Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 3
by Tim Fells today at 8:18 pm
2-7 July 2017
Who says that light airs racing is boring? The morning race on day three was a roller coaster that went all the way to the line in a nail-biting finish.
Blue v Green flights Course 1,3,1,3,13
Conditions at the start were not auspicious with a very light and patchy breeze from the SSE leading to a rare sight; the whole fleet started on port tack. Smartest of the leading contenders were the Calverts who got a beautifully timed start in pressure in the middle of the line and led up to and around Blackstone mark.
The tricky conditions led to many new faces around the leading pack with locals AJ Squire and Laura Evans notable among them. However, normal service was soon resumed with the Calverts leading Taxi and Alex with Chrises Gould and Kilby in third. These three were engrossed in a tight battle and on the final beat continued to play the Portlemouth shore seaward of the ferry landing but headed into what looked like a big hole up to Mill Bay.
Behind them, boats started to cross to the town side where they enjoyed good pressure and a port lift up the shore to the rocks. Beyond this the new breeze coming out of North Sands gave them a right hander into Blacktone.
The teams that capitalized most were Sophie Mackley and Mary Henderson; Olly Turner and Holly; Mark Gatehouse and Mat Currell; and Scott and Simon and Ali Potts. The Calverts extricated themselves in seventh with Taxi and Alex just in the top ten and the Chrises down in thirteenth.
On the run down to Crossways, Olly and Holly chose the better line to round clear ahead but new breeze brought those up from behind with eight boats rounding in a bunch. Olly and Holly kept a watchful cover up Ditch End to the Ferry while those behind engaged in boat on boat combat.
In the final push for the line Olly and Holly took one too many final tacks up the shore beyond the ferry and were left struggling on port in the middle of the stream while Sophie and Mary were powering through underneath them. In the tightest of finishes, with the watching spectators screaming for their favourites, Olly and Holly took the cannon by a spinnaker shute.
Mike and Jane Calvert did extraordinarily well to recover up to third, Mark Gatehouse and Mat Currell sailed the race of their lives to snatch fourth ahead of Simon and Ali with Taxi and Alex sixth.
Red v Black flights Course 1,Y,6,1,3
For the afternoon race the sun was out and the wind had settled to a steadier F2-3 but with more of a Southerly direction which would favour the Portlemouth end of the line. With an adverse flood tide and a one minute black flag, the challenge was to win the pin on the beach. Executing to perfection, Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead were first on to port just off the sand and away down the harbour. Although there was a left hander at the top, Richard and Sam were able to cross clear ahead to take a good lead onto the run. William Warren and Mark Oakey were in second and Tony and Louise Johnson an excellent third.
On the loop down Yalton creek and then around down Frogmore creek Richard and Sam maintained a good lead. On exiting from mark 6, Jon Turner and Richard Parslow who had been in fifth found a great right hander to pull up into second and take up the chase. At the top end of the beat Jon and Richard played the left hand side past Mill Bay and found another good lift to take them past Richard and Sam into the lead on the final run.
With Jon and Richard comfortably in the lead, the race was on for the final placings. Tim Fells and Fran Gifford who had been in leading bunch all around found a great line down the middle of the harbour to move up to second, followed by William and Mark. Places remained unchanged on the final leg to the line giving the legends Jon and Richard their first win for many years. No doubt Richard may have a bit to say about this!
Richard and Sam came home fourth ahead of Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey who had a great last run. Tony and Louise Johnson sailed a fantastic race to take sixth.
Six races down and we have had six different race winners, showing both the competitiveness of the fleet and that this is a very open competition.
Tim and Fran have now taken the lead at the half way stage by one point from Taxi and Alex with Simon and Ali Potts another place back. When the discard comes in it will be very tight at the top.
