th3774BlackJon TurnerRichard ParslowLyme Regis(DNC)13(DNC)11(DNC)125
14th3712BlackIan SharpsEllie SharpsBurnham SC(DNC)RDG(DNC)9(DNC)727
15th3707RedAlex JacksonChris DownhamHampton SC2(DNC)5(DNC)(DNC)2128
16th3781BlackDavid WinderOliver WinderHollingworth S.C(DNC)8(DNC)7(DNC)1631
17th3722BlackRoger GilbertJane GilbertFrensham Pond SC(DNC)9(DNC)10(DNC)1231
18th3776BlackAlan RobertsRob HendersonHayling Island SC(DNC)10(DNC)8(DNC)1432
19th3791BlueJon GorringeSadie AndersonParkstone(DNC)1114(DNC)9(DNC)34
20th3715BluePaul RaysonChristian HillSalcombe / Fishers Green(DNC)1211(DNC)11(DNC)34
21st3752RedWill RaineyAndrea DownhamBurghfield SC16(DNC)12(DNC)(DNC)836
22nd3685GreenSophie MackleyMary HendersonShoreham SC11(DNC)(DNC)242(DNC)37
23rd3678BlackSteve CrookSally TownendHollingworth Lake SC(DNC)5(DNC)14(DNC)2039
24th3702RedDuncan SalmonHarriet SalmonWembley SC15(DNC)13(DNC)(DNC)1341
25th3758RedTim SaxtonJodie GreenBurghfield SC14(DNC)9(DNC)(DNC)1942
26th3710GreenJon IbbotsonNick CopseyBurghfield SC10(DNC)(DNC)1518(DNC)43
27th3641GreenMark WaterhouseMat CurrellParkstone YC22(DNC)(DNC)234(DNC)49
28th3723RedAndrew HarrisJames WarrenTamesis9(DNC)25(DNC)(DNC)1549
29th3676BlackAntony GiffordJo GiffordRoyal Harwich YC(DNC)16(DNC)28(DNC)953
30th3730RedPaul HollisPaula MasonBlithfield SC12(DNC)16(DNC)(DNC)2553
31st3665GreenRoss JacksonDave ReidShoreham SC18(DNC)(DNC)1917(DNC)54
32nd3790BlueColin BrockbankMartin HughesWembley SC(DNC)1422(DNC)20(DNC)56
33rd3727GreenMark StockbridgeEddie AtkinsRanelagh21(DNC)(DNC)1819(DNC)58
34th3787GreenChris MartinTim HarmsMidland S C19(DNC)(DNC)1231(DNC)62
35th3611BlueChris DoddsAlex JonesNottingham SC(DNC)1515(DNC)32(DNC)62
36th3725GreenAndrew SquireLaura EvansSYC35(DNC)(DNC)227(DNC)64
37th3711BlackSam ThompsonLeanne HibberdRNSA(DNC)19(DNC)21(DNC)2464
38th3659BlueJulian ParryEvan ParryHollingworth Lake SC(DNC)2220(DNC)22(DNC)64
39th3753RedPiers LambertAndy BinesBrightlingsea SC27(DNC)21(DNC)(DNC)1765
40th3656GreenOlly Turner Starcross YC(BFD)(DNC)(DNC)51DNC67
41st3766RedAndy DalbyPhil DalbyHampton SC13(DNC)19(DNC)(DNC)3567
42nd3784RedTony JohnsonLouise JohnsonLymington Town33(DNC)29(DNC)(DNC)668
43rd3652GreenJohn BellBellHampton SC23(DNC)(DNC)3115(DNC)69
44th3773RedAlan WarrenWill CarrollShoreham SC29(DNC)17(DNC)(DNC)2369
45th3666RedJohn MeadowcroftChristian DaySYC20(DNC)27(DNC)(DNC)2269
46th3583RedColin AndersonSean AndersonBlithfield SC17(DNC)18(DNC)(DNC)3671
47th3780GreenNev HerbertKarl ThorneRoyal Lymington YC25(DNC)(DNC)2026(DNC)71
48th3761GreenDavid BurseyFrances BursleyParkstone YC24(DNC)(DNC)3810(DNC)72
49th3675BlueDave CroftAbbie CroftRYA(DNC)2128(DNC)23(DNC)72
