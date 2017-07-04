Allen Brothers recruiting

Due to high and growing levels of demand, Allen Brothers has vacancies for:

Allen support East Coast Piers Race

Race from Marconi SC raises funds for The Cirdan Trust Allen is proud to announce its support of the 30th East Coast Piers Race, which raises funds for 'The Cirdan Trust' to further support their important work with socially or physically disadvantaged children.

Interview with Team Allen's George Hand

A perfect start to his Musto Skiff season George Hand of Team Allen is having a superb season so far in the Musto Skiff: undefeated since the Inland Championship at Grafham Water last November. We speak to him about his plans for the season and being a part of Team Allen.

New Mainsheet System for Big Cats

A2169/2069 Quint launched by Allen The new Allen A2069/A2169 "Quint" mainsheet system has been developed by the UK performance sailing hardware manufacturer with feedback from Team Allen sailors and the prototype has already won UK and European F18.

Allen Brothers job opportunity

Sales and Marketing Assistant required Allen Brothers, an established performance sailing hardware business in Southminster, Essex requires a Sales and Marketing Assistant.

The best laid plans...

We talk to Tom Gillard about his disrupted 2017 season Tom Gillard finished 2016 in style, winning the Fireball Worlds with Richard Anderton, but this year started with a serious blow to Tom's campaign after learning that Richard needed an operation on his knee that would put him out of action for a year...

Shifty conditions for 2.4mR Tidal Championships

Mixed forecasts and a bit of everything in Fowey With 10 2.4mR's competing at the Tidal Championships over May Bank Holiday and mixed forecasts the fleet were unsure what was in store for them and Team Allen sailor Megan Pascoe kept us up to date with the weekend's events.

Allen sailors come out firing

Top results at World Cup Hyères Wednesday 26th of April Team Allen Skiff sailors made a big impression at Hyeres. Following their Win at Miami in January, Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell are looking to maintain their winning streak coming first in races 3, 4, and 6

Interview with Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs

Team Allen sailors move from Cadets to 420s We spoke to Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs, Team Allen sailors in the 420 class, about how they first started sailing, their time in Cadets, being part of Team Allen, who their sailing heroes are, and how their coaches have inspired them.

Jamie Harris joins Team Allen

Cadet World Champion transitions to the 420 class Having won the Cadet Worlds in Argentina at New Year, the newest addition to Team Allen, Jamie Harris has successfully transitioned into the 420 class, with his new crew Harry Chatterton, and been selected for the 420 Euros in Athens this summer.