Results after Day 3:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Flight
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|3764
|Red
|Tim Fells
|Frances Gifford
|SYC/Police Sailing UK
|6
|(DNC)
|1
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|2
|9
|2nd
|3684
|Green
|Andy Davis
|Alex Warren
|Bartley SC
|1
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|3
|6
|(DNC)
|10
|3rd
|3777
|Blue
|Simon Potts
|Ally Potts
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|2
|4
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|11
|4th
|3735
|Green
|Simon Blake
|Pippa Taylor
|Cookham/Hollingworth
|3
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|2
|8
|(DNC)
|13
|5th
|3691
|Blue
|Mike Calvert
|Jane Calvert
|Axe YC
|(DNC)
|3
|7
|(DNC)
|3
|(DNC)
|13
|6th
|3756
|Black
|William Warren
|Mark Oakey
|Shoreham SC
|(DNC)
|6
|(DNC)
|4
|(DNC)
|3
|13
|7th
|3788
|Red
|Christian Birrell
|Sam Brearey
|Winsford Flash
|7
|(DNC)
|2
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|5
|14
|8th
|3778
|Green
|Chris Gould
|Chris Kilsby
|Bartley SC
|4
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|1
|14
|(DNC)
|19
|9th
|3726
|Red
|Will Henderson
|Arthur Henderson
|SYC
|5
|(DNC)
|3
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|11
|19
|10th
|3658
|Black
|Chris Jennings
|Pete Horn
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|4
|(DNC)
|6
|(DNC)
|10
|20
|11th
|3743
|Blue
|Matt Biggs
|Ben Hollis
|Bartley SC
|(DNC)
|1
|8
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|22
|12th
|3703
|Black
|Richard Whitworth
|Sam Mottershead
|Parkstone & Hollingworth Lake
|(DNC)
|7
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|4
|24
|13th
|3774
|Black
|Jon Turner
|Richard Parslow
|Lyme Regis
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|11
|(DNC)
|1
|25
|14th
|3712
|Black
|Ian Sharps
|Ellie Sharps
|Burnham SC
|(DNC)
|RDG
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|7
|27
|15th
|3707
|Red
|Alex Jackson
|Chris Downham
|Hampton SC
|2
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|21
|28
|16th
|3781
|Black
|David Winder
|Oliver Winder
|Hollingworth S.C
|(DNC)
|8
|(DNC)
|7
|(DNC)
|16
|31
|17th
|3722
|Black
|Roger Gilbert
|Jane Gilbert
|Frensham Pond SC
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|10
|(DNC)
|12
|31
|18th
|3776
|Black
|Alan Roberts
|Rob Henderson
|Hayling Island SC
|(DNC)
|10
|(DNC)
|8
|(DNC)
|14
|32
|19th
|3791
|Blue
|Jon Gorringe
|Sadie Anderson
|Parkstone
|(DNC)
|11
|14
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|34
|20th
|3715
|Blue
|Paul Rayson
|Christian Hill
|Salcombe / Fishers Green
|(DNC)
|12
|11
|(DNC)
|11
|(DNC)
|34
|21st
|3752
|Red
|Will Rainey
|Andrea Downham
|Burghfield SC
|16
|(DNC)
|12
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|8
|36
|22nd
|3685
|Green
|Sophie Mackley
|Mary Henderson
|Shoreham SC
|11
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|24
|2
|(DNC)
|37
|23rd
|3678
|Black
|Steve Crook
|Sally Townend
|Hollingworth Lake SC
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|14
|(DNC)
|20
|39
|24th
|3702
|Red
|Duncan Salmon
|Harriet Salmon
|Wembley SC
|15
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|13
|41
|25th
|3758
|Red
|Tim Saxton
|Jodie Green
|Burghfield SC
|14
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|19
|42
|26th
|3710
|Green
|Jon Ibbotson
|Nick Copsey
|Burghfield SC
|10
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|15
|18
|(DNC)
|43
|27th
|3641
|Green
|Mark Waterhouse
|Mat Currell
|Parkstone YC
|22
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|23
|4
|(DNC)
|49
|28th
|3723
|Red
|Andrew Harris
|James Warren
|Tamesis
|9
|(DNC)
|25
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|15
|49
|29th
|3676
|Black
|Antony Gifford
|Jo Gifford
|Royal Harwich YC
|(DNC)
|16
