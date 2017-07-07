Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 3

by Tim Fells today at 8:18 pm

Who says that light airs racing is boring? The morning race on day three was a roller coaster that went all the way to the line in a nail-biting finish.

Blue v Green flights Course 1,3,1,3,13

Conditions at the start were not auspicious with a very light and patchy breeze from the SSE leading to a rare sight; the whole fleet started on port tack. Smartest of the leading contenders were the Calverts who got a beautifully timed start in pressure in the middle of the line and led up to and around Blackstone mark.

The tricky conditions led to many new faces around the leading pack with locals AJ Squire and Laura Evans notable among them. However, normal service was soon resumed with the Calverts leading Taxi and Alex with Chrises Gould and Kilby in third. These three were engrossed in a tight battle and on the final beat continued to play the Portlemouth shore seaward of the ferry landing but headed into what looked like a big hole up to Mill Bay.

Behind them, boats started to cross to the town side where they enjoyed good pressure and a port lift up the shore to the rocks. Beyond this the new breeze coming out of North Sands gave them a right hander into Blacktone.

The teams that capitalized most were Sophie Mackley and Mary Henderson; Olly Turner and Holly; Mark Gatehouse and Mat Currell; and Scott and Simon and Ali Potts. The Calverts extricated themselves in seventh with Taxi and Alex just in the top ten and the Chrises down in thirteenth.

On the run down to Crossways, Olly and Holly chose the better line to round clear ahead but new breeze brought those up from behind with eight boats rounding in a bunch. Olly and Holly kept a watchful cover up Ditch End to the Ferry while those behind engaged in boat on boat combat.

In the final push for the line Olly and Holly took one too many final tacks up the shore beyond the ferry and were left struggling on port in the middle of the stream while Sophie and Mary were powering through underneath them. In the tightest of finishes, with the watching spectators screaming for their favourites, Olly and Holly took the cannon by a spinnaker shute.

Mike and Jane Calvert did extraordinarily well to recover up to third, Mark Gatehouse and Mat Currell sailed the race of their lives to snatch fourth ahead of Simon and Ali with Taxi and Alex sixth.

Red v Black flights Course 1,Y,6,1,3

For the afternoon race the sun was out and the wind had settled to a steadier F2-3 but with more of a Southerly direction which would favour the Portlemouth end of the line. With an adverse flood tide and a one minute black flag, the challenge was to win the pin on the beach. Executing to perfection, Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead were first on to port just off the sand and away down the harbour. Although there was a left hander at the top, Richard and Sam were able to cross clear ahead to take a good lead onto the run. William Warren and Mark Oakey were in second and Tony and Louise Johnson an excellent third.

On the loop down Yalton creek and then around down Frogmore creek Richard and Sam maintained a good lead. On exiting from mark 6, Jon Turner and Richard Parslow who had been in fifth found a great right hander to pull up into second and take up the chase. At the top end of the beat Jon and Richard played the left hand side past Mill Bay and found another good lift to take them past Richard and Sam into the lead on the final run.

With Jon and Richard comfortably in the lead, the race was on for the final placings. Tim Fells and Fran Gifford who had been in leading bunch all around found a great line down the middle of the harbour to move up to second, followed by William and Mark. Places remained unchanged on the final leg to the line giving the legends Jon and Richard their first win for many years. No doubt Richard may have a bit to say about this!

Richard and Sam came home fourth ahead of Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey who had a great last run. Tony and Louise Johnson sailed a fantastic race to take sixth.

Six races down and we have had six different race winners, showing both the competitiveness of the fleet and that this is a very open competition.

Tim and Fran have now taken the lead at the half way stage by one point from Taxi and Alex with Simon and Ali Potts another place back. When the discard comes in it will be very tight at the top.