50th3757BlackAndy PostleTim ParsonsRWYC(DNC)18(DNC)32(DNC)2676
51st3742RedIan DobsonRob AllenShoreham SC8(DNC)10(DNC)(DNC)BFD79
52nd3683BlueBen JonesHelen HildichShoreham SC/Tenby SC(DNC)2026(DNC)33(DNC)79
53rd3745BlackPaul DeanNicki Della PortaWembley SC(DNC)26(DNC)25(DNC)2980
54th3789GreenNick ScroggieJemima ScroggieParkstone36(DNC)(DNC)3412(DNC)82
55th3339RedTim MaleRebecca MaleClinker Club32(DNC)24(DNC)(DNC)2783
56th3749BlueRein ZilvoldPhil ScottWhitstable YC(DNC)2536(DNC)25(DNC)86
57th3771GreenLaurie SmartAlex PauseyUTSC38(DNC)(DNC)2924(DNC)91
58th3760BlueMark ReddingtonAnnabelle Ransome‑WilliamsBartley SC(DNC)3141(DNC)21(DNC)93
59th3740BluePatrick BlakeAnna BurtonCookham(DNC)2930(DNC)34(DNC)93
60th3615BlackStuart BatesTom DanielsHLSC(DNC)28(DNC)30(DNC)3896
61st3769BlackGraham Cranford‑SmithFiona Cranford‑SmithSalcombe YC(DNC)33(DNC)37(DNC)2898
62nd3657BlackAnthony LoftsSophie PenwardenSYC(DNC)32(DNC)33(DNC)3398
63rd3598GreenRobert SmithAndrew SmithSYC28(DNC)(DNC)4229(DNC)99
64th3645BlueSteve HallAlison HallBurnham SC(DNC)(BFD)23(DNC)16DNC100
65th3705RedGeoff WrightKatie WrightBlithfield SC37(DNC)32(DNC)(DNC)31100
66th3731BlackAndy JonesMaddie JonesBurghfield(DNC)(BFD)(DNC)26DNC18105
67th3696GreenRichard HarrisHarry HarrisTamesis31(DNC)(DNC)4628(DNC)105
68th3672RedJohn CooperHilary BradshawWhitstable YC40(DNC)35(DNC)(DNC)30105
69th3573RedSimon BondAnna BondFrensham Pond/Hayling Island34(DNC)40(DNC)(DNC)32106
70th3709BlackTom LonsdaleAlice MarkhamUTSC(DNC)30(DNC)16(DNC)DNF107
71st3585BlackJohn FildesCharlotte FildesBosham(DNC)23(DNC)44(DNC)40107
72nd3767GreenBen ArcherAndy CurrellParkstone YC30(DNC)(DNC)4037(DNC)107
73rd3687GreenMatt GreenfieldMatt Lulham‑RobinsonChew Valley SC(BFD)(DNC)(DNC)1730DNC108
74th3714BlackAlan MarkhamSue MarkhamUpper Thames SC(DNC)24(DNC)48(DNC)37109
75th3734GreenPhil AshworthAli AshworthWeymouth43(DNC)(DNC)3927(DNC)109
76th3648BlackAntonia WrightJamie WrightShoreham(DNC)35(DNC)35(DNC)39109
77th3686BlackJeremy DeaconMichal Janowicz.Maidenhead Sailing Club(DNC)47(DNC)36(DNC)34117
78th3575RedRichard CookeJames ScottWembley26(DNC)31(DNC)(DNC)BFD118
79th3569BlueBen LulhamSamanthaBlithfield(DNC)3642(DNC)40(DNC)118
80th3704BlackJemma HughesRussell HallThames SC(DNC)27(DNC)47(DNC)45119
81st3647BlueHywel Bowen‑PerkinsLucy PenwardenHampton SC(DNC)3737(DNC)45(DNC)119
82nd3544BlueDavid DownsRoss BrownTata Steel SC(DNC)3439(DNC)47(DNC)120
83rd3697GreenRichard PagePeter PageHampton39(DNC)(DNC)4538(DNC)122
84th3621GreenTristram SquireShelia SquireSYC41(DNC)(DNC)4339(DNC)123
85th3589BlueJohn HollandsTimmy ParkerHampton SC(DNC)4149(DNC)35(DNC)125
