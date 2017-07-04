Allen Brothers recruiting
by Allen Brothers today at 6:28 pm
Due to high and growing levels of demand, Allen Brothers has vacancies for:
- Welder / Fabricator
- Assembly staff
- Part Time Driver (Transit Connect)
Working from its factory in Southminster, Essex, Allen Brothers manufactures high performance sailing equipment for domestic and export markets. Allen products are used by individual members of the British Sailing team and numerous National, European and World Champion sailors. Quality and precision are demanded by our customers and we demand it of our staff. In turn, we offer interesting work and competitive remuneration. Apply by email to:
with CV in Word format.