Results after Day 3:

Pos Sail No Flight Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 3764 Red Tim Fells Frances Gifford SYC/Police Sailing UK 6 (DNC) 1 (DNC) (DNC) 2 9 2nd 3684 Green Andy Davis Alex Warren Bartley SC 1 (DNC) (DNC) 3 6 (DNC) 10 3rd 3777 Blue Simon Potts Ally Potts Burghfield (DNC) 2 4 (DNC) 5 (DNC) 11 4th 3735 Green Simon Blake Pippa Taylor Cookham/Hollingworth 3 (DNC) (DNC) 2 8 (DNC) 13 5th 3691 Blue Mike Calvert Jane Calvert Axe YC (DNC) 3 7 (DNC) 3 (DNC) 13 6th 3756 Black William Warren Mark Oakey Shoreham SC (DNC) 6 (DNC) 4 (DNC) 3 13 7th 3788 Red Christian Birrell Sam Brearey Winsford Flash 7 (DNC) 2 (DNC) (DNC) 5 14 8th 3778 Green Chris Gould Chris Kilsby Bartley SC 4 (DNC) (DNC) 1 14 (DNC) 19 9th 3726 Red Will Henderson Arthur Henderson SYC 5 (DNC) 3 (DNC) (DNC) 11 19 10th 3658 Black Chris Jennings Pete Horn Burghfield (DNC) 4 (DNC) 6 (DNC) 10 20 11th 3743 Blue Matt Biggs Ben Hollis Bartley SC (DNC) 1 8 (DNC) 13 (DNC) 22 12th 3703 Black Richard Whitworth Sam Mottershead Parkstone & Hollingworth Lake (DNC) 7 (DNC) 13 (DNC) 4 24 13th 3774 Black Jon Turner Richard Parslow Lyme Regis (DNC) 13 (DNC) 11 (DNC) 1 25 14th 3712 Black Ian Sharps Ellie Sharps Burnham SC (DNC) RDG (DNC) 9 (DNC) 7 27 15th 3707 Red Alex Jackson Chris Downham Hampton SC 2 (DNC) 5 (DNC) (DNC) 21 28 16th 3781 Black David Winder Oliver Winder Hollingworth S.C (DNC) 8 (DNC) 7 (DNC) 16 31 17th 3722 Black Roger Gilbert Jane Gilbert Frensham Pond SC (DNC) 9 (DNC) 10 (DNC) 12 31 18th 3776 Black Alan Roberts Rob Henderson Hayling Island SC (DNC) 10 (DNC) 8 (DNC) 14 32 19th 3791 Blue Jon Gorringe Sadie Anderson Parkstone (DNC) 11 14 (DNC) 9 (DNC) 34 20th 3715 Blue Paul Rayson Christian Hill Salcombe / Fishers Green (DNC) 12 11 (DNC) 11 (DNC) 34 21st 3752 Red Will Rainey Andrea Downham Burghfield SC 16 (DNC) 12 (DNC) (DNC) 8 36 22nd 3685 Green Sophie Mackley Mary Henderson Shoreham SC 11 (DNC) (DNC) 24 2 (DNC) 37 23rd 3678 Black Steve Crook Sally Townend Hollingworth Lake SC (DNC) 5 (DNC) 14 (DNC) 20 39 24th 3702 Red Duncan Salmon Harriet Salmon Wembley SC 15 (DNC) 13 (DNC) (DNC) 13 41 25th 3758 Red Tim Saxton Jodie Green Burghfield SC 14 (DNC) 9 (DNC) (DNC) 19 42 26th 3710 Green Jon Ibbotson Nick Copsey Burghfield SC 10 (DNC) (DNC) 15 18 (DNC) 43 27th 3641 Green Mark Waterhouse Mat Currell Parkstone YC 22 (DNC) (DNC) 23 4 (DNC) 49 28th 3723 Red Andrew Harris James Warren Tamesis 9 (DNC) 25 (DNC) (DNC) 15 49 29th 3676 Black Antony Gifford Jo Gifford Royal Harwich YC (DNC) 16 (DNC) 28 (DNC) 9 53 30th 3730 Red Paul Hollis Paula Mason