|(DNC)
|28
|(DNC)
|9
|53
|30th
|3730
|Red
|Paul Hollis
|Paula Mason
|Blithfield SC
|12
|(DNC)
|16
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|25
|53
|31st
|3665
|Green
|Ross Jackson
|Dave Reid
|Shoreham SC
|18
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|19
|17
|(DNC)
|54
|32nd
|3790
|Blue
|Colin Brockbank
|Martin Hughes
|Wembley SC
|(DNC)
|14
|22
|(DNC)
|20
|(DNC)
|56
|33rd
|3727
|Green
|Mark Stockbridge
|Eddie Atkins
|Ranelagh
|21
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|18
|19
|(DNC)
|58
|34th
|3787
|Green
|Chris Martin
|Tim Harms
|Midland S C
|19
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|12
|31
|(DNC)
|62
|35th
|3611
|Blue
|Chris Dodds
|Alex Jones
|Nottingham SC
|(DNC)
|15
|15
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|62
|36th
|3725
|Green
|Andrew Squire
|Laura Evans
|SYC
|35
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|22
|7
|(DNC)
|64
|37th
|3711
|Black
|Sam Thompson
|Leanne Hibberd
|RNSA
|(DNC)
|19
|(DNC)
|21
|(DNC)
|24
|64
|38th
|3659
|Blue
|Julian Parry
|Evan Parry
|Hollingworth Lake SC
|(DNC)
|22
|20
|(DNC)
|22
|(DNC)
|64
|39th
|3753
|Red
|Piers Lambert
|Andy Bines
|Brightlingsea SC
|27
|(DNC)
|21
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|17
|65
|40th
|3656
|Green
|Olly Turner
|
|Starcross YC
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|5
|1
|DNC
|67
|41st
|3766
|Red
|Andy Dalby
|Phil Dalby
|Hampton SC
|13
|(DNC)
|19
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|35
|67
|42nd
|3784
|Red
|Tony Johnson
|Louise Johnson
|Lymington Town
|33
|(DNC)
|29
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|6
|68
|43rd
|3652
|Green
|John Bell
|Bell
|Hampton SC
|23
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|31
|15
|(DNC)
|69
|44th
|3773
|Red
|Alan Warren
|Will Carroll
|Shoreham SC
|29
|(DNC)
|17
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|23
|69
|45th
|3666
|Red
|John Meadowcroft
|Christian Day
|SYC
|20
|(DNC)
|27
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|22
|69
|46th
|3583
|Red
|Colin Anderson
|Sean Anderson
|Blithfield SC
|17
|(DNC)
|18
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|36
|71
|47th
|3780
|Green
|Nev Herbert
|Karl Thorne
|Royal Lymington YC
|25
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|20
|26
|(DNC)
|71
|48th
|3761
|Green
|David Bursey
|Frances Bursley
|Parkstone YC
|24
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|38
|10
|(DNC)
|72
|49th
|3675
|Blue
|Dave Croft
|Abbie Croft
|RYA
|(DNC)
|21
|28
|(DNC)
|23
|(DNC)
|72
|50th
|3757
|Black
|Andy Postle
|Tim Parsons
|RWYC
|(DNC)
|18
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|26
|76
|51st
|3742
|Red
|Ian Dobson
|Rob Allen
|Shoreham SC
|8
|(DNC)
|10
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|BFD
|79
|52nd
|3683
|Blue
|Ben Jones
|Helen Hildich
|Shoreham SC/Tenby SC
|(DNC)
|20
|26
|(DNC)
|33
|(DNC)
|79
|53rd
|3745
|Black
|Paul Dean
|Nicki Della Porta
|Wembley SC
|(DNC)
|26
|(DNC)
|25
|(DNC)
|29
|80
|54th
|3789
|Green
|Nick Scroggie
|Jemima Scroggie
|Parkstone
|36
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|34
|12
|(DNC)
|82
|55th
|3339
|Red
|Tim Male
|Rebecca Male
|Clinker Club
|32
|(DNC)
|24
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|27
|83
|56th
|3749
|Blue
|Rein Zilvold
|Phil Scott
|Whitstable YC
|(DNC)
|25
|36
|(DNC)
|25
|(DNC)
|86
|57th
|3771
|Green
|Laurie Smart
|Alex Pausey
|UTSC
|38
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|29
|24
|(DNC)
|91
|58th
|3760
|Blue
|Mark Reddington
|Annabelle Ransome‑Williams
|Bartley SC
|(DNC)
|31
|41
|(DNC)
|21
|(DNC)
|93
|59th
|3740
|Blue
|Patrick Blake
|Anna Burton
|Cookham
|(DNC)
|29
|30
|(DNC)
|34
|(DNC)
|93
|60th
|3615
|Black
|Stuart Bates
|Tom Daniels
|HLSC
|(DNC)
|28
|(DNC)
|30
|(DNC)
|38
|96
|61st
|3769
|Black