86th3577BlackJoe ToshJack ToshFarmoor(DNC)43(DNC)41(DNC)43127
87th3673BlueCaroline CroftBeka JonesBartley SC(DNC)(BFD)6(DNC)DNFDNC128
88th3567BlueMartin SmithKaren BestonBlithfiled SC(DNC)3843(DNC)51(DNC)132
89th3682BlueJon StewardAnnabel StewardFishers Green SC(DNC)3933(DNC)(DNF)DNC133
90th2663GreenChris HaworthJoe HowarthBlackpool & Fleetwood YC42(DNC)(DNC)5636(DNC)134
91st3587BlueHenry MasonBelinda MasonBlithfield SC(DNC)4945(DNC)41(DNC)135
92nd3560BlackStuart JenkinsImogen JenkinsHampton SC(DNC)40(DNC)55(DNC)44139
93rd3602BlackAnthony RickabyMarion ReadWSC(DNC)44(DNC)49(DNC)46139
94th3291RedDave PhilpottCarole MurcottGrafham Water SC44(DNC)47(DNC)(DNC)49140
95th3695BluePete SlackDan JohnsonBlithfield SC(DNC)(WAY)34(DNC)46DNC141
96th3599RedDuncan BellOliver JenkinsHampton SC(BFD)(DNC)38(DNC)DNC42141
97th3548RedKevin RoseTim WilliamsUpper Thames SC47(DNC)53(DNC)(DNC)41141
98th3755RedPeter JacksonPauline MunroeBlackpool & Fleetwood YC50(DNC)44(DNC)(DNC)48142
99th3762RedMalcolm HyamsGodfrey ClarkeMidland S C45(DNC)48(DNC)(DNC)50143
100th3644GreenJon BloicePhilippa BloiceWhitstable YC49(DNC)(DNC)5243(DNC)144
101st3547GreenPeter MaleChristine MaleBlithfield & Salcombe46(DNC)(DNC)5048(DNC)144
102nd3650BlackGareth GriffithsAlex NewtonLymington Town(DNC)45(DNC)54(DNC)47146
103rd3690BlackTim HarridgeLucy BurnHampton SC(DNC)(DNF)(DNC)27DNCBFD149
104th2997BlueHarry StewardAnna RaysonFishers Green(DNC)(DNF)46(DNC)44DNC151
105th3706GreenKevin AndersonSadie AndersonHampton SC48(DNC)(DNC)5350(DNC)151
106th3651BlueKeiran O'FarrellFionn O'Farrell (DNC)5151(DNC)49(DNC)151
107th3502BlackScott SmithChristopher SmithUpper Thames SC(DNC)46(DNC)51(DNC)55152
108th3606BlueKen DuffellJoseph WoodsTamesis(DNC)(WAY)50(DNC)42DNC153
109th3530BlackMike CollesWilliam AndersonMidland S C(DNC)42(DNC)57(DNC)54153
110th3625RedRichard BramleyTony ChealShoreham SC51(DNC)52(DNC)(DNC)51154
111th3414BlueIan LaingAndrew HuntHollingworth Lake SC(DNC)5055(DNC)54(DNC)159
112th3717RedJohn GreenJames AlexanderWembley SC52(DNC)56(DNC)(DNC)53161
113th3333GreenJohn AdamsNeville CaineTamesis53(DNC)(DNC)5952(DNC)164
114th3479BlueRupert FletcherTbaMidland(DNC)5258(DNC)55(DNC)165
115th3571GreenAlan FeistStephen ComleyBristol Corinthian YC54(DNC)(DNC)5853(DNC)165
116th3586BlueKieron MasonGeorge MasonBlithfiled SC(DNC)48(DNC)(DNC)DNFDNC170
117th3744RedChristopher LuscombeKaren LuscombeBlithfield SC(DNF)(DNC)57(DNC)DNC52170
118th3597BlueMo AllenAmy AllenFishers Green SC(DNC)(DNF)54(DNC)DNFDNC176
119th3655RedKaren HilesMartin WalkerShoreham SC(DNS)(DNC)(DNF)DNCDNC56178
120th3581GreenBrendan OConnellJanet OConnellBlithfield SC(DNF)(DNC)(DNC)DNC56DNC178