Blithfield SC 12 (DNC) 16 (DNC) (DNC) 25 53 31st 3665 Green Ross Jackson Dave Reid Shoreham SC 18 (DNC) (DNC) 19 17 (DNC) 54 32nd 3790 Blue Colin Brockbank Martin Hughes Wembley SC (DNC) 14 22 (DNC) 20 (DNC) 56 33rd 3727 Green Mark Stockbridge Eddie Atkins Ranelagh 21 (DNC) (DNC) 18 19 (DNC) 58 34th 3787 Green Chris Martin Tim Harms Midland S C 19 (DNC) (DNC) 12 31 (DNC) 62 35th 3611 Blue Chris Dodds Alex Jones Nottingham SC (DNC) 15 15 (DNC) 32 (DNC) 62 36th 3725 Green Andrew Squire Laura Evans SYC 35 (DNC) (DNC) 22 7 (DNC) 64 37th 3711 Black Sam Thompson Leanne Hibberd RNSA (DNC) 19 (DNC) 21 (DNC) 24 64 38th 3659 Blue Julian Parry Evan Parry Hollingworth Lake SC (DNC) 22 20 (DNC) 22 (DNC) 64 39th 3753 Red Piers Lambert Andy Bines Brightlingsea SC 27 (DNC) 21 (DNC) (DNC) 17 65 40th 3656 Green Olly Turner Starcross YC (BFD) (DNC) (DNC) 5 1 DNC 67 41st 3766 Red Andy Dalby Phil Dalby Hampton SC 13 (DNC) 19 (DNC) (DNC) 35 67 42nd 3784 Red Tony Johnson Louise Johnson Lymington Town 33 (DNC) 29 (DNC) (DNC) 6 68 43rd 3652 Green John Bell Bell Hampton SC 23 (DNC) (DNC) 31 15 (DNC) 69 44th 3773 Red Alan Warren Will Carroll Shoreham SC 29 (DNC) 17 (DNC) (DNC) 23 69 45th 3666 Red John Meadowcroft Christian Day SYC 20 (DNC) 27 (DNC) (DNC) 22 69 46th 3583 Red Colin Anderson Sean Anderson Blithfield SC 17 (DNC) 18 (DNC) (DNC) 36 71 47th 3780 Green Nev Herbert Karl Thorne Royal Lymington YC 25 (DNC) (DNC) 20 26 (DNC) 71 48th 3761 Green David Bursey Frances Bursley Parkstone YC 24 (DNC) (DNC) 38 10 (DNC) 72 49th 3675 Blue Dave Croft Abbie Croft RYA (DNC) 21 28 (DNC) 23 (DNC) 72 50th 3757 Black Andy Postle Tim Parsons RWYC (DNC) 18 (DNC) 32 (DNC) 26 76 51st 3742 Red Ian Dobson Rob Allen Shoreham SC 8 (DNC) 10 (DNC) (DNC) BFD 79 52nd 3683 Blue Ben Jones Helen Hildich Shoreham SC/Tenby SC (DNC) 20 26 (DNC) 33 (DNC) 79 53rd 3745 Black Paul Dean Nicki Della Porta Wembley SC (DNC) 26 (DNC) 25 (DNC) 29 80 54th 3789 Green Nick Scroggie Jemima Scroggie Parkstone 36 (DNC) (DNC) 34 12 (DNC) 82 55th 3339 Red Tim Male Rebecca Male Clinker Club 32 (DNC) 24 (DNC) (DNC) 27 83 56th 3749 Blue Rein Zilvold Phil Scott Whitstable YC (DNC) 25 36 (DNC) 25 (DNC) 86 57th 3771 Green Laurie Smart Alex Pausey UTSC 38 (DNC) (DNC) 29 24 (DNC) 91 58th 3760 Blue Mark Reddington Annabelle Ransome‑Williams Bartley SC (DNC) 31 41 (DNC) 21 (DNC) 93 59th 3740 Blue Patrick Blake Anna Burton Cookham (DNC) 29 30 (DNC) 34 (DNC) 93 60th 3615 Black Stuart Bates Tom Daniels HLSC (DNC) 28 (DNC) 30 (DNC) 38 96 61st 3769 Black Graham Cranford‑Smith Fiona Cranford‑Smith Salcombe