|Graham Cranford‑Smith
|Fiona Cranford‑Smith
|Salcombe YC
|(DNC)
|33
|(DNC)
|37
|(DNC)
|28
|98
|62nd
|3657
|Black
|Anthony Lofts
|Sophie Penwarden
|SYC
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|33
|(DNC)
|33
|98
|63rd
|3598
|Green
|Robert Smith
|Andrew Smith
|SYC
|28
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|42
|29
|(DNC)
|99
|64th
|3645
|Blue
|Steve Hall
|Alison Hall
|Burnham SC
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|23
|(DNC)
|16
|DNC
|100
|65th
|3705
|Red
|Geoff Wright
|Katie Wright
|Blithfield SC
|37
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|31
|100
|66th
|3731
|Black
|Andy Jones
|Maddie Jones
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|26
|DNC
|18
|105
|67th
|3696
|Green
|Richard Harris
|Harry Harris
|Tamesis
|31
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|46
|28
|(DNC)
|105
|68th
|3672
|Red
|John Cooper
|Hilary Bradshaw
|Whitstable YC
|40
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|30
|105
|69th
|3573
|Red
|Simon Bond
|Anna Bond
|Frensham Pond/Hayling Island
|34
|(DNC)
|40
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|32
|106
|70th
|3709
|Black
|Tom Lonsdale
|Alice Markham
|UTSC
|(DNC)
|30
|(DNC)
|16
|(DNC)
|DNF
|107
|71st
|3585
|Black
|John Fildes
|Charlotte Fildes
|Bosham
|(DNC)
|23
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|40
|107
|72nd
|3767
|Green
|Ben Archer
|Andy Currell
|Parkstone YC
|30
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|40
|37
|(DNC)
|107
|73rd
|3687
|Green
|Matt Greenfield
|Matt Lulham‑Robinson
|Chew Valley SC
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|17
|30
|DNC
|108
|74th
|3714
|Black
|Alan Markham
|Sue Markham
|Upper Thames SC
|(DNC)
|24
|(DNC)
|48
|(DNC)
|37
|109
|75th
|3734
|Green
|Phil Ashworth
|Ali Ashworth
|Weymouth
|43
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|39
|27
|(DNC)
|109
|76th
|3648
|Black
|Antonia Wright
|Jamie Wright
|Shoreham
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|39
|109
|77th
|3686
|Black
|Jeremy Deacon
|Michal Janowicz.
|Maidenhead Sailing Club
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|36
|(DNC)
|34
|117
|78th
|3575
|Red
|Richard Cooke
|James Scott
|Wembley
|26
|(DNC)
|31
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|BFD
|118
|79th
|3569
|Blue
|Ben Lulham
|Samantha
|Blithfield
|(DNC)
|36
|42
|(DNC)
|40
|(DNC)
|118
|80th
|3704
|Black
|Jemma Hughes
|Russell Hall
|Thames SC
|(DNC)
|27
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|45
|119
|81st
|3647
|Blue
|Hywel Bowen‑Perkins
|Lucy Penwarden
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|37
|37
|(DNC)
|45
|(DNC)
|119
|82nd
|3544
|Blue
|David Downs
|Ross Brown
|Tata Steel SC
|(DNC)
|34
|39
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|120
|83rd
|3697
|Green
|Richard Page
|Peter Page
|Hampton
|39
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|45
|38
|(DNC)
|122
|84th
|3621
|Green
|Tristram Squire
|Shelia Squire
|SYC
|41
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|43
|39
|(DNC)
|123
|85th
|3589
|Blue
|John Hollands
|Timmy Parker
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|41
|49
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|125
|86th
|3577
|Black
|Joe Tosh
|Jack Tosh
|Farmoor
|(DNC)
|43
|(DNC)
|41
|(DNC)
|43
|127
|87th
|3673
|Blue
|Caroline Croft
|Beka Jones
|Bartley SC
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|6
|(DNC)
|DNF
|DNC
|128
|88th
|3567
|Blue
|Martin Smith
|Karen Beston
|Blithfiled SC
|(DNC)
|38
|43
|(DNC)
|51
|(DNC)
|132
|89th
|3682
|Blue
|Jon Steward
|Annabel Steward
|Fishers Green SC
|(DNC)
|39
|33
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|DNC
|133
|90th
|2663
|Green
|Chris Haworth
|Joe Howarth
|Blackpool & Fleetwood YC
|42
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|56