YC (DNC) 33 (DNC) 37 (DNC) 28 98 62nd 3657 Black Anthony Lofts Sophie Penwarden SYC (DNC) 32 (DNC) 33 (DNC) 33 98 63rd 3598 Green Robert Smith Andrew Smith SYC 28 (DNC) (DNC) 42 29 (DNC) 99 64th 3645 Blue Steve Hall Alison Hall Burnham SC (DNC) (BFD) 23 (DNC) 16 DNC 100 65th 3705 Red Geoff Wright Katie Wright Blithfield SC 37 (DNC) 32 (DNC) (DNC) 31 100 66th 3731 Black Andy Jones Maddie Jones Burghfield (DNC) (BFD) (DNC) 26 DNC 18 105 67th 3696 Green Richard Harris Harry Harris Tamesis 31 (DNC) (DNC) 46 28 (DNC) 105 68th 3672 Red John Cooper Hilary Bradshaw Whitstable YC 40 (DNC) 35 (DNC) (DNC) 30 105 69th 3573 Red Simon Bond Anna Bond Frensham Pond/Hayling Island 34 (DNC) 40 (DNC) (DNC) 32 106 70th 3709 Black Tom Lonsdale Alice Markham UTSC (DNC) 30 (DNC) 16 (DNC) DNF 107 71st 3585 Black John Fildes Charlotte Fildes Bosham (DNC) 23 (DNC) 44 (DNC) 40 107 72nd 3767 Green Ben Archer Andy Currell Parkstone YC 30 (DNC) (DNC) 40 37 (DNC) 107 73rd 3687 Green Matt Greenfield Matt Lulham‑Robinson Chew Valley SC (BFD) (DNC) (DNC) 17 30 DNC 108 74th 3714 Black Alan Markham Sue Markham Upper Thames SC (DNC) 24 (DNC) 48 (DNC) 37 109 75th 3734 Green Phil Ashworth Ali Ashworth Weymouth 43 (DNC) (DNC) 39 27 (DNC) 109 76th 3648 Black Antonia Wright Jamie Wright Shoreham (DNC) 35 (DNC) 35 (DNC) 39 109 77th 3686 Black Jeremy Deacon Michal Janowicz. Maidenhead Sailing Club (DNC) 47 (DNC) 36 (DNC) 34 117 78th 3575 Red Richard Cooke James Scott Wembley 26 (DNC) 31 (DNC) (DNC) BFD 118 79th 3569 Blue Ben Lulham Samantha Blithfield (DNC) 36 42 (DNC) 40 (DNC) 118 80th 3704 Black Jemma Hughes Russell Hall Thames SC (DNC) 27 (DNC) 47 (DNC) 45 119 81st 3647 Blue Hywel Bowen‑Perkins Lucy Penwarden Hampton SC (DNC) 37 37 (DNC) 45 (DNC) 119 82nd 3544 Blue David Downs Ross Brown Tata Steel SC (DNC) 34 39 (DNC) 47 (DNC) 120 83rd 3697 Green Richard Page Peter Page Hampton 39 (DNC) (DNC) 45 38 (DNC) 122 84th 3621 Green Tristram Squire Shelia Squire SYC 41 (DNC) (DNC) 43 39 (DNC) 123 85th 3589 Blue John Hollands Timmy Parker Hampton SC (DNC) 41 49 (DNC) 35 (DNC) 125 86th 3577 Black Joe Tosh Jack Tosh Farmoor (DNC) 43 (DNC) 41 (DNC) 43 127 87th 3673 Blue Caroline Croft Beka Jones Bartley SC (DNC) (BFD) 6 (DNC) DNF DNC 128 88th 3567 Blue Martin Smith Karen Beston Blithfiled SC (DNC) 38 43 (DNC) 51 (DNC) 132 89th 3682 Blue Jon Steward Annabel Steward Fishers Green SC (DNC) 39 33 (DNC) (DNF) DNC 133 90th 2663 Green Chris Haworth Joe Howarth Blackpool & Fleetwood YC 42 (DNC) (DNC) 56 36 (DNC) 134 91st 3587 Blue Henry Mason Belinda Mason Blithfield SC (DNC) 49 45 (DNC) 41 (DNC) 135 92nd 3560 Black Stuart Jenkins Imogen Jenkins Hampton SC (DNC) 40 (DNC) 55 (DNC) 44 139 93rd 3602 Black Anthony Rickaby Marion Read WSC (DNC) 44 (DNC) 49 (DNC) 46 139 94th 3291 Red Dave Philpott Carole Murcott Grafham Water SC 44 (DNC) 47 (DNC) (DNC) 49 140 95th 3695 Blue Pete Slack Dan Johnson Blithfield SC (DNC) (WAY) 34 (DNC) 46 DNC 141 96th 3599 Red Duncan Bell Oliver Jenkins Hampton SC (BFD) (DNC) 38 (DNC) DNC 42 141 97th 3548 Red Kevin Rose Tim Williams Upper Thames SC 47 (DNC) 53 (DNC) (DNC) 41 141 98th 3755 Red Peter Jackson Pauline Munroe Blackpool & Fleetwood YC 50 (DNC) 44 (DNC) (DNC) 48 142 99th 3762 Red Malcolm Hyams Godfrey Clarke Midland S C 45 (DNC) 48 (DNC) (DNC) 50 143 100th 3644 Green Jon Bloice Philippa Bloice Whitstable YC 49 (DNC) (DNC) 52 43 (DNC) 144 101st 3547 Green Peter Male Christine Male Blithfield & Salcombe 46 (DNC) (DNC) 50 48 (DNC) 144 102nd 3650 Black Gareth Griffiths Alex Newton Lymington Town (DNC) 45 (DNC) 54 (DNC) 47 146 103rd 3690 Black Tim Harridge Lucy Burn Hampton SC (DNC) (DNF) (DNC) 27 DNC BFD 149 104th 2997 Blue Harry Steward Anna Rayson Fishers Green (DNC) (DNF) 46 (DNC) 44 DNC 151 105th 3706 Green Kevin Anderson Sadie Anderson Hampton SC 48 (DNC) (DNC) 53 50 (DNC) 151 106th 3651 Blue Keiran O'Farrell Fionn O'Farrell (DNC) 51 51 (DNC) 49 (DNC) 151 107th 3502 Black Scott Smith Christopher Smith Upper Thames SC (DNC) 46 (DNC) 51 (DNC) 55 152 108th 3606 Blue Ken Duffell Joseph Woods Tamesis (DNC) (WAY) 50 (DNC) 42 DNC 153 109th 3530 Black Mike Colles William Anderson Midland S C (DNC) 42 (DNC) 57 (DNC) 54 153 110th 3625 Red Richard Bramley Tony Cheal Shoreham SC 51 (DNC) 52 (DNC) (DNC) 51 154 111th 3414 Blue Ian Laing Andrew Hunt Hollingworth Lake SC (DNC) 50 55 (DNC) 54 (DNC) 159 112th 3717 Red John Green James Alexander Wembley SC 52 (DNC) 56 (DNC) (DNC) 53 161 113th 3333 Green John Adams Neville Caine Tamesis 53 (DNC) (DNC) 59 52 (DNC) 164 114th 3479 Blue Rupert Fletcher Tba Midland (DNC) 52 58 (DNC) 55 (DNC) 165 115th 3571 Green Alan Feist Stephen Comley Bristol Corinthian YC 54 (DNC) (DNC) 58 53 (DNC) 165 116th 3586 Blue Kieron Mason George Mason Blithfiled SC (DNC) 48 (DNC) (DNC) DNF DNC 170 117th 3744 Red Christopher Luscombe Karen Luscombe Blithfield SC (DNF) (DNC) 57 (DNC) DNC 52 170 118th 3597 Blue Mo Allen Amy Allen Fishers Green SC (DNC) (DNF) 54 (DNC) DNF DNC 176 119th 3655 Red Karen Hiles Martin Walker Shoreham SC (DNS) (DNC) (DNF) DNC DNC 56 178 120th 3581 Green Brendan OConnell Janet OConnell Blithfield SC (DNF) (DNC) (DNC) DNC 56 DNC 178