|36
|(DNC)
|134
|91st
|3587
|Blue
|Henry Mason
|Belinda Mason
|Blithfield SC
|(DNC)
|49
|45
|(DNC)
|41
|(DNC)
|135
|92nd
|3560
|Black
|Stuart Jenkins
|Imogen Jenkins
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|40
|(DNC)
|55
|(DNC)
|44
|139
|93rd
|3602
|Black
|Anthony Rickaby
|Marion Read
|WSC
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|49
|(DNC)
|46
|139
|94th
|3291
|Red
|Dave Philpott
|Carole Murcott
|Grafham Water SC
|44
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|49
|140
|95th
|3695
|Blue
|Pete Slack
|Dan Johnson
|Blithfield SC
|(DNC)
|(WAY)
|34
|(DNC)
|46
|DNC
|141
|96th
|3599
|Red
|Duncan Bell
|Oliver Jenkins
|Hampton SC
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|38
|(DNC)
|DNC
|42
|141
|97th
|3548
|Red
|Kevin Rose
|Tim Williams
|Upper Thames SC
|47
|(DNC)
|53
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|41
|141
|98th
|3755
|Red
|Peter Jackson
|Pauline Munroe
|Blackpool & Fleetwood YC
|50
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|48
|142
|99th
|3762
|Red
|Malcolm Hyams
|Godfrey Clarke
|Midland S C
|45
|(DNC)
|48
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|50
|143
|100th
|3644
|Green
|Jon Bloice
|Philippa Bloice
|Whitstable YC
|49
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|52
|43
|(DNC)
|144
|101st
|3547
|Green
|Peter Male
|Christine Male
|Blithfield & Salcombe
|46
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|50
|48
|(DNC)
|144
|102nd
|3650
|Black
|Gareth Griffiths
|Alex Newton
|Lymington Town
|(DNC)
|45
|(DNC)
|54
|(DNC)
|47
|146
|103rd
|3690
|Black
|Tim Harridge
|Lucy Burn
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|27
|DNC
|BFD
|149
|104th
|2997
|Blue
|Harry Steward
|Anna Rayson
|Fishers Green
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|46
|(DNC)
|44
|DNC
|151
|105th
|3706
|Green
|Kevin Anderson
|Sadie Anderson
|Hampton SC
|48
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|53
|50
|(DNC)
|151
|106th
|3651
|Blue
|Keiran O'Farrell
|Fionn O'Farrell
|
|(DNC)
|51
|51
|(DNC)
|49
|(DNC)
|151
|107th
|3502
|Black
|Scott Smith
|Christopher Smith
|Upper Thames SC
|(DNC)
|46
|(DNC)
|51
|(DNC)
|55
|152
|108th
|3606
|Blue
|Ken Duffell
|Joseph Woods
|Tamesis
|(DNC)
|(WAY)
|50
|(DNC)
|42
|DNC
|153
|109th
|3530
|Black
|Mike Colles
|William Anderson
|Midland S C
|(DNC)
|42
|(DNC)
|57
|(DNC)
|54
|153
|110th
|3625
|Red
|Richard Bramley
|Tony Cheal
|Shoreham SC
|51
|(DNC)
|52
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|51
|154
|111th
|3414
|Blue
|Ian Laing
|Andrew Hunt
|Hollingworth Lake SC
|(DNC)
|50
|55
|(DNC)
|54
|(DNC)
|159
|112th
|3717
|Red
|John Green
|James Alexander
|Wembley SC
|52
|(DNC)
|56
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|53
|161
|113th
|3333
|Green
|John Adams
|Neville Caine
|Tamesis
|53
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|59
|52
|(DNC)
|164
|114th
|3479
|Blue
|Rupert Fletcher
|Tba
|Midland
|(DNC)
|52
|58
|(DNC)
|55
|(DNC)
|165
|115th
|3571
|Green
|Alan Feist
|Stephen Comley
|Bristol Corinthian YC
|54
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|58
|53
|(DNC)
|165
|116th
|3586
|Blue
|Kieron Mason
|George Mason
|Blithfiled SC
|(DNC)
|48
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNF
|DNC
|170
|117th
|3744
|Red
|Christopher Luscombe
|Karen Luscombe
|Blithfield SC
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|57
|(DNC)
|DNC
|52
|170
|118th
|3597
|Blue
|Mo Allen
|Amy Allen
|Fishers Green SC
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|54
|(DNC)
|DNF
|DNC
|176
|119th
|3655
|Red
|Karen Hiles
|Martin Walker
|Shoreham SC
|(DNS)
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|56
|178
|120th
|3581
|Green
|Brendan OConnell
|Janet OConnell
|Blithfield SC
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|56
|DNC
|178
